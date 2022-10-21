ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvu.edu

WVU Center for Resilient Communities offering internship

Encourage students to apply for the Sustainable Development internship program designed for undergraduate students who wish to cultivate community-based research and foster transformative social change in Appalachia. Since 2019, the Center for Resilient Communities and partners have hosted more than 80 students and supported 13 community-based organizations that are working...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

New WVU Medicine cancer center opening in West Virginia

"The needs are legendary," Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, M.D., surgical oncologist and director of the WV Cancer Institute, said. "This new center will become a critical part of the WV Cancer Institute's integrated network of cancer care across the state and region and will be connected to a broader team of cancer specialists and subspecialists for consultations and expert opinions."
WHEELING, WV
wvu.edu

Staff Council hosts annual Winter Coat Drive

WVU Staff Council is looking for additional sponsors to help with the annual Winter Coat Drive to benefit classified staff employees and their families across the Morgantown campus. Some of our low-income families struggle to afford winter gear, especially during this holiday season. Donating or purchasing a coat from our...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvpublic.org

Funeral Singer Provides Comfort And Healing To Charleston, W.Va.’s Black Community

This story originally aired in the Oct. 21, 2022 episode of Inside Appalachia. For many Black communities throughout the country, music is an essential component of end-of-life rituals. When a loved one dies, families often call upon a skilled singer to perform at a funeral as a way to offer comfort and healing. In Charleston, West Virginia 41-year-old Michelle Dyess is one of the go-to singers that people request when it’s time to plan a funeral.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Abandoned buildings across West Virginia to be demolished

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Abandoned buildings across WV (including Bluefield) will soon be torn down as part of a new effort to improve the state’s appeal. The first of many Bluefield demolitions happened Thursday with a demolition across from Bluefield State University. We spoke to Danielle Baker, a student who says she’s glad the house will no longer pose a safety risk for the students but hopes the university will use the land for student housing.
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Free Thanksgiving meals in Southern WV

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Food prices are on the rise and Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be even more expensive than last year. If you or your family need a little extra help this Thanksgiving, the following are a list of places for Raleigh, Mercer, and Greenbrier Counties where you can get a free Thanksgiving […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineer Player Shares Heart-Breaking Message With Fans

Morgantown, West Virginia – Redshirt junior Mike O’Laughlin, who has struggled with injuries during his entire career with the West Virginia Mountaineers, may have played his last down as a college football player. O’Laughlin, the team’s starting tight end, has 37 receptions, 292 yards and 1 touchdown during...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Former Elkins Sewer System supervisor dies

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A long-serving and well-respected former Elkins Sanitary Board employee recently passed away. Michael Wolfe, 66, died on Oct. 5. He retired last year as the chief operator of the Elkins Wastewater System, capping 20 years of public service in Elkins. He began his career in wastewater...
ELKINS, WV
Metro News

DOH accepting bids for 3 bridge replacement projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways is reviewing bids for three bridge replacement projects and hopes to award the contracts for those projects soon. A bid letting was held last week. Replacement of the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County will be paid for with funding from Gov....
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WV Book Festival 2022 is underway

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Book Festival is officially underway at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The event is hosting several workshops and seminars as well as book signings with authors. Author Elin Hilderbrand headlined Friday’s events with a book signing this evening. Saturday’s events will feature authors Marc Brown, V.E. Schwab, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

Fayette County Humane Society to manage local Animal Shelter

Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Commission votes unanimously to work with the new Fayette County Humane Society to manage the County’s Animal Shelter upon New River Humane Society’s departure on November 10. The Commission has authorized the County Administrator to hire six employees and...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

