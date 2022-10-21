ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedCity News

Lewy body dementia – Do you even know what that is?

Millions of people and their families around the world, are suffering from a little-known devastating neurodegenerative disease that is often misdiagnosed, largely misunderstood and has no approved treatments. This confusing disease, which can masquerade as Parkinson’s disease, or a psychiatric condition, is the largest dementia that you have never heard of, and when correctly diagnosed is called Lewy body dementia (LBD).
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Causes of Anxiety? 9 Potential Causes

Anxiety is often caused by a combination of factors, including genetic predisposition, life experiences, and certain medications. The exact cause of anxiety is unknown. Generally, a single factor does not cause an anxiety disorder, but several factors work together to do so. 9 potential causes of anxiety. 1. Genetic predisposition.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly

The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
Health Digest

How The Flu Shot Affects Your Body

The flu shot is a vaccine that helps protect against the influenza virus. It is typically given as an injection in the arm, but can also be given as a nasal spray. The flu shot is usually given to people who are at high risk of developing serious complications from the flu, such as young children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic medical conditions.
psychologytoday.com

What if You Don’t Know You’re Anxious?

Earlier this month, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommended anxiety screening for adults under the age of 65. The draft recommendations are designed to help primary care clinicians identify early signs of anxiety during routine care, using questionnaires and other screening tools. Although they did not specify a particular tool, the one commonly used is the GAD-7 scale.
Outsider.com

Nevada Boy Dies From Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba

A young boy in Nevada has passed away from a brain-eating amoeba, which officials believe he contracted while swimming at Lake Mead. The Clark county resident has not been named. They may have contracted Naegleria fowleri after coming into contact with contaminated water at the lake just on its Arizona side in early October. According to an investigation by the Southern Nevada Health District, he started displaying signs of infection approximately one week after being exposed. Officials did not reveal the juvenile's exact age, only that he was under 18, The Daily Mail reports.
NEVADA STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

Young and healthy adults: here are tell-tale signs you might be losing your memory

While most people assume that older adults are the only ones who experience memory loss, the problem is fairly common among young adults too. This misconception makes it quite difficult for young adults to cope with memory loss as they might dismiss early signs. Another erroneous assumption is that the only time a young person may experience memory problems is after an accident or as a result of illness. Whatever the cause might be, there are some early signs of memory loss to be aware of.
theminaretonline.org

What Florida Doesn’t Want You to Know About Kava and Kratom Bars

As a little girl I was diagnosed with chronic anxiety disorder. While a good therapist, routine and the right medication helped, sometimes I would find myself wanting to be able to go out with my friends and not have to drink or make my anxiety feel worse because of the crowds.
TAMPA, FL
Health Digest

Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Giving Melatonin To Your Kids To Help Them Sleep

Use of the sleep-aid supplement melatonin for children has grown over the course of the last nine years, reports the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. While thought to be a more natural alternative to prescription sleep-aids, this doesn't mean supplements don't come without potential risks. "A lot of people don't view herbal supplements or vitamins as having any potential danger," pediatrician Dr. Gina Robinson tells the Cleveland Clinic. "Because things are natural or because things aren't prescription medications doesn't mean that there can't be some complications or dangers involved with using them."
Health Digest

Can Scented Candles Cause Sinus Problems?

Situated midway between your eyes and nose are four pairs of cavities known as your sinuses, reports the Mayo Clinic Health System. Filled with air, our sinuses aid in the production and circulation of mucus. When our sinuses are exposed to elements from the outside world by way of our nasal passages, irritants like viruses, fungi particles, bacteria, and more can prompt symptoms of inflammation, pain, congestion, postnasal drip, and facial swelling.

