Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
This is the Most Haunted Hotel in New Hampshire
You know the old expression: the first time a hotel burns down, it’s a problem. The second time a hotel burns down, it’s a trend. The third time a hotel burns down, it makes Thrillist’s list of most haunted hotels in the nation. It also lands atop all hotels in the Granite State for most reported supernatural activity.
The Most Popular Adult Halloween Costumes in Each New England State May Surprise You
I want to say we're boring, but sometimes it's about simple, easy fun. I mean, stressing over costumes seems unnecessary. I'm talking about celebrating Halloween, that one night each year that adults get all dressed up and hit the bars, clubs, restaurants, and private parties. There's something so freeing and fabulous about becoming some-ONE or some-THING else for a night, and partying the night away.
Road Trip Worthy: Travel to Massachusetts to Walk Through a Sea of Cranberries
I distinctly remember the Ocean Spray cranberry juice commercial growing up as a little kid and seeing two men in waders standing in a sea of cranberries. At the time, I was so confused why the berries were floating in the water and thought it was just for the fun of the commercial.
New England has 7 of the best ski resorts in the U.S., according to Ski magazine
You'll find them in New Hampshire and Vermont. Ski trips are as much about the stay as the slopes, and seven ski resorts in New England are among the best in the nation, according to Ski magazine. The publication released a list of the best ski resorts in the U.S....
Massachusetts Man, 57, Dies While Hiking White Mountains In New Hampshire
A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in the White Mountains in New Hampshire, authorities said. Officers learned about a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, NH Fish and Game said on Facebook. Rescue crews responded...
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're now into the fall season and of course, some folks are already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. It's inevitable as it will be here before you know it. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season. Even though there are some folks that don't love...
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
Massachusetts teen 'believed to be in danger' could be in Maine or NH
RAYNHAM, Massachusetts — Police are actively searching for a 16-year-old girl from Raynham, Massachusetts who hasn't been seen since Oct. 18. Colleen Weaver left her home sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. that morning and hasn't been heard from since. For that reason, officials believe she is in danger, Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said in a release Tuesday.
These 10 New Hampshire Cities Have the Best Downtowns
Living in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky and blessed to reside in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies and statistics have directed high praise towards our region. Most recently, a new WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
The Most Popular Trail From Maine to the New Hampshire Border is Adding Even More Trails
We love our trails, don't we? It's always nice to get out and about to hike, bike, jog, and snow shoe with friends and our dogs in that fresh New England air. That's why it's so exciting to learn that additional green space is in the works for one of the most popular trails on the Seacoast and beyond.
The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire
You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation, I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
We Bet You’ve Never Visited The “Largest” Town In Maine
Even though Maine is quite a rural state, especially in the northern most areas, Maine does have a lot of municipalities. A lot! There are several hundred cities, towns, and plantations spread across the length of the state - from Kittery to Fort Kent!. Clearly, some of our towns and...
Maine State Aquarium Plans to Open Summer 2023 With New Exhibits
After closing their doors in 2020, the Maine State Aquarium has some good news. According to an article by Booth Bay Register, the Maine State Aquarium anticipates being open for the summer of 2023 with some new exhibits. While they hoped and planned to be open for 2022, the Aquarium...
Go See the New Hampshire House That Puts on a Mesmerizing Halloween Light Show
We all know that some people go all out during the holidays. Some houses will be decorated with lights, props, and inflatables. There are always certain houses to look for around the holidays, but it is not always just during the Christmas season. Halloween has become another holiday in which...
Isn’t It Illegal for This New Hampshire Church and Sanctuary to Offer Hallucinogenic Tea Retreats?
It's a growing trend, albeit controversial, around the world. They're called Ayahuasca Retreats, and even streaming services like Netflix and podcasts like Gwyneth Paltrow's "The goop" have explored the popularity of these mysterious gatherings. According to the Ground website, Ayahuasca has been used by indigenous tribes as a healing agent...
WCAX
Double murder suspect transferred to New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say the transient arrested in South Burlington and charged last week with the double murder of a Concord couple is being transported back to the Granite State Tuesday. Logan Clegg, 26, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths...
Bill Schubart: New Yorker piece was overly rosy about Vermont’s media scene
The New Yorker does not mention the steady demise or sale of local and regional papers and broadcasters that has undermined Vermont’s media landscape for several decades, and has been most destructive in the last few years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: New Yorker piece was overly rosy about Vermont’s media scene.
wabi.tv
Person admits setting nearly 2-dozen roadside fires in Maine
BALDWIN, Maine (WMTW) - Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Maine Forest Service say they have found the person who set more than 20 roadside fires this summer throughout Oxford, Cumberland and York counties. Investigators spent a month looking into the fires and say each one had...
thetrek.co
Days 172-173 New Hampshire: The Kinsmans
We got an early shuttle out of Hiker’s Welcome. Plan A was to go over the Kinsmans (South and North) to the shelter just on the other side- an 11 mile day. Plan B was to stop at the shelter before the Kinsmans, an 8 mile day, and go over them the next day (another 8 miles.) I really wanted to do Plan A, but I was also ready to practice our Whites method- to go slow and take what the mountains gave us so we didn’t burn out.
