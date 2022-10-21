ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Council to consider annexation and other issues

HERMISTON – The Hermiston City Council meets at 7 p.m. today in the council chambers of Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second Street. The meeting will begin with a proclamation honoring Vietnam veterans. A public hearing is on the agenda regarding a request to annex 3.64 acres of land...
HERMISTON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Council Votes in Favor of Housing, Homeless Shelter & HEROS

The Hermiston City Council had a short, but impactful meeting Monday night with votes that will affect housing availability, the homeless, as well as youth sporting events. The council unanimously passed an ordinance that approves the formation of the Southwest Hermiston Urban Renewal Agency which paves the way for a massive new housing development out where C&B Livestock used to be.
HERMISTON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Urban Renewal Area Creates Funding for Residential Development

The Hermiston City Council voted at its regular meeting Monday to approve the formation of the Southwest Hermiston Urban Renewal Area (SHURA), setting the framework for a large-scale resident development on Feedville Road. The city is working with a developer on the 350-acre area near the intersection of Feedville Road...
HERMISTON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Two Rivers Inmate Dies

An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Leman Louis Bledsoe, died Oct. 20. Bledsoe was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. Bledsoe entered DOC custody on March 23, 2022, from Umatilla County with an earliest...
UMATILLA, OR
KDRV

Oregon adds human trafficking rule to licensed marijuana requirements

PENDLETON, Ore. -- Human trafficking reporting is a new part of requirements today for Oregon marijuana licensees. The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved final rules this week about the marijuana license moratorium enacted by the legislature which is in effect until March 31, 2024. OLCC also finalized rules Wednesday requiring marijuana licensees and their employees to report suspected sex trafficking or human trafficking.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man’s arrest includes felony gun charges

IRRIGON – Jason Allan Leach, 51, of Irrigon was arrested by Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies on the 1300 block of Southeast Idaho Avenue Saturday afternoon. He is charged with two felonies: being a felon in possession of a weapon and attempted unlawful use of a weapon. Morrow County...
IRRIGON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

KFD keeps commercial fire outside of building on Canal Drive

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 7303 West Canal Drive around 11:30 Sunday night. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, quick water application prevented the exterior fire from getting inside the building that houses multiple businesses. The cause of the fire...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Critchley awaits flour mill demolition

PENDLETON – Pendleton firefighters are returning every three to four days to put out unreachable hotspots in the basement of the Pendleton Flour Mill. Chief Jim Critchley said they are using the recurring smoldering as a training event for crews from throughout the area. “The amount of debris and...
PENDLETON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Donna Martin Passes Away at 70

Donna Marie Martin of Hermiston passed away peacefully on Oct. 18, 2022 at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, Wash. at the age of 70, with her family by her side. She was born on June 6, 1952 in The Dalles to Bill and Jackie Hart. Donna grew up in Hermiston...
HERMISTON, OR
shorelineareanews.com

Gov. Inslee: World’s largest melter of radioactive waste now heating up at Hanford

The world’s largest melter of radioactive waste is now heating up near Richland after more than 20 years of construction. The melter will be used to glassify radioactive waste from Hanford tanks, preparing the waste for permanent disposal. The melter will first create practice glass before processing real Hanford tank waste by the end of 2023.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect arrested for assaulting Park Middle School student

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department reported arresting a 28-year-old man for suspected luring and second-degree child molestation after a female student was assaulted while walking to Park Middle School on October 19. KPD released information about the minivan associated with the incident just before midnight on October...
KENNEWICK, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Watch for Crews, Changes near I-84 Exit 180 at Westland Road

Crews from the Oregon Department of Transportation will be closing off the access to Livestock Road from Westland Road that is closest to the Interstate 84 Exit 180 interchange. Work includes some road shoulder upgrades and signage to redirect traffic to an alternate access located further north on Westland Road....

Comments / 0

Community Policy