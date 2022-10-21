Read full article on original website
Related
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
The outside group trying to influence Central Indiana School Board elections
On Wednesday, WRTV reported Free to Learn Coalition, national group, created a deceptive and unofficial school board candidate website for Carmel Clay's School Board Candidates.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
On this day in Indiana history: events from October 23, the week ahead
INDIANA — Whether it is memorable political debates, legendary bank heists or aviation records, Indiana has some history when it comes to October 23. While the Hoosier state may be overlooked by some as a flyover state or a large cornfield – it does have a special place in history, specifically on this date. Female […]
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
hometownnewsnow.com
Rokita Investigating "Woke" Banks
(Indianapolis, IN) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is going after banks that may be bending the law to push a far-left, woke agenda. Indiana has joined 19 other states in serving investigative paperwork to six major U.S. banks. Rokita says the banks, in conjunction with the United Nations’ Net-Zero Banking Alliance, are colluding to put the squeeze on companies that specialize in or rely on fossil fuels.
indypolitics.org
Holden Loses in Marion County Court
A Marion County Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former State Treasurer Chief of Staff Jim Holden against his former employer, the State of Indiana. Holden filed suit back in 2020 against Kelli Mitchell, several staff members, Ice Miller, and several banks doing business with the state for allegedly violating the False Claims Act for granting contracts without approval from the State Budget Agency, Department of Administration, and the Indiana Attorney General.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for the atmosphere and food the provide.
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the status of the owner’s kangaroo permits. PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the […]
WIBC.com
These Are The Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Indiana
WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary. WalletHub came up with this list of the top schools in Indiana. To view the entire report, click here.
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
american-rails.com
Indiana Interurban and Streetcar History
Your second block of text... The Beech Grove Traction Company served downtown Indianapolis and the suburb of Beech Grove. It began operations in 1911 operating a six-mile system and remained in service until 1938 when it was discontinued due to its electricity being cut over lack of payment. Evansville Electric...
WISH-TV
Above normal precipitation expected in Indiana this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Climate Prediction Center has released its 2022-23 winter weather outlook. For the third winter in a row, La Niña conditions are expected to develop, creating warmer than normal temperatures in the southern United States and wetter than normal in the Great Lakes. The meteorological...
fox32chicago.com
State taxes to raise Indiana gas prices starting next month
INDIANAPOLIS - If you fill up in Indiana, prepare to pay more. Higher state taxes will drive up Indiana gas prices next month. The state Department of Revenue says the applied seven percent sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 23.1 cents per gallon starting November 1. This is up...
State police provide tips to avoid deer on the roadway as temperatures drop
In many cases motorists can be severely injured or killed when drivers panic and swerve to miss a deer, and then lose control of their vehicle and crash.
Wave 3
Indiana State Police honor fallen trooper at son’s senior night football game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday night was a special night for Isaac Scott Patrick. Isaac’s father, Scott Patrick, was an Indiana State Police trooper who was shot and killed in Dec. of 2003 after he went sent to help a driver on the side of the road. His wife,...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Much-needed rainfall and cooler days ahead
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures remained some 15°+ above average Sunday afternoon with hazy sun, a stiff south-southeasterly wind, and highs near 80°. This leads to a rather balmy evening in central Indiana that's more indicative of mid-September versus late October. Expect comfortable air out the door Monday morning...
