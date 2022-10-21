ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Lockdown at Fresno school after report of possible gunshots, police say

By Kellie Helton
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A lockdown placed on a Fresno high school Friday morning was lifted a short time later. The lockdown was implemented after someone reported hearing gunshots, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 12:00 p.m., officers were called out to McLane High School after they say someone on campus told the principal that they had heard gunshots.

When officers arrived, they began searching the school – but have not located any evidence of a shooting .

    McLane High School
    McLane High School
    McLane High School
    McLane High School

According to the Fresno Police Department, there was no evidence of a shooting on or near the McLane High School campus.

Officials said the campus was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. The lockdown has since been lifted and officers say all staff and students are safe.

Think Critically
4d ago

My God, I no longer can tell if it's the Democrats fault or the Republicans because these instances have happened under both regimes. However I do know one thing... Thank God for our men in blue 💙 🙏

