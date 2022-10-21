Read full article on original website
AllTexas
2d ago
Not surprised. And tired of hearing people say it in public. Potty mouths. And just so you know, it doesn't take much intelligence to speak like that.
14
Just myself
2d ago
I personally say Fudge. Not the other word, Just Fudge. However, I would have thought the curse most heard in Texas was " Bless your Heart" lol
4
FreeThinker
2d ago
It's actually "pendejo" as in Beta Francis is a fake Mexican but a real pendejo.
8
KXAN
The center of Texas is a town you’ve likely never heard of, Census data shows
(KXAN) – When you think of the heart of Texas, you may think of its political center, Austin. Or maybe it’s the state’s largest city, Houston. Or maybe a more central location like Brady or Abilene. Surprisingly, the center of Texas’ population isn’t exactly close to any of these.
1st Ms. Full-Figured USA Texas pageant aims to redefine standards of beauty
"I didn't see any representation on any runway that really signified who we are as full-figured women. Size has no barrier on beauty," the pageant CEO said.
4 Texas bars make Esquire’s list of best LGBTQ bars in the U.S.
Four Texas bars have made Esquire's list of the best gay bars in the U.S. Two are in Austin, and two are in Dallas.
Central Texas Woman on the Run with a 14 Ft. Skeleton Worth $300
Have you seen this woman? Have you seen this skeleton? It's not hard to miss!. A Central Texas woman is on the run with a 14ft skeleton Halloween decoration that she stole off an unsuspecting victim's yard!. The video, shared by KXAN anchor Tom Miller, shows the footage captured on...
Creepiest Most Haunted Places in Texas – Our List
Ghost hunters should love some of these places to possibly capture a little paranormal action. Most of these places take some serious drive time to cross the state to get to, like Presidio La Bahia in Goliad, the Littlefield House in Austin, or the White Sanitarium in Wichita Falls. However, for us, The Grove in Jefferson, Texas is only about an hour's drive from Texarkana, is included in this list of the Creepiest Most Haunted Places in Texas.
KSAT 12
Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Roslyn: Impacting Mexico and then, Texas
Tropical Storm Roslyn continues its path across Mexico with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Even though this system is hundreds of miles away; its impact will be felt in Texas. THE TEXAS-NORTH TEXAS CONNECTION. As our system moves further inland, it will continue to weaken. Roslyn's remnants will eventually spread...
KWTX
New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A day before early voting begins in Texas, a new Beacon Research Poll shows the Texas Gubernatorial race as a tossup among voters. The poll shows current Republican Texas governor Greg Abbott (48%) with a three point lead against Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke (45%) among 1,264 registered Texas voters.
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger.Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested in Louisiana this week after doorbell videos showed the 15-year-old siblings, barefoot and holding handcuffs, knocking on homes before dawn in their suburban Houston neighborhood and asking for help. Duncan's live-in boyfriend also was arrested.Both were in jail in Baton Rouge, about 250 miles (400 kilometers) east of Houston,...
Help Wanted Sign in Texas Is Shocking Some People
We all know it is really hard to find employees these days. Restaurants all around Shreveport have signs up looking for workers. You will even see signs asking you to “be patient, we are short-staffed.”. But this sign in Texas trying to recruit workers has lots of folks talking....
Texas cities where drivers get stuck at red lights the most
(NEXSTAR) – You know when you’re driving through town, and it feels like you’re hitting every red light? Every. Single. One? It’s not in your head, especially if you live in certain Texas cities. While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually makes up […]
Dallas News recommends readers vote for Abbott
It seems the major newspapers in Texas are also divided on who should be the Governor of Texas. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
KXAN
What manufacturing workers make in Texas
(Stacker) – During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
Texas Billionaire Mark Cuban: His Worst Shark Tank Investment
Mark Cuban is well known for making great money moves such as owning the Dallas Mavericks and he even owns an ENTIRE TOWN in Texas. We always hear about the great financial decisions but finance is also a RISKY business and not all of his investments have been good ones.
Texas Parks Warning Folks Not to Take Part in Viral Trend
If you plan on exploring one of our great Texas parks, don't do this on your next visit. You learn something new everyday, but this is something that I remember learning in cub scouts back in the day. You may remember the phrase, "Leave no trace". If you go camping or spend a day at the park. Their should be no trace that you were there earlier. Well it looks like a Texas Park stumbled upon something this week that some people may not think is harmful, but actually is.
myfoxzone.com
'Priceless' wedding ring lost at the State Fair of Texas -- and then recovered
DALLAS — They have a saying in the lost and found at the State Fair of Texas. “If you can bring it to the fair, you can lose it at the fair,” said Linda Kindt, who manages the fair’s safety team. They don’t just mean clothing, wallets...
Judge dismisses illegal voting case of Texas man who waited in line for 6 hours
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas judge has dismissed illegal voting charges against a Houston man who stood in line six hours to cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential primary and became a figure over Republican efforts to tighten election laws. The decision this week followed a wider ruling...
Texas taco shop ranked among best taco restaurants in America
Tacos are one of those foods that transcend any barriers that might be between two people because no one is worried about anything during the time they're consuming tacos.
