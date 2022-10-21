Read full article on original website
Look: Aaron Rodgers Had 6-Word Message For Matt LaFleur Today
What the heck is going on with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?. The Packers traded Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason and their offense has looked abysmal for much of the 2022 regular season. Sunday, it's been struggling once again. Rodgers is clearly frustrated, as he had...
Buccaneers need to make legend an offer he can’t refuse
The Buccaneers are dying on offense with Byron Leftwich. They need to make a change, and the good news is they have an easy replacement option. The Buccaneers need to cut ties with Byron Leftwich as soon as humanly possible. If not tonight, tomorrow is the next-best option. There is...
NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Big Decision News
Bill Belichick has made a big decision at the quarterback position. The Patriots are reportedly set to start second-year quarterback Mac Jones on Monday night against the Bears. Jones has been out with an injury for a couple of weeks. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has played well in his absence, leading New England to a couple of wins.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a rough spot starting in Week 7
Greetings, Bucs Nation. Entering Week 7, the Buccaneers are sitting at .500 with a record of 3-3. This weekend, the Bucs travel to Carolina to take on a division rival. Throw the records out for division games. The Bucs will have to play their best Bucs brand of football to get our record to 4-3.
Buccaneers WR Mike Evans saw 'the life go out' of team after he dropped a wide-open pass in the loss to the Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans can pinpoint the exact point in time his team lost itself against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. Oddly enough, that moment occurred only 71 seconds into the 21-3 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Evans dropped what would have been a wide-open 75-yard touchdown pass on the Buccaneers' first drive of the game.
Former Patriots: Tom Brady texts with Gov. Ron DeSantis; Bucs offense stinks
It’s been a chaotic year for Tom Brady in 2022. He retired and unretired. He’s got rumors swirling around his marriage, with him and Gisele Bündchen reportedly hiring divorce lawyers. Now, not only does that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has issues on the football field, with his...
NFL looking into post-game interaction between refs, Buccaneers’ Evans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The NFL said it is looking into what transpired between two game officials and Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium after the Buccaneers’ 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. A reporter captured a video...
