Lockdown at Fresno school after report of possible gunshots, police say
FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A lockdown placed on a Fresno high school Friday morning was lifted a short time later. The lockdown was implemented after someone reported hearing gunshots, according to the Fresno Police Department.
Around 12:00 p.m., officers were called out to McLane High School after they say someone on campus told the principal that they had heard gunshots.
When officers arrived, they began searching the school – but have not located any evidence of a shooting .
According to the Fresno Police Department, there was no evidence of a shooting on or near the McLane High School campus.
Officials said the campus was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. The lockdown has since been lifted and officers say all staff and students are safe.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.
Comments / 4