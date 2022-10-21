Read full article on original website
Meeting the Challenge of Supply Chain Disruption
Deloitte and the Manufacturers Alliance examine how traditional manufacturing supply chains are evolving to balance costs, efficiency, and resilience. Challenges of shipping delays, transportation delays, parts shortages and congested ports during the pandemic have been a prime example that the age-old formula of minimizing costs and maximizing efficiency is no longer enough to keep global supply chains moving. To address increasing disruptions in the supply chain, redundancy and resilience need to be added to the equation.
Sustainable Manufacturing
Matics makes the advantages of sustainable manufacturing a reality on the factory floor. Sustainable production is one of the most prominent areas of focus for the manufacturing industry today. More and more manufacturers are making commitments to sustainable manufacturing, and it isn’t hard to see why. Manufacturing sustainability provides numerous benefits, and the development of Industry 4.0 technologies has made it more accessible than ever before.
Cleo, VAI Partnership for Faster Cloud Migration
Migration from on-prem to cloud platforms drives expansive growth opportunity. ROCKFORD, ILLINOIS and RONKONKOMA, N.Y. – VAI, a leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software developer, and Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category, jointly announced they are expanding their longtime partnership to help mutual customers in key industries migrate B2B integration solutions to the cloud.
Are Vulnerabilities Undermining Your SDLC Security?
Without optimal performance, motivation, skills, and tools, manufacturers’ security can be at risk. Vulnerabilities found in application platforms and third-party libraries have drawn growing attention to application security in the past few years. This, in turn, has put almost constant pressure on DevOps teams at manufacturing facilities nationwide to detect and resolve vulnerabilities in their Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
ContainerPort Group Launches Dedicated Division
New division demonstrates commitment to customer feedback, additional capacity solutions. Cleveland OH – ContainerPort Group (CPG®), an award-winning multimodal transportation provider, announced the launch of its new Dedicated division, providing high-volume, high-touch, white glove freight services for customers, continuing its reputation of building services to meet the needs of its customers. In a corresponding move, Gary Ernest has joined CPG as Vice President of Dedicated Operations, bringing over 20 years of logistics experience to the organization.
Research Reveals New Ransomware Vulnerabilities
Cyber Security Works Ransomware Index Report found that 13 vulnerabilities have become newly associated with Ransomware in 2022 Q2/Q3. Published in collaboration with Securin, Ivanti, and Cyware, the report highlights many key index numbers in relation to ransomware threats. The top ﬁve takeaways from this report include – 13...
Sustainable Packaging: From Sleeve to Paperboard Handle
Packaging in the food and beverage industry is heading for a more sustainable future from sleeve to paperboard handles. Packaging and its automation solutions has been evolving and heading toward the sustainable and eco-friendly way. In the case of the food and beverage industry, the trajectory through which packaging has been changing remarks the course companies are charting: less paper and print materials consumed, improved recyclability, and simpler and simpler form of packaging.
