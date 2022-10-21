ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About Visteon

Within the last quarter, Visteon VC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Visteon. The company has an average price target of $123.0 with a high of $152.00 and a low of $103.00.
Joel Eisenberg

Bed Bath & Beyond on “Last Legs as a Company” According to Goldman Sachs

Prior to word of an October 4th stock raise upon news of bondholder organization, company value has been down 58% from the same period in 2021. This article is based on current media reports. All listed facts and projections shared within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingWikipedia.com, Finance.Yahoo.com, CNN.com, and Barrons.com.
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: GATX

GATX GATX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that GATX will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22. GATX bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Ohio Valley Banc's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Ohio Valley Banc OVBC. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share. On Thursday, Ohio Valley Banc will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 21 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
OHIO STATE
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for HCA Healthcare

Within the last quarter, HCA Healthcare HCA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $231.89 versus the current price of HCA Healthcare at $203.15, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy CTRA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Coterra Energy has an average price target of $36.29 with a high of $43.00 and a low of $30.00.
Benzinga

A Preview Of Telefonica Brasil's Earnings

Telefonica Brasil VIV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Telefonica Brasil will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13. Telefonica Brasil bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Where Pactiv Evergreen Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Pactiv Evergreen PTVE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Pactiv Evergreen has an average price target of $11.62 with a high of $14.00 and a low of $9.00.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Camtek

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Camtek CAMT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $26.0 versus the current price of Camtek at $22.6, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Snap Stock Today?

Snap Inc SNAP shares are trading higher on above-average volume Monday, potentially rebounding following recent weakness stemming from the company's third-quarter financial results. What Happened: Last week, Snap reported third-quarter revenue of $1.13 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly...
NASDAQ

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Fastenal and PNM Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/26/22, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE), Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), and PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/10/22, Fastenal Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 11/23/22, and PNM Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3475 on 11/10/22. As a percentage of COKE's recent stock price of $448.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when COKE shares open for trading on 10/26/22. Similarly, investors should look for FAST to open 0.67% lower in price and for PNM to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.
Benzinga

Preview: Camden National's Earnings

Camden National CAC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Camden National will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10. Camden National bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...

