The bald eagle is synonymous with the US and has been the national bird since 1782. They live almost exclusively in North America and prefer habitats that are forested and have a water source. However, they have been sighted elsewhere including Bermuda and the Artic. The grizzly bear is also a famous resident of North America and likes a similar habitat. So it is not surprising that these two species come across each other from time to time. Most of the time, they tend to ignore each other.

1 DAY AGO