kvnutalk
A leader we can trust – Cache Valley Daily
We need leaders who work together to resolve the problems and challenges that we face. The County Executive has a duty to work with the County Council and must work within the laws established by Cache County and the State of Utah. The County Executive and the County Council don’t...
ksl.com
Utah lawmakers looking to crack down on Airbnb tax cheats
SALT LAKE CITY — State lawmakers have their eyes on short-term rentals — like Airbnb — for new, tougher tax regulations. No bill has been filed yet, but lawmakers are looking for ways to shut down tax cheats. Republican Rep. Calvin Musselman, who represents Weber County, said...
cachevalleydaily.com
Former Aggie hired as VP of public policy for Utah Farm Bureau
SANDY – A former Hyde Park resident and Utah State University graduate Terry Camp was recently hired as Vice President of Public Policy for the Utah Farm Bureau Federation (UFBF). “I am excited to be working here at the Utah Farm Bureau, where I can help implement policy that...
Property tax bill could end a free ride for many water users in Utah's drought
A major bill unveiled on Utah's Capitol Hill could dramatically change how water is paid for in the state. The bill was formally presented on Wednesday by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton
kcpw.org
Utah lawmaker’s exit, environmental worries and an off-road tussle
The Environmental Protection Agency looks into the operations of a Sandy medical device maker after new data shows that its use of ethylene oxide gas can pose a cancer risk to neighbors. Embattled state Sen. Gene Davis announces he’ll retire early after an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. And yet another battle over off-road vehicles looms as the Bureau of Land Management considers rule changes at Gemini Bridges outside of Moab.
A new system to evaluate Utah’s judges gives voters information about the bench
The Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission, JPEC, provides a way for the public to learn more about Utah judges and make informed decisions when filling out a ballot. JPEC has provided information about judges for the past 10 years, but the state has developed a more efficient and accessible portal for voters to use this year.
ksl.com
What did auditors find when they looked at what's being taught in Utah public schools?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah legislative auditors' deep dive into public school curriculum and teacher training revealed some cases of "potentially questionable content." A recently released audit lists six examples including a 12th grade photography class that required students to search the internet for a list of photographers' names.
knau.org
Tribal members in Utah to hold protest at only uranium mill in US
Tribal members and environmental advocates will hold an annual protest Saturday at the site of the only operational uranium mill in the U.S. They’re concerned about its potential impacts to public health and the environment. Tribal members and leaders from the Navajo Nation and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe...
ksl.com
Parents allege school boards silence dissent, remain unaccountable
SALT LAKE CITY — A broad-based coalition alleged Wednesday some local school boards in Utah flout the state's Open and Public Meetings Act, take steps to silence dissent and are otherwise unaccountable for their actions. Utah Parents United president Nichole Mason told state lawmakers that she was denied entry...
utahstories.com
Releasing Murderers in Utah Needs to Stop, Says Danielle Ahn
Danielle Ahn is a Salt Lake City attorney taking on current Sim Gill to become Salt Lake County’s next District Attorney. Danielle Ahn has a strong opinion about the ways in which far too many violent offenders are being released under current Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill’s office. These offenders are getting away without prison time, or even felony charges being brought against them. She says this is because the current City Prosecutors’ caseload is too heavy. They are short-staffed. She says they are also not receiving proper training to take violent offenders’ cases to court. There has been a 46% increase in homicide in Salt Lake County in the past four years. According to FBI data, the number of murders reported in Utah climbed from 50 in 2011 to 102 in 2020.
buildingsaltlake.com
State provides millions for hundreds of affordable housing units in Salt Lake City, across Utah
Five developers landed tax credit financing from the state housing corporation to help construct hundreds of low-income housing units in Salt Lake City. Among them is one of the only low-income housing projects on the city’s east side and another that could remove some of the scant remaining commercial space in Glendale.
kjzz.com
NWS issues multiple warnings, advisories across Utah amid winter weather
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The National Weather Service on Sunday added an additional alert to the list of warnings, watches and advisories currently in place across the state during the first winter weather of the season. A Winter Weather Advisory has been put in place for Salt Lake,...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: How important calls mistakenly blocked or flagged as spam are costing Utahns
SANDY, Utah — Spam phone calls can be both aggravating and fraudulent. Many of us won’t pick up calls from phone numbers we don’t recognize just because of the sheer volume of spam we get every day. But some of those calls might be important. Zach Robinson’s...
utahstories.com
Wine Clubs Come to Utah!
Many wine lovers in Utah have been frustrated for years not being allowed to participate in wine clubs. Well, rejoice. For the first time, Utah wine lovers can enjoy boutique wines from six wine clubs from renowned wine regions. Here is the scoop from the founders of Vin 7000, a boutique wine brokerage based in Park City.
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
Utah’s first winter storm of the season delivers
Our first taste of winter started rolling in during the late morning hours, dropping both temperatures and moisture across the northwestern parts of Utah.
SLCC School of Business to be first in Utah named exclusively after a woman following $10 million donation
In a first for Utah history, a business school will be named exclusively after a woman, following a $10 million gift to Salt Lake Community College (SLCC), the largest single cash donation received by the college.
Gephardt Daily
Utah DPS issues driver license scam alert
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State police have issued a warning advising motorists they are investigating a new scam involving your driver license. In a social media post titled “Scam Alert,” the Utah Department of Public Safety notes: “If you receive an email asking for you to click on a link to prevent getting your Utah Driver License terminated, it’s a scam.
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
kmyu.tv
Snow unlikely to keep Utah hunters away from much-anticipated deer hunt
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The general deer hunting season kicks off this weekend, but with winter weather in the forecast, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said hunters need to be prepared. Hunters 2News spoke with in Summit County said people are excited for the season to start,...
