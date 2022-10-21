Read full article on original website
Boy dies from rare brain-eating amoeba that may have been contracted at Lake Mead
CNN — A boy has died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba, which officials believe he may have been exposed to at Lake Mead, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Wednesday. The juvenile may have encountered the organism, called Naegleria fowleri, in the park’s Kingman Wash area,...
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over devastating side effect
ANYONE who has been struck with Covid is at risk of serious mental health problems, experts has revealed. A major study looking at the long term mental health implications of Covid-19 infection discovered that those over 50 were especially at risk of a host of psychological issues. However, it found...
A woman had her left eye removed after she showered while wearing contact lenses and it got infected
A woman had her left eye removed after contracting a difficult-to-treat parasitic infection while showering while wearing her contact lens. Acanthamoeba keratitis is a rare but serious infection caused by a microscopic organism that infects the cornea, the outer covering of the eye. According to the CDC, it is most common in contact lens wearers, but anyone can get it.
Urgent warning to parents as just 1 in 20 know signs of deadly disease
PARENTS have been urged to brush up their knowledge when it comes to deadly meningitis and septicaemia. Experts have now warned that the illness is 'more than a rash', after it was revealed just one in 20 know the key signs of the conditions. The new poll also revealed that...
MedCity News
Lewy body dementia – Do you even know what that is?
Millions of people and their families around the world, are suffering from a little-known devastating neurodegenerative disease that is often misdiagnosed, largely misunderstood and has no approved treatments. This confusing disease, which can masquerade as Parkinson’s disease, or a psychiatric condition, is the largest dementia that you have never heard of, and when correctly diagnosed is called Lewy body dementia (LBD).
Children as young as six are suffering from 'midlife' eye disease because they spend too much time in front of a screen, experts say
A rise in screen time has seen children as young as six suffer from an excruciating eye condition which usually affects adults, experts have warned. Dry eye disease occurs when tears aren't able to provide adequate lubrication for the eyes. It normally affects people aged 50 to 60, and if...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Causes of Anxiety? 9 Potential Causes
Anxiety is often caused by a combination of factors, including genetic predisposition, life experiences, and certain medications. The exact cause of anxiety is unknown. Generally, a single factor does not cause an anxiety disorder, but several factors work together to do so. 9 potential causes of anxiety. 1. Genetic predisposition.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly
The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
Boy dies after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba, people warned about swimming in fresh water
Officials say that the Las Vegas boy, who was under 18, might have been exposed to the brain-eating amoeba during a visit to Arizona's Lake Mead.
Sleeping five hours or less increases risk of chronic illnesses, study warns
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Older people who get five hours of sleep a night or less may face a far greater risk of developing two or more chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, cancer or diabetes, compared to people who sleep longer, a new study suggests. The research, published Tuesday...
How The Flu Shot Affects Your Body
The flu shot is a vaccine that helps protect against the influenza virus. It is typically given as an injection in the arm, but can also be given as a nasal spray. The flu shot is usually given to people who are at high risk of developing serious complications from the flu, such as young children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic medical conditions.
MedicalXpress
Binge eating is more common than anorexia or bulimia—but it remains a hidden and hard-to-treat disorder
For many people, the term "eating disorder" will bring to mind its two most familiar forms—anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa. What they may not realise, however, is that "binge eating disorder" is more common than the other two combined and can significantly reduce quality of life. More than just...
psychologytoday.com
What if You Don’t Know You’re Anxious?
Earlier this month, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommended anxiety screening for adults under the age of 65. The draft recommendations are designed to help primary care clinicians identify early signs of anxiety during routine care, using questionnaires and other screening tools. Although they did not specify a particular tool, the one commonly used is the GAD-7 scale.
Nevada Boy Dies From Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba
A young boy in Nevada has passed away from a brain-eating amoeba, which officials believe he contracted while swimming at Lake Mead. The Clark county resident has not been named. They may have contracted Naegleria fowleri after coming into contact with contaminated water at the lake just on its Arizona side in early October. According to an investigation by the Southern Nevada Health District, he started displaying signs of infection approximately one week after being exposed. Officials did not reveal the juvenile’s exact age, only that he was under 18, The Daily Mail reports.
ohmymag.co.uk
Young and healthy adults: here are tell-tale signs you might be losing your memory
While most people assume that older adults are the only ones who experience memory loss, the problem is fairly common among young adults too. This misconception makes it quite difficult for young adults to cope with memory loss as they might dismiss early signs. Another erroneous assumption is that the only time a young person may experience memory problems is after an accident or as a result of illness. Whatever the cause might be, there are some early signs of memory loss to be aware of.
theminaretonline.org
What Florida Doesn’t Want You to Know About Kava and Kratom Bars
As a little girl I was diagnosed with chronic anxiety disorder. While a good therapist, routine and the right medication helped, sometimes I would find myself wanting to be able to go out with my friends and not have to drink or make my anxiety feel worse because of the crowds.
Salmonella outbreak impacting babies linked to bearded dragons
A Salmonella outbreak that has mainly impacted infants younger than 1 year old has been linked to bearded dragons, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Giving Melatonin To Your Kids To Help Them Sleep
Use of the sleep-aid supplement melatonin for children has grown over the course of the last nine years, reports the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. While thought to be a more natural alternative to prescription sleep-aids, this doesn't mean supplements don't come without potential risks. "A lot of people don't view herbal supplements or vitamins as having any potential danger," pediatrician Dr. Gina Robinson tells the Cleveland Clinic. "Because things are natural or because things aren't prescription medications doesn't mean that there can't be some complications or dangers involved with using them."
Can Scented Candles Cause Sinus Problems?
Situated midway between your eyes and nose are four pairs of cavities known as your sinuses, reports the Mayo Clinic Health System. Filled with air, our sinuses aid in the production and circulation of mucus. When our sinuses are exposed to elements from the outside world by way of our nasal passages, irritants like viruses, fungi particles, bacteria, and more can prompt symptoms of inflammation, pain, congestion, postnasal drip, and facial swelling.
