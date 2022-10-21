Read full article on original website
Ohio's Hospice of Dayton to host Hope for the Holidays, a holiday grief support program
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The community is invited by Ohio's Hospice of Dayton to participate in Hope for the Holidays, a holiday grief support program, in the hospice's common room, where people can remember and honor their loved ones. Ohio's Hospice of Dayton will present the presentation twice, on Tuesday,...
Oregon District businesses prepare for Haunt Fest 2022
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --One of the biggest Halloween celebrations in the Miami Valley is happening this weekend. The Oregon District's Haunt Fest is returning for the 36th year. This week, the streets will be packed with hundreds attending Haunt Fest. Chas Woodhull is ready to get this scare on. “My...
City of Dayton, chamber of commerce join coalition for expanded air service
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and City of Dayton have joined the Rally for Air Service coalition, adding its voices to the increasing list of groups concerned about the national pilot shortage and its effects on small community air service. According to Rally For Air Service,...
Community trunk or treat held in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents wore their favorite or unique Halloween costumes out in Beavercreek on Sunday. The Beavercreek Lions and Kiwanis Clubs held a community "trunk or treat" at Beavercreek High School. Last year, the event drew between 800 to 1,000 children and officials wanted to see the same turnout.
Oregon District to celebrate Halloween with Hauntfest Oct 29
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The best and biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley is returning for its 36th year. HAUNTFEST will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7p.m. to 1a.m. on Fifth Street in the Oregon District. This year’s event will feature live music and DJ’s, food trucks, beer trucks, street performers, and a costume contest with cash prizes. Prizes will be awarded in categories: Best individual, Best Group, and Best theme. Even if you don’t want to participate in the costume contest, everyone is encouraged to dress up.
SICSA market booms, local coffee shop to expand out of Ohio
(WKEF) - SICSA's pet adoption and wellness market has exploded this year, plus a locally owned chocolate and coffee company is expanding outside of the buckeye state. Caleb Stephens of the Dayton Business Journal helps break it all down.
Greene County Public Health increases COVID-19 levels to medium
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has designated Greene County as a medium level after the county saw a slight increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the past week. When a county is designated at a medium level in the CDC’s framework, people should stay...
Greater Dayton RTA providing free rides for voters on Election Day
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Need a ride to vote? The Greater Dayton RTA says it will provide free rides to anyone on their fixed routes or paratransit services. Riders are encouraged to use the Transit app, RTA’s trip-planning mobile application, to find the bus stop closest to their polling place. The app is free to download and available to both Android and Apple users.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office gets accreditation award
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office accepted an accreditation award on Monday. This new mental health survey has only a low number of programs that have been able to achieve this accreditation, the county's jail is the first jail in Ohio to get this award. Sheriff Rob...
Beavercreek Police keep trophy in Battle of the Badges blood drive
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Community Blood Center reported on Tuesday that the Beavercreek Police Department retained the Battle of the Badges trophy for another year, after the friendly competition on Monday. Police and Fire personnel - and others in the community - donated blood on Monday at Peace Lutheran...
City, developer reach agreement on massive housing, project
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Plans for a massive mixed-use development in the Miami Valley are expected to move forward after a deal is reached. The $265 million project will be pivotal for the community. The project on Easton Farm, on OH 741 in Springboro, is headed by developers...
Dayton Police Department promotes officer and sergeant
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Monday, October 24, the Dayton Police Department promoted two officers. Sgt. Jeffrey K. Thomas was promoted to lieutenant. Lt. Thomas has received six letters of appreciation, ten written commendations, two unit citations, and excellent work in traffic enforcement, criminal investigations, and going above and beyond his assigned tasks.
Montgomery County to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Harrison Township Substation will be participating in DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, from 10:00am-2:00pm at the Harrison Township Substation. Prescription Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and...
Autumn walk being held in Xenia
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- An autumn walk organized by the City of Xenia tree committee and the Greene County Historical Society will be hosted Sunday, Oct. 23. The walk is at 2 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery and Mausoleum on 281 Dayton Ave. in Xenia. Tour guides will share the history...
House fire on Philadelphia Street in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of a house fire at 20 S Philadelphia St in Dayton, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Dispatch says the call came in at 6:51 p.m. on Monday, saying there was heavy fire on the second floor of the residential structure. There...
Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton, and now the city is cracking down, with speed tables going up along Gettysburg Avenue in West Dayton. There have been several accidents over the last several years, including one that killed four people. The...
Springfield Police: Likely prank call prompts lockdown at Catholic school
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police say that the lockdown was prompted likely by a prank call and, while police were still on scene, they are about the clear the building after nothing suspicious was found. Police say all students and staff are safe but they are closing the school for the day. Parents were asked to pick up their children at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 910 Lagonda Ave. Parents were asked to avoid the school.
Firefighters respond to mulch fire at Moraine business
MORAINE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several fire departments were on called out to a mulch pile fire in Moraine Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported at about 11:56 a.m. at Wright Mulch and Storage on 3400 Dryden Road, according to Moraine Fire Dispatch. We'll update this story as more details become...
Montgomery Co. Board of Elections seek additional poll workers before midterm elections
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Early voting is underway across Ohio as we are just two weeks from November midterm elections. The Montgomery County Board of Elections is looking for some additional hands, and without volunteers like poll workers, some things wouldn't be possible. Many individuals across Montgomery County are...
Firefighters respond to large field fire in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several fire departments have been on scene for at least several hours containing a field fire from spreading further in Miami County Sunday. The field fire was reported at about 12:55 p.m. between Frederick Garland Road and North Montgomery County Line Road, according to Miami County Dispatch.
