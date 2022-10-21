Read full article on original website
Related
wvu.edu
WVU Center for Resilient Communities offering internship
Encourage students to apply for the Sustainable Development internship program designed for undergraduate students who wish to cultivate community-based research and foster transformative social change in Appalachia. Since 2019, the Center for Resilient Communities and partners have hosted more than 80 students and supported 13 community-based organizations that are working...
Governor helps dedicate Williamson pregnancy center, presents $25K in grant funding
A legislation made up of local and state officials and facility personnel joined West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in Williamson Saturday, Oct. 15, to help officially dedicate the WellSpring Pregnancy and Family Resource Center. The governor, who has been a vocal proponent for right-to-life legislation and who in September 2022...
Veteran’s Voices: Wyoming County Veteran’s life mission is serving his community
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A veteran in Wyoming County made it his life’s mission to serve his community after his service in Desert Storm, volunteering to go back to Iraq while serving as a West Virginia State Trooper. Gregory Bishop joined the Marine Corps at the age of 17 with the blessing of his parents. After graduating from […]
New WVU Medicine cancer center opening in West Virginia
"The needs are legendary," Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, M.D., surgical oncologist and director of the WV Cancer Institute, said. "This new center will become a critical part of the WV Cancer Institute's integrated network of cancer care across the state and region and will be connected to a broader team of cancer specialists and subspecialists for consultations and expert opinions."
West Virginia church and food bank to provide food boxes for seniors
BELLE, WV (WOWK) – Facing Hunger Foodbank has partnered with the City of Hope Church to provide food boxes to senior citizens in the Kanawha Valley. Saturday, people were able to sign up to receive those boxes. Each box has foods like cereal, juice, canned goods, fruit, pasta and more. To qualify for the program, […]
wvu.edu
Staff Council hosts annual Winter Coat Drive
WVU Staff Council is looking for additional sponsors to help with the annual Winter Coat Drive to benefit classified staff employees and their families across the Morgantown campus. Some of our low-income families struggle to afford winter gear, especially during this holiday season. Donating or purchasing a coat from our...
wvpublic.org
Funeral Singer Provides Comfort And Healing To Charleston, W.Va.’s Black Community
This story originally aired in the Oct. 21, 2022 episode of Inside Appalachia. For many Black communities throughout the country, music is an essential component of end-of-life rituals. When a loved one dies, families often call upon a skilled singer to perform at a funeral as a way to offer comfort and healing. In Charleston, West Virginia 41-year-old Michelle Dyess is one of the go-to singers that people request when it’s time to plan a funeral.
WTAP
Abandoned buildings across West Virginia to be demolished
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Abandoned buildings across WV (including Bluefield) will soon be torn down as part of a new effort to improve the state’s appeal. The first of many Bluefield demolitions happened Thursday with a demolition across from Bluefield State University. We spoke to Danielle Baker, a student who says she’s glad the house will no longer pose a safety risk for the students but hopes the university will use the land for student housing.
Free Thanksgiving meals in Southern WV
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Food prices are on the rise and Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be even more expensive than last year. If you or your family need a little extra help this Thanksgiving, the following are a list of places for Raleigh, Mercer, and Greenbrier Counties where you can get a free Thanksgiving […]
Black, pregnant West Virginia woman says McDonald’s discriminated against her
(WTRF) A woman who was terminated from McDonald’s says she was allegedly discriminated against for being a Black, pregnant woman. Gloria Chaney, 31, from Kanawha County, said in a complaint she was hired as a biscuit maker for McDonald’s in 2019, but in 2020 a white woman was hired for the same position who didn’t […]
West Virginia State Capitol turning blue Thursday, here’s why
The West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston is one of thousands of landmarks, businesses and organizations that will be turning blue on Thursday.
voiceofmotown.com
Mountaineer Player Shares Heart-Breaking Message With Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Redshirt junior Mike O’Laughlin, who has struggled with injuries during his entire career with the West Virginia Mountaineers, may have played his last down as a college football player. O’Laughlin, the team’s starting tight end, has 37 receptions, 292 yards and 1 touchdown during...
Metro News
Thompson says ‘more than five’ sober living residences in southern West Virginia under investigation for fraud
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — United States Attorney Will Thompson says ‘more than five’ sober living residences in his Southern District of West Virginia are a focus of the United States Attorney’s Health Care Fraud Task Force. Thompson, appearing on Thursday’s MetroNews ‘Talkline,’ said it’s an unfortunate situation...
WDTV
Former Elkins Sewer System supervisor dies
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A long-serving and well-respected former Elkins Sanitary Board employee recently passed away. Michael Wolfe, 66, died on Oct. 5. He retired last year as the chief operator of the Elkins Wastewater System, capping 20 years of public service in Elkins. He began his career in wastewater...
Metro News
Former delegate from eastern panhandle is the buyer of Mallory Airport
CHARELSTON, W.Va. — A former member of the House of Delegates, who is also a pilot from the eastern panhandle, is the high bidder for the old Mallory Airport in South Charleston. Mike Folk of Berkeley County was the successful bidder in the sale of the facility at auction for just under $600,000.
Metro News
DOH accepting bids for 3 bridge replacement projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways is reviewing bids for three bridge replacement projects and hopes to award the contracts for those projects soon. A bid letting was held last week. Replacement of the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County will be paid for with funding from Gov....
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
WV Book Festival 2022 is underway
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Book Festival is officially underway at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The event is hosting several workshops and seminars as well as book signings with authors. Author Elin Hilderbrand headlined Friday’s events with a book signing this evening. Saturday’s events will feature authors Marc Brown, V.E. Schwab, […]
woay.com
Fayette County Humane Society to manage local Animal Shelter
Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Commission votes unanimously to work with the new Fayette County Humane Society to manage the County’s Animal Shelter upon New River Humane Society’s departure on November 10. The Commission has authorized the County Administrator to hire six employees and...
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineer Legend Pat McAfee Details Disappointment in West Virginia Football
Having a prominent former Mountaineer so outspoken in the national media can be both a blessing and a curse for West Virginia football. And in this case, Pat McAfee just put some extra pressure on WVU’s current team. McAfee, much like many members of Mountaineer Nation, is growing frustrated...
Comments / 0