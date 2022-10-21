Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Clearing the way for new Sherman housing
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Sherman is hoping to add more apartments to a 13-acre site where the Woodmen Circle Home once stood. Over the last few months, the city has been working with the owner of the property at the corner of FM 1417 and West Houston Street to demolish what was left of the large brick building that started life as an orphanage in the 1920s.
KXII.com
Alleged catalytic converter thieves arrested in Love County
MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - Sheriff’s deputies in Love County have arrested five people accused of stealing catalytic converters off of vehicles. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said the arrests were made after a months-long investigation after thefts of the valuable automotive part skyrocketed in the area. No names have yet been...
KTEN.com
Sherman ISD reports death of elementary teacher
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District is mourning the death of Dillingham Elementary teacher Nicole Newbold. Newbold, 49, passed away unexpectedly last Wednesday at the age of 49. Sherman ISD said Newbold spent the past 17 years in the district. This was her second year at...
Church, several other structures destroyed by overnight fire in McKinney
Firefighters in McKinney have a fast moving fire on their hands this morning. The fire got going just past 2 a.m. when the winds were pretty stiff and that served to spread the fire which broke out on North McDonald near Standifer.
KTEN.com
Drone tracks Marshall County fugitive to rooftop hiding spot
KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop led to a standoff in Marshall County overnight. Sheriff Donald Yow said Stephanie Stowe was driving the car and Zachary Jones, who was the passenger, would not tell deputies his real name. Jones resisted arrest and ran off. It turned out he...
KXII.com
Sulphur man dies in bicycle vs car crash
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The bicycle rider involved in the Garvin County crash from last weekend has died, according to Oklahoma state troopers. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stated the bicycle rider was at fault. 21-year-old Joseph Tatum from Sulphur was riding north on Highway 177 near...
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.
The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
Plano police looking for suspects who damaged 5 patrol vehicles
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects involved with damaging patrol vehicles. On Oct. 17, five Plano police patrol vehicles were damaged while parked at the substation on K Avenue. Police say the damages include broken windows and camera equipment that had been ripped out of the vehicle's trunk compartment. The damage is believed to have occurred the evening of Oct. 16 through the morning of Oct. 17. Police ask if you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect(s) involved to call the Plano Police Tip Line at 972-941-2148 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477 and reference Plano case #22-185416.
Woman wanted for retail fraud at stores in Flower Mound, Southlake
The Southlake Department of Public Safety is asking the public for help identifying a woman who allegedly stole items from Hobby Lobby and received a refund for items she hadn’t paid for. In an elaborate, hilarious Facebook post, Southlake DPS informed residents on Friday that the suspect went to...
KTEN.com
Durant kid gets stolen bike back 6 months later
DURANT, (KTEN) -- Back in April, a good samaritan in Durant made a kid's day by gifting him a new bike after his was stolen from him. Six months later, the bike was recovered by the same person who gifted the boy a new one. The man was so determined...
KXII.com
Johnston County couple taken to jail after Mannsville man stabbed
MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A couple was arrested and booked into the Johnston County Jail after an attempted murder in Mannsville, according to the sheriff. Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said the victim was flown to a hospital and was in critical condition as of Friday afternoon, after he was stabbed in his own home on Easy Street in Mannsville. Dodd said the victim was lucky to be alive when they found him hours after the crime happened.
Line of storms moving through Texoma may turn severe
UPDATE: Monday, October 24, 2022, at 9:25 a.m. TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The Tornado Warning issued for Jack and Montague Counties expired at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022. Texoma’s Weather Authority is tracking a line of storms moving east across Texoma that is capable of rapidly organizing and producing severe storms, heavy straight-line winds, […]
KTEN.com
Denison church celebrates 150 years
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The congregation of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Denison gathered to celebrate the church's 150th anniversary. Mount Pleasant Baptist was founded in 1872 by a family who moved to Denison from Missouri. Its first services were held not in a church building, but in the home of a young minister.
6th grade student arrested at Bonham Middle School for gun threat
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — ECISD said another student has now been arrested for making a school threat. ECISD tells us, “Friday, a 6th grade boy at Bonham Middle School became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students. School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and […]
KXII.com
“I’m miserable...would they want to live like this?” - Sherman woman says her apartment is unlivable
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman woman said her apartment is falling apart right before her eyes. A tearful Mallory Wilson said, “I am so miserable, they wouldn’t want to live, would they want to live like this?”. Wilson is in tears because her home is in shambles.
KXII.com
Pumpkin patches, corn maze and more fall fun in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Since the 80′s the Elves Christmas tree farm has been a family tradition in Texoma. It wasn’t until 1999 when Marshall Cathy and his wife took over the farm and added a pumpkin patch. “We always sold trees and a few years after we...
Brother sentenced to life in prison for killing his sister, her boyfriend over insurance money, Collin County DA says
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 murder of his sister and her boyfriend over insurance money, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Blake Richards, 30, of Plano, was convicted of capital murder in the deaths of his...
The Ghosts of Outlaws Haunt This Abandoned Oklahoma Cemetery
There's an abandoned and hidden cemetery in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of outlaws. Back in the 1800s and early 1900s, it was a popular place to dump bodies and dispose of evidence. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH A VIDEO ABOUT THIS HAUNTED OK. GRAVEYARD. It...
Denton police end search for critical missing teen
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton police have ended their search for a critical missing teen. A 13-year-old named Naomi was last seen with her 15-year-old sister in the area of Allegra Vista at about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. Denton police posted on Twitter at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday saying she was found safe with her sister.Police did not say what Naomi was last seen wearing. If you have information about Naomi or her whereabouts, call 940-349-8181.
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2
The Plano store will ease some pressure off the other stores.Franki Chamaki/Unsplash. The planned H-E-B in Plano finally has an official opening date. The new store will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Dallas News reports that the massive 118,000 square-foot store, will have an H-E-B's True Texas BBQ restaurant attached, as well as a home decor and essentials department, as well as a beauty section.
