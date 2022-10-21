Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift's Net Worth Is More Than Your Wildest Dreams & Her New Album Will Add To It
Taylor Swift is one of the most successful musicians in the world with no plans to slow down, and that's good news for her net worth. Having released not one, but two albums in 2020, the All Too Well singer will surely add to her already impressive financial empire with her 10th studio album, Midnights.
Taylor Swift Asks For Her ‘Girlhood’ Back On New Song & Fans Are Convinced It’s About John Mayer
Taylor Swift’s new song “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” is about a relationship she had at 19 years old, and eagle-eyed fans were all too quick to remember that she quietly dated John Mayer at that time. On the 2010 track about John, aptly titled “Dear John,” Taylor sang, “Don’t you think 19’s too young,” and this new song calls back to that. “I damn sure never would have danced with the devil at 19,” Taylor sings on “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.”
Taylor Swift Officially Addressed Those Joe Alwyn Engagement Rumors on Her New Album 'Midnights'
Weeks after calling out the "weird rumors" that surround her and Joe Alwyn's relationship, Taylor Swift is officially addressing one piece of gossip in particular on her new album Midnights. On the opening track of her 10th studio album, "Lavender Haze," Swift sings about the engagement buzz that has followed...
Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris’ Romance: The Way They Were
It’s over! Us Weekly confirmed in June 2016 that Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris split after nearly 15 months of dating. Take a look back at their romance in photos, from their hot date nights to how they celebrated their one-year anniversary.
Taylor Swift’s 'Midnights' album crashes Spotify, leaving fans shocked; nearly 8,000 outages reported
Music streaming service Spotify experienced a system crash ahead of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated 10th album release, "Midnights." Swift fans were outraged Spotify experienced a glitch at midnight early Friday morning, Eastern time. Nearly 8,000 outages were reported by users across the global monitoring service Downdetector, according to Bloomberg.
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
Taylor Swift’s New Album Is Finally Out. But Do You Really Need Four?
Taylor Swift's new release comes with four cover art versions. But collecting them all has a real climate impact.
Swifties convinced Taylor Swift used media shaming to write an impactful ‘Midnights’ lyric
Taylor Swift is taking the music industry by storm again with the release of Midnights, a collection of songs that comprise her tenth studio album and are no less potent in getting their message across than all the singer’s back catalog. The purveyor of the greatest bridges in pop...
Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey's Midnights Duet Has Divided Fans
Taylor Swift dropped her 10th studio album Midnights at the strike of midnight on Oct. 21. Complete with tracks such as “Anti-Hero” and “Lavender Haze,” the singer’s latest release sent Swifties into overdrive on social media — and the excitement only intensified when Swift surprised fans with an extended 3 a.m. Edition of her newest EP. Among the standout tracks on Midnights is “Snow On The Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey, the only featured artist on the album.
Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Breaks Spotify Record For First Day Album Streams Amid Miscarriage Rumors
The pop megastar is “mind-blown” by the love, as fans take special note of the bonus track “Bigger Than The Whole Sky.”. In a year already littered with massive releases from the likes of Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Harry Styles, pop icon Taylor Swift just threw her hat in the ring for ‘Biggest Album of the Year.” It seems her toss was worth it. Less than 24 hours after the album was released, Spotify took to Twitter to announce that Midnights broke the Spotify record for the most-streamed album in a single day.
Sweary Taylor Swift has gone electric in new album Midnights
Albums still matter, and never more than in mid-October, when the record companies wheel out the big guns. Next week’s No 1 will be either Taylor Swift or Arctic Monkeys - a clever female pop star from Pennsylvania, or a clever male rock band from Sheffield. Last November, facing...
Taylor Swift's new song 'Would've, Could've, Should've' gets fans fired up over John Mayer again
John Mayer predicted he'd be trending after the release of Taylor Swift's Midnights. Swift's 10th studio album has dropped and fans are certain she has a new "Dear John" song. On the Midnights (3am Edition), there's a track 19, which the internet believes is about Mayer, who Swift briefly dated when she was, yes, 19.
Review: Taylor Swift gets dark, electric on ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift “Midnights,” (Republic Records) “All of me changed like midnight,” Taylor Swift confesses halfway through her latest album, the aptly named and moody “Midnights.” It’s a moment on the electric “Midnight Rain” that finds lyricist Swift at her best, reminding you of her unparalleled ability to make any emotion feel universal.
