GoDucks.com
Ducks Sweep Colorado, Ulmer Wins 100th
EUGENE, Ore. — The No. 20 Oregon volleyball team swept its way past Colorado (25-23, 25-17, 25-22) Sunday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena, a result that doubled as the 100th-career victory for head coach Matt Ulmer. With the win, the Ducks remain undefeated at home this season (7-0) and improve to 13-5 overall with a 7-3 mark in Pac-12 play.
Top-10 Matchup Goes To Ducks
EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday dawned with a toga party on the Memorial Quad. It ended with Oregon as the only unbeaten team left in Pac-12 Conference play. The 10th-ranked Ducks capped an epic football Saturday in Eugene with a 45-30 victory over No. 9 UCLA. The game was attended by the fourth-largest crowd in Autzen Stadium history, 59,962 fans, hundreds of which migrated across the Willamette River after attending ESPN's "College GameDay" on the University of Oregon campus earlier in the day.
