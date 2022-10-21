Ford has put forth a considerable effort to get greener in recent years as it attempts to become carbon-neutral by 2035, partnering with DTE Energy on a new clean air agreement, opening an electric motor research site at the Cologne-Niehl engine plant, joining the First Movers Coalition – a global initiative to harness purchasing power and supply chains to create early markets for innovative clean energy technologies, and becoming the first company to sign the Cologne Climate Declaration, to name just a few. These efforts have also earned the automaker plenty of accolades, as it ranked ninth on 3BL Media’s 2022 Best Corporate Citizen list and as the best automaker, as well as earning a spot on Just Capital‘s 2022 Industry Leader for Environmental Efforts list. Now, Ford continues its march toward a greener future by securing a low carbon steel supply for its future products in Europe.

14 HOURS AGO