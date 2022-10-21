DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The best and biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley is returning for its 36th year. HAUNTFEST will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7p.m. to 1a.m. on Fifth Street in the Oregon District. This year’s event will feature live music and DJ’s, food trucks, beer trucks, street performers, and a costume contest with cash prizes. Prizes will be awarded in categories: Best individual, Best Group, and Best theme. Even if you don’t want to participate in the costume contest, everyone is encouraged to dress up.

DAYTON, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO