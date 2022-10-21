Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/26/22, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE), Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), and PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/10/22, Fastenal Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 11/23/22, and PNM Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3475 on 11/10/22. As a percentage of COKE's recent stock price of $448.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when COKE shares open for trading on 10/26/22. Similarly, investors should look for FAST to open 0.67% lower in price and for PNM to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.

3 HOURS AGO