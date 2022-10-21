Read full article on original website
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Oct. 25
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Gillette area law enforcement to train at old Hillcrest Elementary through Wednesday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Local law enforcement and first responders will be conducting a training from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at the old Hillcrest Elementary School at the intersection of Butler-Spaeth Road and 9th Street. Participating agencies include Gillette Police Department, Campbell County Fire Department, Campbell...
Monday snow causes multiple vehicle crashes
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The first snowstorm of the season caught more than one Gillette driver by surprise Monday with multiple crashes, no injuries, and thousands of dollars in damage reported, police say. Between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Oct. 24, Gillette police officers responded to three weather-related crashes,...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (10/21/2022-10/23/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 23:. At 10:21 a.m. to South Douglas Highway for a fire alarm. At 11:52 a.m. to Highway 50 for a traffic accident. At 1:48 p.m. to Glock Avenue for...
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Oct. 21
Campbell County health and food inspections (10/17/22–10/23/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
New skilled nursing facility opens at Veterans’ Home of Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — On Oct. 20, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the opening of a new skilled nursing facility built on the grounds of the Veterans’ Home of Wyoming in Buffalo. The construction of the facility took just over two years, according to a Monday press release...
Obituary: Marlene Jean Wolfe
Marlene Jean Wolfe: November 18, 1954 – October 19, 2022. Marlene Jean Wolfe, age 67, passed away October 20, 2022 at her home. She was born November 18, 1954 in Gillette, Wyoming to Sam and Betty Wolfe. She got her GED and later went on to college and got a degree in history. She was a substitute teacher for a short time and then became a bus driver in Upton, Wyoming. She was also a bartender in Upton and Rozet. For the last ten years she worked for SGS as a Field Supervisor. She loved the outdoors and loved working with horses.
Campbell school board approves calendars for upcoming 2 school years
GILLETTE, Wyo — The Campbell County School District Board approved calendars for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years tonight at its board meeting. Deputy Superintendent Kirby Eisenhauer presented two options per year to the board. He said administrators recommended Option B for 2023-2024 and Option A for 2024-2025. The...
Snow to descend on Gillette Sunday afternoon
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Rain forecast for northeastern Wyoming will likely turn to snow before noon on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. As of Oct. 22, there is a 30% chance of precipitation tonight that will gradually increase to 90% for all of Sunday, Oct. 23, with breezy conditions and temperatures dipping into the mid-30s, per NWS.
Gillette Salvation Army director: ‘We’re pretty much out of food’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Salvation Army’s local branch, at 620 North Hwy 14-16 N., Gillette, is trying to keep its shelves full for Campbell County people in need. Gillette Salvation Army Director Jennifer Nell said Oct. 19 that supply chain challenges and a shortage of donations have hit the organization hard.
Snow, wind this morning to give way to sunny skies
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snow has been impacting northeastern Wyoming overnight, and it’s expected to continue through about 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place now through noon, during which patchy blowing snow is expected. Winds...
Library board votes 4-1 to change mission statement, drop association with ALA
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Public Library System Board of Directors approved in a 4-1 vote a statement tonight that it will no longer be associated with The American Library Association, or ALA. The ALA was founded in October 1876. Its mission is “to provide leadership for the development,...
Slight chance for rain, snow before noon followed by partly sunny skies
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There’s a slight chance for continued rain and snow in Campbell County through about noon, but winds from a warm front situated to the northwest will help clear the skies somewhat and get the high to about 45 degrees. Today will be breezy with a...
