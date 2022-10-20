Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher' Took Place In Westfield, NJBridget MulroyWestfield, NJ
The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha JosephsonNikPrinceton, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing StudentJeffery MacPrinceton, NJ
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Related
Dead Man Found In Trenton Fire; Mercer County Homicide Task Force Investigating Along With Detectives From MCPO and TPD
October 23, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a fatal fire…
Prosecutor’s Office Identifies Man Killed In Trenton Fire Sunday Morning
October 24, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a fatal…
Alert For Missing Princeton University Student
October 18, 2022 PRINCETON, NJ (MERCER)–The Princeton University, Department of Public Safety is seeking information on the whereabouts of an…
Toms River Fatal Pedestrian Hit And Run Under Investigation
October 23, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Chief of Police Mitch…
Three Separate Stabbings Reported In Trenton Yesterday
October 23, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Public Information Officer Timothy J. Carroll, told MidJersey.news that there were three separate stabbings…
Monmouth County
MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–This morning at 8:00 a.m. until around 12:30 p.m. over forty-five fire departments from Monmouth, Mercer, Middlesex, Ocean, Burlington, Somerset, Counties in NJ and Bucks County in Pennsylvania, participated in a full-scale water supply exercise simulating a fire in a 1-million square foot warehouse. The objective was to obtain and sustain an adequate water flow from static water sources from six pre-established fill sites to support suppression efforts at the simulated fire. The flow rate expectations were to reach beyond 6,000 gallons per minute using water tender/tankers and four, 5″ pipelines.
Apartment Fire Reported In Toms River
October 24, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Toms River Police Department reports that on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at approximately 11:20…
Trenton Man Convicted of 2019 Willingboro Murder
October 21, 2022 Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced that a Trenton man was found guilty yesterday of fatally…
Trenton Fire Department Responds To Fully Involved House Fire With Reports Of People Trapped
UPDATES: October 23, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Fire Department responded to 29 Summer Street for a house fire with reported…
Injuries Reported In Trenton Crash
October 21, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Princeton Avenue and Calhoun Street this afternoon. Trenton…
Pickup Truck Crashes Into House In Lawrence Township
October 21, 2022 LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–A driver having a medical event lost control of his vehicle on Lawrence Road…
U.S. Attorney’s Office Has Reached A Settlement With New Jersey Transit
Agrees to make Newark Penn, Princeton Junction, MetroPark, Trenton, and New Brunswick stations accessible to individuals with disabilities. October 18,…
Mercer County Homicide Task Force Investigation Leads to Arrest in May Shooting Homicide
October 14, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A Trenton man has been charged with the May 2022 murder of Ali Abdullah, Mercer…
Legionella Found In Homes Served By Trenton Water Works; NJ Department Of Health Investigates
October 15, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–New Jersey Department of Health announced today that more homes within municipalities served by Trenton…
Trenton Firefighters Quickly Extinguish House Fire
October 19, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to the house fire in the first block of…
Budget Concerns Mounting, City Council Set for Hearing
Council leaders finally considering 2022 budget after months of delinquency October 18, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor Reed Gusciora stressed the…
Howell Township Firefighters Respond To Well Involved House Fire
October 12, 2022 Photo, video, and story by: Ryan Mack, Jersey Shore Fire Response HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–Around 1:15 a.m.…
Lieutenant Jason Hart Sworn In As New East Windsor Township Chief Of Police
October 13, 2022 EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Lieutenant Jason Hart was sworn in as East Windsor Township’s new Chief of Police…
8-Year Prison Sentence for Trenton Man Convicted In 2021 Oakland Street Shooting
October 14, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER) – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced an eight-year prison sentence for a Trenton…
Trenton Police Special Operations Detectives Make Multiple Gun Arrests
October 11, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police reported that Special Operations Detectives have been working diligently around the clock to…
MidJersey.News
Trenton, NJ
1K+
Followers
947
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT
MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shorehttp://midjersey.news
Comments / 0