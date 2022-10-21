Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Bridget Moynahan Shares Cryptic Post About Breakup As Things Reportedly Get Nasty Between Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic post about a breakup on Instagram amid the NFL icon and Gisele Bündchen's divorce rumors. As the couple reportedly hired their respective lawyers, does the actress' post refer to the two?
Why are Tom Brady, Bucs struggling? Rex Ryan gets right to the point
Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their second consecutive loss Sunday, a shocking 21-3 defeat to a Carolina Panthers team that essentially waved the white flag on its season by trading star running back Christian McCaffrey. The Bucs now have as many losses through seven games (four) as they had in the entire 2021 regular season.
NFL Week 7 Winners, Losers: NFC Preseason Favorites Fall Flat on Road
Week 7 winners, losers: Aaron Rodgers, Dan Campbell fall flat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Welcome to the Season of Parity. If Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season felt like it lacked star power, it’s because three of the four teams who entered Sunday with five or more wins -- the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles -- were on bye.
Patriots vs. Bears Takeaways: Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones Struggle in Ugly Loss
Pats' QB situation is a mess as Zappe, Jones struggle in ugly loss vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people expected the Chicago Bears to come into Gillette Stadium and kick the crap out of the New England Patriots on "Monday Night Football," but that's exactly what happened.
Report: Denver Broncos Star Will 'Likely' Be Traded With Loss This Sunday
The Denver Broncos may look to orchestrate a blockbuster trade involving one of their stars if they lose to the Jaguars this Sunday. According to a report, the Broncos will likely trade star pass rusher Bradley Chubb if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday. Chubb's deal with the AFC West ...
Report: NFL Reviewing Interaction Between Mike Evans, Officials
Report: NFL reviewing interaction between Mike Evans, officials originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Mike Evans had a day to forget against the Carolina Panthers, but a moment in the tunnel after the game has caught the NFL’s eye. The league is reviewing an interaction between Evans and two...
This Lobster Bake Shows Why Foxboro's Got Some of the Best Tailgates in the NFL
Tailgating at Gillette Stadium is a blast, something confirmed by a recent survey, and a massive lobster bake we found ahead of Monday's Patriots game in Foxboro shows why. Clayton Witham had an entire cooler full of lobster — 65 pounds in all — at his tailgate party.
Top Running Back Targets to Monitor at 2022 NFL Trade Deadline
Top running back targets to monitor at 2022 NFL trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Some big-name running backs already have been on the move. Christian McCaffrey went from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster trade last week. Then the New York Jets acted quickly to find a backfield replacement after rookie Breece Hall tore his ACL, acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Colts Bench Quarterback Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to Start in Week 8
Colts bench Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to start in Week 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Matt Ryan era in Indianapolis is already over. Colts head coach Frank Reich announced on Monday that second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger would start for Indy in Week 8. Ryan is dealing with...
