Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mooresville locks up at least a share of GMC title
Mooresville locks up at least a share of GMC title. KANNAPOLIS—Mooresville rallied to beat Kannapolis A.L. Brown on Friday 27-26. The win clinched no worse than a share of the Greater Metro Conference championship. The Blue Devils trailed 14-0 and 20-7 but regrouped to snap the Wonders’ two-game winning...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Raiders, Vikings, Wildcats advance to Round 2
OLIN—North Iredell, seeded No. 1 in the 3A West, breezed to a three-set win against No. 32 seed West Charlotte in the opening round of the state playoffs Saturday. The Raiders surrendered only nine points and won 25-2, 25-4, 25-3. No other details on the match were available. North...
High School Cross Country: Conley sweeps BCC titles; Jags claim EPC boys' crown
The Eastern Plains Conference and the Big Carolina Conference had their respective cross country championship meets Wednesday. Area teams took the titles in all three races they competed in, with no area EPC teams competing on the girls’ side. In the BCC meet held in New Bern, D.H. Conley swept the boys’ and girls’ titles, led by an individual medalist finish on the boys’ side from Landen Williams. ...
No. 17 C.B. Aycock stays unbeaten, claims conference title with 7-0 win over No. 17 Smithfield-Selma
Pikeville, N.C. — No. 17 C.B. Aycock came out on top in a battle of two undefeated teams with strong defenses, as the Golden Falcons topped No. 16 Smithfield-Selma, 7-0, on Friday. With the win, C.B. Aycock (9-0, 6-0) claimed a first-place finish in the Quad County 3A conference.
