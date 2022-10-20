ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–This morning at 8:00 a.m. until around 12:30 p.m. over forty-five fire departments from Monmouth, Mercer, Middlesex, Ocean, Burlington, Somerset, Counties in NJ and Bucks County in Pennsylvania, participated in a full-scale water supply exercise simulating a fire in a 1-million square foot warehouse. The objective was to obtain and sustain an adequate water flow from static water sources from six pre-established fill sites to support suppression efforts at the simulated fire. The flow rate expectations were to reach beyond 6,000 gallons per minute using water tender/tankers and four, 5″ pipelines.
