Arctic Monkeys have been given their own special episode on Later with Jools Holland.It’s the first time the show has been devoted entirely to one band in 15 years. Past special episodes have included bands such as Oasis, Radiohead and Metallica.The Sheffield band released their latest album The Car on Friday (21 October), which The Independent gave four stars. They have also announced a stadium tour that will take place throughout 2023."I enjoyed it a great deal,” frontman Alex Turner told the BBC a few days after the recording."I’m a big fan of that show and I have been...

3 HOURS AGO