Mercedes buried in California lawn linked to former homeowner with history of arrests: 'Checkered history'
The mysterious Mercedes Benz vehicle found buried in the yard of a California mansion worth $15 million was reported stolen 30 years ago in a nearby city.
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?
Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
Seeing fewer acorns on the ground this fall? Here's why that could be the case
As leaves change color and fall to the ground around Ohio this autumn, so do the acorns. But are there less of them this year?. That could be true, thanks to a below average production of acorns from red oaks in Ohio. In some places, it's a mast year for...
You probably don't need to rake your leaves this fall, experts say. Here's why.
Autumn is here, and that might mean the leaves in your yard are starting to fall. But if you were planning to add raking to your to-do list, don't.
New York governor's race takes sudden turn after Zeldin surge
New polls this week showed the race tightening — maybe to low single digits, uncomfortably close for Democrats after two decades of statewide dominance in New York.
Well I'll be damned! Adorable rescued beaver follows his natural instincts and blocks up a doorway with sticks at his rehab center in Massachusetts
They say practice makes perfect and one eager beaver took this to heart as he was filmed building a dam at the doorway of his room at a rehab center in Massachusetts. Video shows the baby beaver, called Nibi, happily bounding back and forth collecting his sticks to create the dam and block the doorway.
Plundering the wilderness for financial certainty
A highly organized, extravagantly financed, top-down campaign to seize and dominate (plunder) undeveloped forestland near Lincoln, Montana is well underway. Intense gaslighting techniques are making it difficult for Montana’s commoners to discern what’s truth and what’s propaganda. The recent flurry of opinion pieces, political polling reports and the promotion of the 50th Anniversary celebration of […] The post Plundering the wilderness for financial certainty appeared first on Daily Montanan.
This little native shrub ends the year in a blaze of glory: George’s Plant Pick of the Week
Here’s PennLive garden writer George Weigel’s Plant Pick of the Week for this week:. * What it is: Ground Hug is a dwarf version of the Pennsylvania native black chokeberry bush, offering this shrub’s multi-season interest in a compact package. Plants flower white in spring, then the...
Was soup dumped on a Van Gogh just the start? Copycat activists attack $110 million Monet painting
Climate activists have begun a trend of targeting famous artworks.
New York court rulings signal trouble for New Jersey’s fresh attempt to regulate guns
New Jersey’s effort to establish firearm-free zones could be threatened by rulings against New York's new similar law. The post New York court rulings signal trouble for New Jersey’s fresh attempt to regulate guns appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
a-z-animals.com
Are Coyotes Nocturnal Or Diurnal? Their Sleep Behavior Explained
Are Coyotes Nocturnal Or Diurnal? Their Sleep Behavior Explained. Coyotes are native to North America and are known to have a distinct howl, similar to wolves. Many people consider coyotes a danger to their pets and have the misconception that coyotes are nocturnal animals, but this is not the truth. The sleeping pattern and where they sleep depends on their habitat. So are coyotes nocturnal or not? This article explores coyotes’ sleeping behavior and sleeping patterns.
Food Stamps Schedule: November 2022 CalFresh Benefits in California and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
CalFresh, California's version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet state and federal eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed on the same monthly...
natureworldnews.com
New Research Reveals Wild Bees Are Seen Active in Woodland Treetops
New research found that a diverse community of wild bees was observed to be active in high woodland treetops. The discovery unveiled new observations because shaded woodlands are considered a poor place for bees. Insect Conservation and Diversity published the study, which is also available on Phy.org. The study noted...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Bald Eagle Harass and Dive Bomb an Adult Grizzly
The bald eagle is synonymous with the US and has been the national bird since 1782. They live almost exclusively in North America and prefer habitats that are forested and have a water source. However, they have been sighted elsewhere including Bermuda and the Artic. The grizzly bear is also a famous resident of North America and likes a similar habitat. So it is not surprising that these two species come across each other from time to time. Most of the time, they tend to ignore each other.
birdsandblooms.com
Ivory-Billed Woodpecker Vs Pileated Woodpecker: Are They Related?
Pileated woodpeckers and their (probably) extinct look-a-likes, ivory-billed woodpeckers, have many similar traits. That made Birds & Blooms reader Susan Shepherd of Sanford, Michigan, wonder if these large woodpeckers share any family ties. She wrote to birding experts Kenn and Kimberly Kaufman asking they are related. Here is their answer:
a-z-animals.com
Blue Arrow Juniper vs. Skyrocket Juniper
Blue Arrow Juniper vs. Skyrocket Juniper are two very similar evergreen juniper trees that grow narrowly and upright, but are there any differences and which should you choose?. What Are the Differences Between Blue Arrow Juniper vs. Skyrocket Juniper?. The main difference between these juniper trees is the foliage color...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Hidden Leopard Hunt a Jackal, Hunting Birds
Leopards are known for being stealthy hunters. In this video, a leopard is able to stalk a jackal who is also hunting for his own dinner among a flock of birds. The leopard crouches in tall grass on the African savannah. This video was taken in Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, a wildlife preserve on the border of South Africa and Botswana. Leopards can thrive in a variety of environments, including savannahs like this one. They need plenty of places to stalk their prey and the tall grass provides just the right amount of cover.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Fearless Jaguar Catch a Caiman in Their Own Habitat
This is a perfect illustration of just how versatile jaguars are when it comes to hunting. Whilst many big cats are limited to hunting prey by chasing them on open plains, the jaguar has a different approach. This amazing feline will hunt on the ground, in bushes, and in water. And when we say “hunt in water,” we don’t mean lingering on the shore and pouncing on fish in the shallow pools! A jaguar will swim out into the water and, as we see here, will wrestle with animals that are just as long as they are.
