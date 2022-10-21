A talented ensemble of nine young musicians and singers retells a series of stories of female monsters from classical mythology in Monstress, a new experimental concept musical (and the company’s first musical) from Hunger & Thirst Theatre. Written by Emily Kitchens (book and lyrics), with original music by Ben Quinn and music director Titus Tompkins, the songs are the highlights in a show that is told from the perspective of a band of rural country friends in the Deep South, gathered for an evening of storytelling.

