Wichita Falls man who terrorized residents pleads

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A man police said has threatened people with a baseball bat and a crossbow pleads guilty to aggravated assault.
James Alan Patterson was placed on six years probation for the incident with the crossbow.
Last October, police said a man on Rain Lily Court said he was outside with his children when a man in a hoodie and mask drove by in a tan Chevy pickup. He said he recognized the truck as one driven by Patterson. He said the man was pointing a crossbow at him as he drove by.
The truck then turned around in the cul-de-sac, came back by and the driver yelled that he was going to kill him, still pointing the crossbow at him.
A neighbor told police he also heard the man shouting that he was going to kill the man in the yard.
A few minutes later police were called about a tan pickup that was driving erratically down Kemp and when it pulled into a house, the driver got out carrying a crossbow. The license tag on the truck came back to Patterson's father.
Police said six months prior to this incident, they had responded to the house on Kemp about Patterson waiving a bat and other weapons at residents there, and he was driving a tan Chevy pickup.
