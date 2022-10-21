Read full article on original website
2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Sales Through Third Quarter Revealed
Ford doesn’t always break out its hybrid sales from total model sales, which typically makes it difficult to discern just how well a particular electrified vehicle is doing in that regard. However, Kelley Blue Book’s recently released Electrified Light Vehicle Sales Report revealed a good bit of that data, including the fact that Ford F-150 PowerBoost sales dipped significantly in Q3, while the Ford Explorer Hybrid was up slightly. The 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid represents the first year of production for that particular model, but this same report also gives us some sales data to go by, at least.
2023 Ford Super Duty Order Banks Open Up In November
The all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty was revealed roughly one month ago with fresh exterior and interior styling, the addition of some new tech features, and a brand new engine, among various other updates. As Ford Authority reported back in July, 2023 Ford Super Duty order banks were previously expected to open up this month, though now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that customers will be able to place an order for the new pickup next month instead.
Ford Maverick Incentive Offers 3.9 Percent APR In October 2022
A Ford Maverick incentive offers 3.9 percent APR financing during October 2022 in certain markets. Below, we’ve compiled the 2022 Ford Maverick incentives for four major U.S. markets:. New York City: 3.9 percent APR for 60 months. Requires Ford Credit Financing. Detroit: 3.9 percent APR for 60 months. Requires...
Ford Edge Discount Offers 1.9 Percent APR And $3,000 Off In October 2022
Ford Edge discount offers vary by region during October 2022, with the largest observed incentive being a combo deal comprised of low-interest financing for 72 months plus $3,000 in Bonus Cash. Ford Edge Discount Offers. Ford Edge discount offers vary by region in October 2022. Here are the most generous...
Ford Secures Low Carbon Steel Supply For Future Products
Ford has put forth a considerable effort to get greener in recent years as it attempts to become carbon-neutral by 2035, partnering with DTE Energy on a new clean air agreement, opening an electric motor research site at the Cologne-Niehl engine plant, joining the First Movers Coalition – a global initiative to harness purchasing power and supply chains to create early markets for innovative clean energy technologies, and becoming the first company to sign the Cologne Climate Declaration, to name just a few. These efforts have also earned the automaker plenty of accolades, as it ranked ninth on 3BL Media’s 2022 Best Corporate Citizen list and as the best automaker, as well as earning a spot on Just Capital‘s 2022 Industry Leader for Environmental Efforts list. Now, Ford continues its march toward a greener future by securing a low carbon steel supply for its future products in Europe.
Next-Generation Ford Edge Will Offer Hybrid Powertrain
Details regarding the elusive next-generation Ford Edge are beginning to trickle in. It seems likely that the crossover will be offered exclusively in China, as evidenced by an information leak in the Asian country, although it’s unclear at this point if it could be sold in North American markets after the 2023 model year. In China, at least, the next-generation crossover will retain the turbocharged Ford 2.0L I4 EcoBoost as the current-gen Edge, but Ford Authority has learned that its powertrain options will include a hybrid electric powertrain as well.
Ford Bronco, Ranger Lot Gets Trailers To Prevent Access, Photos
Over the past several months, Ford Authority spies have spotted a number of what FoMoCo calls “vehicles on wheels” – partially built units awaiting parts – parked at the automaker’s various production facilities and some other locations around Michigan and Kentucky. Additionally, The Blue Oval has faced a rather significant theft problem at these same areas in recent months as well, with a large number of new vehicles being stolen directly from company property. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted trailers parked near the Michigan Assembly plant that are positioned in a manner designed to prevent access to and/or photos being taken of Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger models parked in that lot.
Ford EV Pivot May Extend Into Indonesia
The Ford EV pivot is in full swing, with the automaker committing to invest $50 billion in all-electric vehicles and related technology and produce two million units annually by 2026. Over the past several months, Ford continues to forge new deals with a variety of suppliers, formed its own EV battery production joint venture, and is in the midst of building multiple new production facilities, as well as retooling existing ones. Now, as it continues to rapidly expand its all-electric footprint, it seems as if Ford is considering re-entering Indonesia as well – a country that it exited back in 2016 – according to Reuters.
500-Mile 2000 Ford Mustang Cobra R Up For Auction
Today, the Shelby name adorns the highest-performance variants of the venerable Ford Mustang, but it wasn’t all that long ago when those seeking a go-fast pony car sought out one with a Cobra badge. And in that regard, the mighty Cobra R signified the most hardcore, track-focused, no-frills version of the Mustang through more than one generation, though it was produced in small quantities for each. However, some were kept stored away as collectibles, and that includes this 2000 Ford Mustang Cobra R up for grabs at Bring a Trailer with a mere 500 miles on the clock.
2022 Ford F-150 Lighting Demand Not Slowing Down
Amid strong demand and short supply, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning remains an elusive find for those in the market for the new EV pickup. There are a few examples in dealer stock, though many of those have had big markups applied to their window stickers, while a large number of reservation/order holders are still waiting to take delivery or looking forward to the next model year. As such, it isn’t a huge surprise to learn that 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning dealer stock continues to turn in just eight days, a fact that the automaker revealed in its most recent sales report.
2023 Ford F-450 Lariat DRW Crew Cab: Real World Photo Gallery
The all-new Ford Super Duty was revealed in late September 2022, with the lineup gaining a plethora of important technological updates and enhancements. The new Ford Super Duty features new interior and exterior styling, along with a brand new 6.8L V8 under the hood, and plenty of new features to boot. Recently, Ford Authority had the chance to get a good look at the new Ford F-350 Limited in person, and even spotted a Ford F-250 XLT SuperCab for the first time. Now, our photographers caught a 2023 Ford F-450 Lariat DRW Crew Cab dually pulling a trailer.
South American Ford Ranger Plant Celebrates Historic Milestone
The Pacheco Assembly plant in Argentina has undergone tremendous change over the past couple of years following a $580 million dollar investment that was announced nearly two years ago, which was designed to prepare the facility for the production of the next-generation Ford Ranger, as well as give it the ability to export the pickup to other markets. Aside from that massive remodel, Ford also recently created a new forest around the plant and recycled virtually all of its waste as it becomes more environmentally friendly. Now, the Pacheco plant has reached another important milestone – it has produced one million Ford Ranger pickups over the past 27 years.
Ford EV Battery Recycling Passport Pilot Program Announced
Ford recently revealed its EV battery master plan, which aims to secure the raw materials needed to support its goals of producing two million all-electric vehicles annually by 2026 via a large number of suppliers across the globe, as well as its own joint venture, BlueOvalSK. Ford also plans on switching to lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) batteries – which utilize fewer of those raw materials – over the coming months. Ford EV battery recycling efforts will also play a big role in these plans moving forward, and now, the automaker has announced a new pilot program that aims to accomplish precisely that in partnership with Everledger, a digital transparency company.
2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Base: First Real World Photo
The 2024 Ford Mustang spearheads the start of the pony car’s S650 generation, ushering a host of new updates to the lineup, including an overhauled exterior and interior design, along with a more diverse variety of customization options right from the factory. Not long after its introduction, Ford Authority photographers spied what appears to be a Mustang EcoBoost base model that is seemingly not outfitted with any optional extras, the first time an example has been seen in public.
Ford Tech Outlines 2006 F-150 Starter Diagnostic Process: Video
YouTuber and Blue Oval technician Ford Tech Makuloco has created quite a few informative videos over the years, including more than one dedicated to the Ford F-150. Several of those are reserved for the problematic Ford 5.4L V8 Triton three-valve powerplant, going over that engine’s roller follower maintenance requirements more than once, as well as how to diagnose ticking noises, why only Motorcraft spark plugs should be used, a discussion regarding why those engines are cracking valve covers and jumping timing, and a common remote start issue. Now, he’s back with yet another video, this one documenting a pretty common 2006 F-150 starter issue.
2023 Ford Escape Lineup Gets Modest Price Increases
The 2023 Ford Escape was officially revealed this morning following months of anticipation, giving us a considerable amount of information regarding the refreshed crossover. One piece of information that was missing, however, is pricing, which is typically released closer to a new vehicle’s launch. Now, however, Ford Authority has obtained full 2023 Ford Escape pricing, and it reveals that the cost of the updated model has increased by a modest amount.
Next-Generation Ford Ranger Plant Gets Frame Line Upgrades
Production of the next-generation Ford Ranger kicked off earlier this year, while the redesigned mid-size pickup has also launched in several countries around the world ahead of its arrival in the U.S. in 2023 for the 2024 model year. Meanwhile, The Blue Oval has been working on ramping up production of its global pickup and the high-performance Ranger Raptor variant as well amid high demand – not only at Ford Manufacturing Thailand (FTM), but also the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, which just received a brand new frame line.
1995 Ford F-250 With Just 21K Miles Up For Sale
It’s always nice to stumble across a classic truck in fine condition, considering that many of them were used for heavy duty work and have the scars to show for it. Recently, Ford Authority featured a 1994 Ford F-150 with just 64,000 miles on the odometer that was up for auction online. Another has recently been put up for auction with even fewer miles than that – this 1995 Ford F-250 that shows approximately 21,000 miles on its odometer is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer.
Ford Patent Filed For Vehicle-Based Package Delivery System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a vehicle-based package delivery system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on October 31st, 2019, published on October 25th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11479422. The Ford Authority Take. In addition to filing a patent for an air to ground...
Ford Fiesta Reportedly Facing Cancellation In 2023
Despite getting a refresh for the 2022 model year, the Ford Fiesta is still facing its fair share of challenges, including supply chain issues that prompted FoMoCo to drop the three-door configuration from the lineup altogether. Ford also announced that it would no longer be exporting the Fiesta and Focus ST to Australia back in August, and as Ford Authority reported last month, the Focus and Fiesta ST face uncertain futures elsewhere, too. Now, even though Ford reportedly plans on producing the Fiesta alongside its future EVs at the Cologne Assembly Plant in Germany, the long-running model is still facing cancellation next year, according to Auto Express.
