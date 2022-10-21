EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday dawned with a toga party on the Memorial Quad. It ended with Oregon as the only unbeaten team left in Pac-12 Conference play. The 10th-ranked Ducks capped an epic football Saturday in Eugene with a 45-30 victory over No. 9 UCLA. The game was attended by the fourth-largest crowd in Autzen Stadium history, 59,962 fans, hundreds of which migrated across the Willamette River after attending ESPN's "College GameDay" on the University of Oregon campus earlier in the day.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO