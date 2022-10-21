Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Council to consider annexation and other issues
HERMISTON – The Hermiston City Council meets at 7 p.m. today in the council chambers of Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second Street. The meeting will begin with a proclamation honoring Vietnam veterans. A public hearing is on the agenda regarding a request to annex 3.64 acres of land...
northeastoregonnow.com
Council Votes in Favor of Housing, Homeless Shelter & HEROS
The Hermiston City Council had a short, but impactful meeting Monday night with votes that will affect housing availability, the homeless, as well as youth sporting events. The council unanimously passed an ordinance that approves the formation of the Southwest Hermiston Urban Renewal Agency which paves the way for a massive new housing development out where C&B Livestock used to be.
Richland School Board to consider ‘race, culture’ policy passed by Kennewick
The policy says students shouldn’t be “indoctrinated” into the belief that the U.S. is systemically racist.
northeastoregonnow.com
Urban Renewal Area Creates Funding for Residential Development
The Hermiston City Council voted at its regular meeting Monday to approve the formation of the Southwest Hermiston Urban Renewal Area (SHURA), setting the framework for a large-scale resident development on Feedville Road. The city is working with a developer on the 350-acre area near the intersection of Feedville Road...
northeastoregonnow.com
Two Rivers Inmate Dies
An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Leman Louis Bledsoe, died Oct. 20. Bledsoe was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. Bledsoe entered DOC custody on March 23, 2022, from Umatilla County with an earliest...
KDRV
Oregon adds human trafficking rule to licensed marijuana requirements
PENDLETON, Ore. -- Human trafficking reporting is a new part of requirements today for Oregon marijuana licensees. The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved final rules this week about the marijuana license moratorium enacted by the legislature which is in effect until March 31, 2024. OLCC also finalized rules Wednesday requiring marijuana licensees and their employees to report suspected sex trafficking or human trafficking.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man’s arrest includes felony gun charges
IRRIGON – Jason Allan Leach, 51, of Irrigon was arrested by Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies on the 1300 block of Southeast Idaho Avenue Saturday afternoon. He is charged with two felonies: being a felon in possession of a weapon and attempted unlawful use of a weapon. Morrow County...
nbcrightnow.com
KFD keeps commercial fire outside of building on Canal Drive
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 7303 West Canal Drive around 11:30 Sunday night. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, quick water application prevented the exterior fire from getting inside the building that houses multiple businesses. The cause of the fire...
What caused the fiery plane wreck at Tri-Cities Airport last month? New details
The damaged runway is expected to reopen this week.
Emotions run high during first court appearance for man accused of killing Hanford grad
Isaiah Combs made his first appearance in court Friday after being arrested for murder.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Critchley awaits flour mill demolition
PENDLETON – Pendleton firefighters are returning every three to four days to put out unreachable hotspots in the basement of the Pendleton Flour Mill. Chief Jim Critchley said they are using the recurring smoldering as a training event for crews from throughout the area. “The amount of debris and...
northeastoregonnow.com
Donna Martin Passes Away at 70
Donna Marie Martin of Hermiston passed away peacefully on Oct. 18, 2022 at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, Wash. at the age of 70, with her family by her side. She was born on June 6, 1952 in The Dalles to Bill and Jackie Hart. Donna grew up in Hermiston...
shorelineareanews.com
Gov. Inslee: World’s largest melter of radioactive waste now heating up at Hanford
The world’s largest melter of radioactive waste is now heating up near Richland after more than 20 years of construction. The melter will be used to glassify radioactive waste from Hanford tanks, preparing the waste for permanent disposal. The melter will first create practice glass before processing real Hanford tank waste by the end of 2023.
Benton PUD crews working to restore power to Kennewick, Richland customers
KENNEWICK – Benton PUD reported about 2,500 customers were without power Friday afternoon. The outage hit just after 3:30 p.m. and was mostly around the area of north-central Kennewick. At this time, the cause of the outage is not yet known. Several crews responded and worked to get power restored to homes in the outage area, but a timeline has...
More COVID deaths in Tri-Cities area. Vaccines urged before holiday gatherings
Vaccines against COVID and seasonal flu take at least 2 weeks to become fully effective.
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect arrested for assaulting Park Middle School student
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department reported arresting a 28-year-old man for suspected luring and second-degree child molestation after a female student was assaulted while walking to Park Middle School on October 19. KPD released information about the minivan associated with the incident just before midnight on October...
northeastoregonnow.com
Watch for Crews, Changes near I-84 Exit 180 at Westland Road
Crews from the Oregon Department of Transportation will be closing off the access to Livestock Road from Westland Road that is closest to the Interstate 84 Exit 180 interchange. Work includes some road shoulder upgrades and signage to redirect traffic to an alternate access located further north on Westland Road....
Tri-Cities man caught days after attempt to lure a child into his van near a school
The child was walking near Park Middle School when she was approached by the van on Wednesday.
nbcrightnow.com
Four car crash causes road closures on W 10th Ave and S Union St in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are on scene of a four car crash on W10th Ave and S Union St. One of the vehicles is a KPD car. At this time, westbound and eastbound lanes are closed off to traffic. In a Facebook post, KPD says to expect delays if traveling...
