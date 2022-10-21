Read full article on original website
Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
Bono says he's sorry for putting a free U2 album on everyone's iPhone: "The part of me that will always be punk rock thought this was exactly what the Clash would do"
Bono has admitted that dumping a U2 album on everyone's iPhone may have not been the best of ideas
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
Queen Announces Mammoth ‘The Miracle’ Box Set Reissue
Queen will release an expanded collector’s edition of their 1989 album The Miracle on Nov. 18. The Miracle Collector’s Edition is available to preorder now on the band’s website in a variety of configurations. The most extensive — the Super Deluxe Collector’s Edition bundle — arrives as an eight-disc box set that includes a “long-lost original LP cut” and CD copy of the album. Four other CDs will contain The Miracle Sessions; an Alternative Miracle comprising bonus tracks, B-sides, extended and single versions; an instrumental disc of The Miracle; and a disc of radio interviews.
Arctic Monkeys get their own Later with Jools Holland episode
Arctic Monkeys have been given their own special episode on Later with Jools Holland.It’s the first time the show has been devoted entirely to one band in 15 years. Past special episodes have included bands such as Oasis, Radiohead and Metallica.The Sheffield band released their latest album The Car on Friday (21 October), which The Independent gave four stars. They have also announced a stadium tour that will take place throughout 2023."I enjoyed it a great deal,” frontman Alex Turner told the BBC a few days after the recording."I’m a big fan of that show and I have been...
soultracks.com
The Whispers continue re-recording their catalog with "Rock Steady"
(October 23, 2022) As we reported back in August, The Whispers have taken a big step to control their musical catalog by re-recording some of their biggest hits, so that they retain the rights to the recordings. As group member Wallace “Scotty” Scott said, “We want to reap some of the financial benefits that record companies have enjoyed at our expense for decades.”
msn.com
Alex Turner: “Arctic Monkeys’ new songs could definitely hang out in a stadium’
Alex Turner believes his latest songs are stadium-worthy. The ‘Arctic Monkeys’ frontman, 36, says the tunes on the band’s seventh album ‘The Car’ could “hang out” with other arena-standard hits. He told NME: “It wouldn’t have made sense for us to play stadiums...
The FADER
Song You Need: Jim Legxacy shares a heartbroken, party-starting collage with “dj”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Listening to Jim Legxacy's songs is like scrubbing through the voice memos of an artist who records whenever inspiration strikes. Tap. Here's a beach-side guitar perfect for a '00s Ja Rule beat. Tap. That's a shuffling Afrobeat rhythm Tap. Now we hear Jim Legxacy's voice, lilting and with the lingering tragedy of Tracy Chapman, unspooling loose thoughts and turning them into mantras. His music and assemblage of styles feel uniquely tied to South London, as much as Shibuya-kei's collage-like sound was a soundtrack for a specific time and place.
Band of the Week: Mother’s Madness
Hard rock band performs on October 29 at the Maple Grove Tavern in Maple Heights
Queen launch new video for uncovered Freddie track Face It Alone
A week after Queen release previously unheard song Face It Alone featuring Freddie Mercury, a video has made its way into the world
Watch a giant sad clown bring new depths of emotion to Black Sabbath's War Pigs
The internet's favourite maudlin entertainer Puddles Pity Party takes on Black Sabbath's War Pigs and makes a sad song even sadder
Jack Black Personally Serenades Young Fan With ‘School of Rock’ Classic
Jack Black showed his heartwarming kindness when the comedic actor and Tenacious D singer personally belted a classic School of Rock song for a young fan in palliative care at TrinityKids Care in Los Angeles. The streetside serenade happened Oct. 8 at the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids...
BBC
How a musician's death inspired a punk festival
When Graham Motion drowned in the River Tay in Perth, there was an outpouring of grief in the local community. The 20-year-old was a widely-respected musician and had twice played T in the Park as a drummer with the band Allegro. His death led to improvements in water safety along...
NME
Damon Albarn performs ‘Tomorrow Comes Today’ in Danny DeVito squid hat at Gorillaz show
During Gorillaz‘ recent show in Georgia, frontman Damon Albarn was seen wearing a squid-shaped had adorned with a photo of Danny DeVito. Captured by attendees at Gorillaz’ Alpharetta concert on Wednesday (October 19), Albarn can be seen wearing his unique piece of headwear while performing Gorillaz’ self-titled debut album cut ‘Tomorrow Comes Today’. According to a post-show Reddit discussion, Albarn sourced the hat from a fan in the mosh pit, who “got the crowd to pass it up to Damon”.
Evanescence’s Amy Lee Reveals Her Dream Film Collaboration
While Evanescence took an extended break from recording, singer Amy Lee set her sights on working on film scores, and during a recent chat with Metal Hammer, the vocalist revealed her dream collaborator when it comes to working on a movie. "I'd do anything to work with Tim Burton," admits...
The Beatles’ ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’ Inspired a No. 1 Song by Another Band
The Beatles' "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" inspired a No. 1 single by another band which some members of that band disliked.
Kid busker absolutely nails Master Of Puppets on guitar, receives stamp of approval from Metallica
People are considering giving up guitar because this little Metallica-loving dude can already outplay them
