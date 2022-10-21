ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellow Springs, OH

Deputies arrest former Yellow Springs doctor on sex crimes charges involving multiple patients

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago

YELLOW SPRINGS — A former Yellow Springs doctor accused of sexual misconduct was arrested and officially charged on dozens of charges of sex crimes.

Donald Gronbeck was arrested by Greene County Sheriff’s deputies late Friday morning. Online jail records show he’s being held on charges of rape, sexual battery, sexual imposition and gross sexual imposition.

A Greene County grand jury handed up a secret indictment of 50 charges against Gronbeck, according to online court records. He’s facing nine counts of rape, 10 counts of sexual battery, 15 counts of gross sexual imposition and 16 counts of sexual imposition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7cd8_0ii3rTFh00

News Center 7 reported that Gronbeck’s medical license was suspended and later revoked earlier this year by the State Medical Board of Ohio.

State medical board documents outline sexual assault complaints made against Gronbeck by eight patients from January 2013 to January 2022.

Gronbeck is accused of having a sexual relationship with one of the female patients while they were being treated by him. Additionally, six female patients reported instances of inappropriate touching that was sexual in nature.

State medical board documents allege Gronbeck used a private email account and used a messaging app called Cover Me, where messages disappear quickly and are not saved, to have sexually explicit conversations with the female patient.

State medical board documents also accuse Gronbeck of prescribing Rivastigmine patches to one patient, and told her to give the patches to others including two other patients who made sexual abuse violations, News Center 7 previously reported.

Rivastigmine patches are commonly prescribed to dementia, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s patients and helps improve mental function by “increasing the amount of a certain natural substance in the brain,” according to the National Library of Medicine.

It was not immediately clear the reason for the prescription and its relationship to the sexual assault allegations made by the patients.

The sheriff’s office previously created a link on their website to report any information or tips about Gronbeck and Yellow Springs Primary Care.

We’re working to learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Man accused of stabbing DPD officer pleads not guilty; Case sparks debate on mental health factors

DAYTON — The man accused of stabbing a Dayton police officer in the neck has pleaded not guilty to charges filed against him. Tyler Patrick, 29, of Dayton, made his first court appearance Tuesday. He stood mute at his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to four counts of felonious assault of a peace office and one count each of obstructing official business and resisting arrest. A judge set his bond at $500,000 and a public defender was assigned to represent him.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Oxford High School shooting: Teen gunman pleads guilty

The teen gunman who opened fire at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan last year has pleaded guilty to all 24 charges he faced. Ethan Crumbley, 16, entered the guilty plea in court Monday morning, The Associated Press reported. Crumbley was facing one count of terrorism and four counts of...
OXFORD, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead, 2 taken to hospital after shooting in Butler Co.

HAMILTON — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Hamilton Tuesday evening. Crews were called to the 700 block of South 2nd Street around 7 p.m. to reports of shots fired, according to Hamilton Police Lieutenant Jon Richardson. When crews arrived they found...
HAMILTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

25th annual K 99.1 FM Cares for Kids Radiothon underway

DAYTON — Today is day one of the 25th annual K 99.1 FM, “Cares for Kids” Radiothon. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: K99.1FM’s Cares For Kids Radiothon Raises $283,816 For Dayton Children’s Hospital. The Radiothon will broadcast on our sister station K 99.1 FM now through Friday. Since...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
99K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy