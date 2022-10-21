Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
UPS hikes 2023 GRI by 6.9%, matching FedEx
UPS’ (NYSE: UPS) increase takes effect Dec. 27, a week before the FedEx (NYSE: FDX) increase. The UPS increase applies to its U.S. air and ground delivery services, as well as its international services. UPS also announced a 6.2% increase on heavier weighted air shipments moving within the U.S....
Earnings Outlook For United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service UPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that United Parcel Service will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87. United Parcel Service bulls will hope to hear the company...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks See a Strong Finish to the Week
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 2.47%, 2.37%, and 2.39%, respectively. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.66%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 3.46%.
Kirby Clocks 25% Revenue Growth In Q3 Backed By Marine Transportation, Distribution & Services Segments
Kirby Corp KEX reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 25% year-on-year to $745.84 million, beating the consensus of $725.88 million. Marine transportation revenues were $433.0 million, up from $338.5 million a year ago. Marine transportation operating margin expanded 460 bps to 9.6%. Distribution and services revenues were $312.8 million, up...
kalkinemedia.com
US stocks close the week on a positive note; SNAP, VZ decline
Wall Street ended with sharp gains on Friday, October 21, with all three major indices notching strong weekly gains, as optimism over the third quarter earnings so far has lifted the market spirits. The S&P 500 rose 2.37 per cent to 3,752.75. The Dow Jones was up 2.47 per cent...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation
As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
FedEx Will Deliver Better News in 2023
One look at FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE: FDX) chart shows that it has been a rough year. With the shipping and logistics leader’s stock down more than 40% since January 1st, investors are left to wonder if things will get better. Yes and no. In the near term, FedEx...
Bed Bath & Beyond on “Last Legs as a Company” According to Goldman Sachs
Prior to word of an October 4th stock raise upon news of bondholder organization, company value has been down 58% from the same period in 2021. This article is based on current media reports. All listed facts and projections shared within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingWikipedia.com, Finance.Yahoo.com, CNN.com, and Barrons.com.
AT&T Stock Surges After Q3 Print: What To Watch With Verizon Earnings Coming Friday
AT&T, Inc T gapped up and surged over 10% higher at one point Thursday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the third quarter, AT&T reported revenue of $29.64 billion, which beat the $29.56-billion consensus estimate. The company reported earnings per share of 68 cents, beating a consensus estimate of 61 cents. Wireless service revenues were up 5.6%, while broadband revenues were up 6.1% year-over-year.
US News and World Report
UPS Could Keep Outpacing FedEx as E-Commerce Delivery Market Dims
(Reuters) - United Parcel Service investors want to see this week how the delivery giant is managing through the bursting e-commerce delivery bubble better than rival FedEx. The global shipping downturn has been a margin drag for most operators in the sector, but UPS, when it reports quarterly results on Tuesday, will offer insight into how it has sheltered profits and whether it can find new business to offset any pain.
Analyst Ratings for FedEx
Within the last quarter, FedEx FDX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 26 analysts have an average price target of $220.12 versus the current price of FedEx at $154.79, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 26 analysts rated FedEx...
Zacks.com
5 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Estimates in Q3 Earnings
Improvement in manufacturing and infrastructural activities is expected to benefit the Construction sector in the third quarter of 2022, defying various challenges like rising mortgage rates, persistent supply-chain bottlenecks, labor market constraints and inflationary pressure. Per the latest Earnings Trends report, the Q3 earnings season has so far seen releases...
US Stocks Could Continue Last Week's Momentum As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Ahead Of Tech-Heavy Earnings Week — Tesla, Twitter, Chinese Companies In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a higher open on Monday following the strong gains posted by all three major averages last week. Stocks rallied all across in the week ended Oct. 21 as traders reacted positively to earnings reports and mulled over the surge in bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index ended at their highest levels in about two weeks, while the Dow settled at an over one-month high.
kitco.com
Hummingbird Resources posts lower gold production, higher costs for Q3 2022
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a news release, this was below the company’s expectations and primarily due to the continued underperformance...
Several Macroeconomic and Geopolitical Factors Drop VC Investment to Below $100 Billion in Q3’22 but Investment Flows to Priority Sectors Says KPMG Private Enterprise’s Venture Pulse Report
Global VC investment is likely to continue to fall throughout the final quarter of 2022 as Q3 sees the third consecutive drop in deals and funding value whilst signs indicate increased conservativism amongst investors amid rising fears of a global recession. This press release features multimedia. View the full release...
Zacks.com
3 Transportation Stocks Poised to Beat Q3 Earnings Estimates
CPA - Free Report) , JetBlue Airways (. UPS - Free Report) post better-than-expected earnings per share for the September quarter. Let’s delve deep into the factors that are likely to boost the third-quarter results of the sector participants who are yet to announce earnings figures. Owing to the...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
