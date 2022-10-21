ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

247Sports

Return to Florida an 'easy decision' for ace Brandon Sproat

While some of Florida’s players sought reprieve from their opposition’s celebration in their locker room, Brandon Sproat looked on as Oklahoma rejoiced its 5-4 win that sent them to a Super Regional and ended the Gators’ season in early June. Then, as the field began to clear,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Raiders, Vikings, Wildcats advance to Round 2

OLIN—North Iredell, seeded No. 1 in the 3A West, breezed to a three-set win against No. 32 seed West Charlotte in the opening round of the state playoffs Saturday. The Raiders surrendered only nine points and won 25-2, 25-4, 25-3. No other details on the match were available. North...
STATESVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

High School Cross Country: Conley sweeps BCC titles; Jags claim EPC boys' crown

The Eastern Plains Conference and the Big Carolina Conference had their respective cross country championship meets Wednesday. Area teams took the titles in all three races they competed in, with no area EPC teams competing on the girls’ side. In the BCC meet held in New Bern, D.H. Conley swept the boys’ and girls’ titles, led by an individual medalist finish on the boys’ side from Landen Williams. ...
NEW BERN, NC

