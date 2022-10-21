ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wevv.com

Evansville organization hosting trick-or-treat event on West Franklin Street

The Franklin Street Events Association is inviting kids and their families to their annual trick-or-treat event in Evansville. During the association's "Trick or Treat on Franklin St" event, all ages are invited to trick-or-treat at participating businesses along West Franklin Street in Evansville. The event will take place on October...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson church raises money through pumpkins

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Driving around Henderson, you may have noticed a local church stocked up on pumpkins this fall season. Volunteers with the First Assembly of God have been out selling pumpkins ahead of Halloween. Church members tell us this is the second year for the church’s pumpkin patch. While experts say low pumpkin […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Feed Evansville holding community food share on Wednesday

There's a community food giveaway event happening for residents in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community group Feed Evansville will be holding the event on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until supplies run out. It's happening at the Fulton Square Apartments, which are located at 1328 Dresden St....
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bloktoberfest brings German heritage to Owensboro

OWENSBORO,  Ky. (WEHT)– Beer, barbecue, and live music- some say it is the perfect combination for a fall day. Families filled 2nd Street in Downtown Owensboro for the second annual Bloktoberfest. “I think Bloktoberfest is awesome,” says Jesse Sash, who was out enjoying the festival. Sash even dressed up for the occasion and wore Lederhosen. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Ivy Tech Evansville holding several Halloween events

Officials at Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville, Indiana, say they're planning to hold several Halloween events. The College is inviting the public to join them for two family-friend events, ahead of and on Halloween. The annual "Carnival of Fear …not really!" Halloween party will be held on Friday, Oct....
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Kenergy set to host annual 'Member Appreciation Day'

Utility officials with Kenergy say they're ready to host a day show appreciation for their members in Kentucky. Kenergy announced it will hold its annual "Member Appreciation Day" on Thursday, Oct. 27. The event will happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kenergy's Owensboro, Hawesville, Henderson, Hanson, and Marion...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Pickleball court gets ribbon cutting in Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After several years in the making, Warrick County residents celebrated the opening of a new pickleball court with a ribbon cutting Saturday morning. To mark the grand opening, organizers held a tournament on the newly unveiled court. Players tell us the sport is a good way to bring the community together. […]
BOONVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensboro church helping people warm up for winter

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro Church is also making a heartwarming effort ahead of the winter cold. Bellevue Baptist is collecting winter clothing items to be donated to Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims. Blankets, Coats, Gloves and Sock Hats - either new or gently used - can be dropped off...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville’s only vegan restaurant closing permanently

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A little after 2 years of business, an Evansville vegan-based restaurant is closing their doors for good. Owners of Flourish Plant-Based Eatery shared the news through social media Friday afternoon. Although there are many reasons Flourish is shutting down, owners say inflation is the main reason they have to close. “There’s […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘Backstage Pass’ gave families a peek into Henderson PD

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department gave families a “backstage pass” this weekend, giving those who went a sneak peek behind the scenes of the department. Officers showed families how crime scenes are processed and kids were able to get inside police cruisers and test out their emergency equipment. Children were also taught […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Utica church keeps spirits high after recent theft

UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — A historic Utica church recently fell victim to a theft, but the church says they’re using this moment to continue their praise for God. On Facebook, Green Brier Baptist Church posted a picture of the trailer that was stolen on church property. A spokesperson with the church says it belonged to […]
UTICA, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Burial ground preserved adjacent to middle school

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The new Daviess County Middle School gives a modern-feel to the Owensboro-area, but a link to the past is right on its doorstep. A family burial ground rests just outside the school grounds, with links to Daviess County dating back to the 1700s. The gravestones of Thomas and Arabella Field were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wamwamfm.com

Fire Damage at Montgomery Ruritan Building

Clean-up is underway now at the Montgomery Community Building at Ruritan Park following a kitchen fire that resulted in smoke damage to the building last week. As a precautionary measure, the Montgomery Ruritan Board of Directors has cancelled all events in the building for the month of November, including the annual Turkey Trot Appreciation Dinner that was scheduled for next Saturday. The board would like to thank all the sponsors and volunteers for making this year’s festival a big success. They also want to express their sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. The building will be back up and running by December.
MONTGOMERY, IN
wevv.com

Five EVPL locations hosting early voting

Voters can cast their ballots early at five Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) locations starting Monday. Early voting will take place at EVPL Central, EVPL McCollough, EVPL North Park, EVPL Oaklyn, and the EVPL Red Bank location. Officials say this will take place Monday through Thursday, then again Monday, October...
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

See What The Square in Boonville, Indiana Looked Like in the 1800s

Have you ever wondered what your town looked like back in the day, just to see how much things have changed?. It's no secret that I am proud to be from Boonville, Indiana. It's a small town with a lot of good people in it. There's also a lot of rich history in the town too. I mean, it's where Abraham Lincoln learned the law. Having lived there most of my life, I've seen the town grow and change throughout the years. However, one thing has stayed pretty close to the same: the Square in Boonville. Sure, they changed the traffic pattern, and some new businesses have opened up throughout the years, but the overall look has remained the same.
BOONVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Suspect Named In McGillicuddy Murder Case

Evansville police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Ravenswood in late August, where Trey McGillicuddy had been shot. Sessily Bruner was in a relationship with the victim and saw the shooting in her home. She told police McGillicuddy was dealing marijuana to the shooter she knew only by the...
EVANSVILLE, IN

