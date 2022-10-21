Perspectives on Future World Manufacturing: A New Blueprint for Industry Development. The highly anticipated 2022 AIoT Application Forum will be held on October 27th at the Nangang Exhibition Center. This forum, organized by the Foreign Trade Bureau and implemented by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), will have the theme “Envision Industrial Metaverse Impact and Opportunities” and will be streamed live in English, hoping to promote Taiwan’s ICT industry to the world. This forum invites key business leaders and experts in the metaverse field to converge and interact online and offline simultaneously. The event aims to build a win-win platform for government, industry, academe, research and finance to actively exchange opinions and views on cutting-edge metaverse technologies, to showcase the technological achievements and interactive experiences of the metaverse ecosystem and to promote the innovative development of the metaverse industry.

