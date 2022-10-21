ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls man who terrorized residents pleads

By Courtney Delaney
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46hTmT_0ii3iMMB00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A man police said has threatened people with a baseball bat and a crossbow pleads guilty to aggravated assault.

James Alan Patterson was placed on six years probation for the incident with the crossbow.

Hiker gored at Caprock Canyons State Park treated at United Regional
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SBIj1_0ii3iMMB00
James Alan Patterson

Last October, police said a man on Rain Lily Court said he was outside with his children when a man in a hoodie and mask drove by in a tan Chevy pickup. He said he recognized the truck as one driven by Patterson. He said the man was pointing a crossbow at him as he drove by.
The truck then turned around in the cul-de-sac, came back by and the driver yelled that he was going to kill him, still pointing the crossbow at him.

A neighbor told police he also heard the man shouting that he was going to kill the man in the yard.

A few minutes later police were called about a tan pickup that was driving erratically down Kemp and when it pulled into a house, the driver got out carrying a crossbow. The license tag on the truck came back to Patterson’s father.

Woman pleads in failure to report corpse, child endangerment cases

Police said six months prior to this incident, they had responded to the house on Kemp about Patterson waiving a bat and other weapons at residents there, and he was driving a tan Chevy pickup.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 6

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Man arrested after discovery at car dealership

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man found himself behind bars after he told police officers he was looking to purchase a vehicle. Charles Heacox was taken to jail on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, after a call came into Wichita Falls Police Department dispatch about weird behavior at a closed vehicle lot. Heacox was […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Police identify bicyclist killed in Monday hit-and-run

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident Monday morning that killed a bicyclist in Wichita Falls. WFPD officials identified the victim as 64-year-old Jose Guadalupe Medina Martinez, of Wichita Falls. Officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Flood Street around 5:15 a.m. to investigate a bicyclist down on the street.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton police confirm death after domestic incident

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police confirmed Tuesday one person died from injuries sustained during an incident last week. Police said they were called to a home near 18th and Taylor for a domestic incident on Oct. 18. They confirmed Tuesday one person had died from injuries inflicted by a second person, who is now under investigation.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Manuel Mendoza sentenced to 40 years

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison after a Wichita County jury found him guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. Manuel Mendoza will serve 20 years for the aggravated sexual assault of a child charge...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Bicyclist killed in Monday morning hit-and-run

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident Monday morning that killed a bicyclist in Wichita Falls. Wichita Falls police officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Flood Street around 5:15 a.m. to investigate a bicyclist down on the street. The officers arrived...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Man sentenced to 81 years for gun charges

STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man was sentenced to a total of 81 years in prison Tuesday after pointing a gun at another person and asking a teenager to take the fall for an illegal gun charge. 35-year-old Michael Eugene Jackson Jr. was sentenced after being found...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

One hospitalized in Sunday night shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police and emergency medics responded to a call of gunshots near downtown Sunday night. According to officers at the scene, around 8:30 p.m., police received a report of gunshot victims in an alleyway between 14th and 15th near Holliday Street. One person was transported to the hospital with gunshot […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFFD continuing investigation of Clark House Apartments fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Witnesses said they saw someone behind an apartment building that caught fire on Monday in Wichita Falls, shortly before the blaze erupted. Firefighters are investigating if someone intentionally burned down that building. Neighbors were worried and some were in a sheer panic because they weren’t...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man sentenced in home invasion stabbing

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man accused of forcing his way into a home and stabbing a resident in the chest is sentenced to prison Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Devin Cohen was charged with burglary with intent to commit another felony, but pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in his plea deal in 30th District Court […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man jailed after high-speed pursuit

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man after an alleged vehicle pursuit Friday night. According to the arrest affidavit, on Oct. 21, 2022, just before 11 p.m., a Wichita County Deputy was on Old Jacksboro Highway near Central Freeway when they saw a silver four-door Kia driving without a front license plate. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man pleads guilty to seventh evading arrest charge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with six previous convictions for evading arrest now has his seventh. Louis Edward Green, 37, has had fines, probation, jail time, and prison time for past convictions. His plea to his seventh charge brought a 12-year prison sentence. The conviction is for a high speed chase last […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged with trying to destroy evidence of his alleged drug activity. According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and Hoover when they spotted Cameron Woods walking out of the building. After spotting Police, Woods...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy