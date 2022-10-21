ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Taylor Swift Asks For Her ‘Girlhood’ Back On New Song & Fans Are Convinced It’s About John Mayer

Taylor Swift’s new song “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” is about a relationship she had at 19 years old, and eagle-eyed fans were all too quick to remember that she quietly dated John Mayer at that time. On the 2010 track about John, aptly titled “Dear John,” Taylor sang, “Don’t you think 19’s too young,” and this new song calls back to that. “I damn sure never would have danced with the devil at 19,” Taylor sings on “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.”
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Rolling Stone

See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift

William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
Bustle

Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey's Midnights Duet Has Divided Fans

Taylor Swift dropped her 10th studio album Midnights at the strike of midnight on Oct. 21. Complete with tracks such as “Anti-Hero” and “Lavender Haze,” the singer’s latest release sent Swifties into overdrive on social media — and the excitement only intensified when Swift surprised fans with an extended 3 a.m. Edition of her newest EP. Among the standout tracks on Midnights is “Snow On The Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey, the only featured artist on the album.
hotnewhiphop.com

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Breaks Spotify Record For First Day Album Streams Amid Miscarriage Rumors

The pop megastar is “mind-blown” by the love, as fans take special note of the bonus track “Bigger Than The Whole Sky.”. In a year already littered with massive releases from the likes of Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Harry Styles, pop icon Taylor Swift just threw her hat in the ring for ‘Biggest Album of the Year.” It seems her toss was worth it. Less than 24 hours after the album was released, Spotify took to Twitter to announce that Midnights broke the Spotify record for the most-streamed album in a single day.
mailplus.co.uk

Sweary Taylor Swift has gone electric in new album Midnights

Albums still matter, and never more than in mid-October, when the record companies wheel out the big guns. Next week’s No 1 will be either Taylor Swift or Arctic Monkeys - a clever female pop star from Pennsylvania, or a clever male rock band from Sheffield. Last November, facing...
The Associated Press

Review: Taylor Swift gets dark, electric on ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift “Midnights,” (Republic Records) “All of me changed like midnight,” Taylor Swift confesses halfway through her latest album, the aptly named and moody “Midnights.” It’s a moment on the electric “Midnight Rain” that finds lyricist Swift at her best, reminding you of her unparalleled ability to make any emotion feel universal.

