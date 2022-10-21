ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

KISS 106

One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?

Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

On this day in Indiana history: events from October 23, the week ahead

INDIANA — Whether it is memorable political debates, legendary bank heists or aviation records, Indiana has some history when it comes to October 23. While the Hoosier state may be overlooked by some as a flyover state or a large cornfield – it does have a special place in history, specifically on this date. Female […]
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

Rokita Investigating "Woke" Banks

(Indianapolis, IN) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is going after banks that may be bending the law to push a far-left, woke agenda. Indiana has joined 19 other states in serving investigative paperwork to six major U.S. banks. Rokita says the banks, in conjunction with the United Nations’ Net-Zero Banking Alliance, are colluding to put the squeeze on companies that specialize in or rely on fossil fuels.
INDIANA STATE
indypolitics.org

Holden Loses in Marion County Court

A Marion County Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former State Treasurer Chief of Staff Jim Holden against his former employer, the State of Indiana. Holden filed suit back in 2020 against Kelli Mitchell, several staff members, Ice Miller, and several banks doing business with the state for allegedly violating the False Claims Act for granting contracts without approval from the State Budget Agency, Department of Administration, and the Indiana Attorney General.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for the atmosphere and food the provide.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the status of the owner’s kangaroo permits. PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

These Are The Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Indiana

WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary. WalletHub came up with this list of the top schools in Indiana. To view the entire report, click here.
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch

With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
INDIANA STATE
american-rails.com

Indiana Interurban and Streetcar History

Your second block of text... The Beech Grove Traction Company served downtown Indianapolis and the suburb of Beech Grove. It began operations in 1911 operating a six-mile system and remained in service until 1938 when it was discontinued due to its electricity being cut over lack of payment. Evansville Electric...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Above normal precipitation expected in Indiana this winter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Climate Prediction Center has released its 2022-23 winter weather outlook. For the third winter in a row, La Niña conditions are expected to develop, creating warmer than normal temperatures in the southern United States and wetter than normal in the Great Lakes. The meteorological...
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

State taxes to raise Indiana gas prices starting next month

INDIANAPOLIS - If you fill up in Indiana, prepare to pay more. Higher state taxes will drive up Indiana gas prices next month. The state Department of Revenue says the applied seven percent sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 23.1 cents per gallon starting November 1. This is up...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Much-needed rainfall and cooler days ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures remained some 15°+ above average Sunday afternoon with hazy sun, a stiff south-southeasterly wind, and highs near 80°. This leads to a rather balmy evening in central Indiana that's more indicative of mid-September versus late October. Expect comfortable air out the door Monday morning...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

