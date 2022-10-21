ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
NBC Connecticut

Why are Tom Brady, Bucs struggling? Rex Ryan gets right to the point

Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their second consecutive loss Sunday, a shocking 21-3 defeat to a Carolina Panthers team that essentially waved the white flag on its season by trading star running back Christian McCaffrey. The Bucs now have as many losses through seven games (four) as they had in the entire 2021 regular season.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Connecticut

NFL Week 7 Winners, Losers: NFC Preseason Favorites Fall Flat on Road

Week 7 winners, losers: Aaron Rodgers, Dan Campbell fall flat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Welcome to the Season of Parity. If Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season felt like it lacked star power, it’s because three of the four teams who entered Sunday with five or more wins -- the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles -- were on bye.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Connecticut

Report: NFL Reviewing Interaction Between Mike Evans, Officials

Report: NFL reviewing interaction between Mike Evans, officials originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Mike Evans had a day to forget against the Carolina Panthers, but a moment in the tunnel after the game has caught the NFL’s eye. The league is reviewing an interaction between Evans and two...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Connecticut

Top Running Back Targets to Monitor at 2022 NFL Trade Deadline

Top running back targets to monitor at 2022 NFL trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Some big-name running backs already have been on the move. Christian McCaffrey went from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster trade last week. Then the New York Jets acted quickly to find a backfield replacement after rookie Breece Hall tore his ACL, acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Connecticut

Colts Bench Quarterback Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to Start in Week 8

Colts bench Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to start in Week 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Matt Ryan era in Indianapolis is already over. Colts head coach Frank Reich announced on Monday that second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger would start for Indy in Week 8. Ryan is dealing with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

