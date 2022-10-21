Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Jansen – Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO – Announces Plans to Step Down Following More than a Decade of Leadership and Remarkable Business Growth
SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO, Mark Jansen, today announced that he intends to step down from the role he has held with the agricultural cooperative and global consumer packaged goods leader since September 2010. Jansen has decided to step away after a successful 12-year tenure as CEO because he believes the organization is well-positioned for future growth and the timing is right for him to make the change. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005998/en/ Mark Jansen, Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Covenant Logistics announces leadership change
Within its third-quarter earnings report, Covenant Logistics (NASDAQ: CVLG) Thursday announced the next steps in an ongoing management transition. Paul Bunn, who had been senior executive vice president and COO at the truckload carrier, will be promoted to president on Jan. 1, 2023, while continuing to hold his COO title.
Agriculture Online
Tech companies hone in on carbon measurement
A keystone of carbon markets and how they work is the measurement of soil data. Today, there are nearly as many technology companies claiming to deliver solutions to measure carbon as there are programs for farmers to choose. The businesses run the spectrum from start-ups with prototypes or pilot programs...
alpenhornnews.com
Patient Case Management Software Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2022-2029
Global Patient Case Management Software Market Report provides complete industry analysis, market outlook, size, growth, opportunities and forecast 2029. This report will assist in analyzing the current and future business trends, sales and revenue forecast. It provides top manufacturers information along with Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and growth.
cryptopotato.com
New ‘Emergent Entertainment PLC’ Forms to Offer Next Generation of Digital and Immersive Entertainment
Former PlayStation EVP, Simon Rutter, joins as Chairman. VR Game Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom and Web 3 game Resurgence. Today, a new entertainment PLC EMERGENT ENTERTAINMENT is announced. Emergent Entertainment officially merges London-based video game studio Maze Theory with blockchain veterans and developers Pluto Digital PLC, following a...
What Pandemic? Joinn Lab Posts Bumper Profit Despite Covid Disruptions
Joinn Lab’s net profit in the first three quarters of this year surpassed the figure for all 2021 as the company rapidly expanded its capacity. The company is strongly positioned due to high barriers to entry, and a broad presence in its industry chain through its acquisition of lab animal suppliers.
alpenhornnews.com
Future Growth Of Cloud ERP Software Market by New Business Developments, Innovations, And Top Companies Ã¢â?¬â?? Forecast To 2026
The Cloud ERP Software market research focuses on the major economic changes that are projected to occur between 2022 and 2028. The primary focus of analysis is on factors that may influence how the firm sector progresses, such as growth boosters, inhibitors, and other potential opportunities. According to the report,...
alpenhornnews.com
APAC, Europe, America region to materialize major revenue contributor for Environmental Intelligence Suite market through 2028
The Environmental Intelligence Suite market research report, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Environmental Intelligence Suite market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Environmental Intelligence Suite market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
getnews.info
2022 AIoT Application Forum: Incorporating Metaverse Concepts into Smart Manufacturing
Perspectives on Future World Manufacturing: A New Blueprint for Industry Development. The highly anticipated 2022 AIoT Application Forum will be held on October 27th at the Nangang Exhibition Center. This forum, organized by the Foreign Trade Bureau and implemented by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), will have the theme “Envision Industrial Metaverse Impact and Opportunities” and will be streamed live in English, hoping to promote Taiwan’s ICT industry to the world. This forum invites key business leaders and experts in the metaverse field to converge and interact online and offline simultaneously. The event aims to build a win-win platform for government, industry, academe, research and finance to actively exchange opinions and views on cutting-edge metaverse technologies, to showcase the technological achievements and interactive experiences of the metaverse ecosystem and to promote the innovative development of the metaverse industry.
ffnews.com
Bank of America Intelligent ReceivablesTM Upgraded With AR Forecasting Capabilities And Enhanced Reporting
Bank of America today announced that it has enhanced its accounts receivables matching solution Bank of America Intelligent Receivables™ with additional reporting and new forecasting capabilities, providing clients with insights based on historical trends and their customers’ behaviors. The bank also announced that it has completed the global roll out of Intelligent Receivables with the product’s launch in Brazil.
crowdfundinsider.com
Diebold Nixdorf, Featurespace to Provide Fraud Prevention Tech Within Payments Processing Platform
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a key player in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, and Featurespace, a firm focused on enterprise financial crime prevention, announced that the companies are partnering “to integrate its highly specialized, fraud prevention technology into Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Payments platform.”
getnews.info
RBITO creates low risk and high profit platform with high-tech intelligent system to identify sports event hedging opportunities
RBITO is a corporate founded in the United Kingdom specializing in the research and development of artificial intelligence technology. In addition to a team with more than 10 years of experience in technology development and investment analysis, it also holds artificial intelligence, neuroscience and artificial machinery technology from Oxford University, Stanford University and Harvard University. In focus and development and research, the company’s management discovered the potential of sports event hedging, as sports events continue to grow despite the raging global Covid-19 pandemic.
What Are the Biggest Logistics Question Marks in 2023?
From labor strikes at major ports and railroads to a crush of goods in transit to volatile freight rates or a warehousing crunch, the current logistics dynamic offers no shortage of unpredictability. While eye-watering freight rates were the major story of 2021 heading into 2022, the tide has changed over the past six months, said Erik Rosica, lead fashion consultant, OEC Group, in a panel at Sourcing Journal’s Fall Summit. “Barring any unforeseen circumstances, which we’re not out of the woods yet, I think after Chinese New Year, everybody will get a pretty favorable [rate] position,” Rosica said. “Whether you’re going direct...
waste360.com
Investors Call on Real Estate Industry to Step up Sustainability Practices
The real estate industry, like others, is being summoned to accelerate its sustainability practices, especially as investors pay attention to potential impact of climate risks on asset value. With that awareness, they are calling on the industry to not only deliver more resilient assets, but to leverage return on investments (ROI) generated from sustainability practices to strengthen their businesses.
alpenhornnews.com
Analytics and Technology Market Presents an Overall Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2029
Global Analytics and Technology Market Report provides complete industry analysis, market outlook, size, growth, opportunities and forecast 2029. This report will assist in analyzing the current and future business trends, sales and revenue forecast. It provides top manufacturers information along with Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and growth.
If you’re not focusing on customer experience in digital transformation, you’re losing value
“Digital transformation is not just around automating your processes, doing a back office discipline, and making sure that you’re becoming more productive. There’s another piece that you have to do—the transformation around interacting with your customers. Doing both, a company can become ‘future ready.’” That’s what Stephanie L. Woerner, principal research scientist at the MIT Sloan School of Management, told me.
ceoworld.biz
SMAC QR Code to Tap into New Business Opportunities
Technology is evolving at a rapid pace, enabling faster change and progress. It is, therefore, imperative for industries and businesses to stay current with emerging technologies that are relevant to processes, production, real-time data and analytics, and the creation of added value, through a seamless customer experience. Businesses must ride...
bestcolleges.com
How to Become a Data Engineer: Steps, Skills, & Salary
Data engineering combines data science and software engineering disciplines. Data engineer jobs offer some of the most competitive salaries on the job market. Data engineers need at least a bachelor's in computer science, engineering, or a related field. Data engineers source, clean, and transform raw data to make it usable...
lifetrixcorner.com
How to Create a Thriving Dental Practice from the Ground Up
Building a reputable dental office from scratch can be quite overwhelming. Given the many moving pieces involved in running any medical practice, it can be challenging to understand what makes a dental office effective. This is especially true in light of the rise in workplace safety requirements brought on by the pandemic.
alpenhornnews.com
Grease Testing Service Market 2021 with Top Countries Data Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2026
The Grease Testing Service market research focuses on the main economic changes anticipated between 2021 and 2026. The study places a lot of emphasis on elements that could influence how the sector performs, such as growth boosters, obstacles, and other potential prospects. The study offers guidance to potential investors on...
