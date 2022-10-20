Read full article on original website
famunews.com
FAMU SJGC Celebrates “40 Years Leading the Way” During Grads Are Back
As Florida A&M University hosts homecoming festivities, the FAMU School of Journalism & Graphic Communication (SJGC) returns with its annual hallmark event, “Grads are Back” to celebrate its 40th anniversary. This year’s all-day celebration, “40 Years Leading the Way,” will be held 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, October 27.
Florida A&M University's 2022 homecoming week underway
The FAMU Experience is nine days of festivities to celebrate the university's homecoming week leading up to Saturday's football game against University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Fly like a birdie
This Veterans Day, Floridians will remember heroes of war and heroes of science. It’s been 75 years since the one and only Chuck Yeager — the famous test pilot forever immortalized in “The Right Stuff” — became the first human to “punch a hole in the sky” by shattering the sound barrier while flying an experimental Bell X-1 plane that reached Mach 1.
Hands On Thomas County aims to beautify community
An estimated 1,300 people took part in 55 community service projects for the 19th annual Hands On Thomas County Day.
Wings and Wheels benefit held at Tallahassee International Airport
Cars, trucks, motorcycles and planes were all on display to help local at-risk veterans.
Tallahassee Frenchtown community engagement event happening on Tuesday
City leaders are coming together on Tuesday for a community event to talk about crime prevention, safety, disaster preparedness…and the progress of the Neighborhood First Plan.
Team working to land spacecraft in Tallahassee area
As Florida’s “space coast” sends rocket after rocket into orbit, a team in Florida’s Capital City is working to launch a new initiative of their own.
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween Decoration
Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationMykhael Ben Yahudah. A community is outraged after a picture went viral of a man depicted as picking cotton for Halloween decor in a South Georgia Town.
thecharlottepost.com
Florida A&M hires the right woman for its athletics director job
Florida A&M hires the right woman for its athletics director job. Tiffani-Dawn Sykes has the credentials to lead Rattlers. Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, a longtime college athletics administrator with a background that includes the CIAA and SWAC, is Florida A&M's new athletics director. When the list of finalists for Florida A&M’s new...
shop-eat-surf.com
REI Co-op Opens in Tallahassee on Nov. 11 with a Three-day Celebration
REI Co-op opens its doors of its new Tallahassee store on Friday, November 11 and invites the community to a three-day celebration filled with outdoor brands, nonprofit partners, afternoon social and more. Located at 1415 Timberlane Road at Market Square and just off I-10 & Thomasville Road, the 22,000 square-foot...
WCJB
Florida Softball team edges Florida State in fall exhibition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second straight game the Florida softball team won its fall exhibition contest, at home. The Gators defeated Florida State 5-3 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, thanks to a three-run day at the plate by Reagen Walsh. In the bottom of the 1st, with the...
WCTV
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
WCTV
Authorities searching for missing woman off St. George Island coast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing woman in the waters off the Forgotten Coast Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Staci Peterson is suspected to be in the water. FCSO, Florida Fish & Wildlife, and SGI State Park staff are searching...
Kickoff time announced for Florida State's rivalry game against Miami
Another night game for the Seminoles which has become a trend in 2022.
howafrica.com
Beatrice Borders: The Georgia Midwife Who Helped Deliver 6,000 African American Babies
In the early 1940s, Beatrice Borders, a third-generation African American midwife, converted her home into a maternity shelter. The Williams Nursing Home, located in Camilla, Georgia, was named after her mother. According to records, up to 6,000 Black babies were born at home. Beatrice Borders was born in the year...
Godby student arrested for bringing gun to school
A school resource deputy at Godby High School arrested a 15-year-old student for bringing a gun to campus Monday.
WCTV
‘I was really shocked:’ family of Tallahassee stabbing victim visits crime scene
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One week after her brother lost his life outside a Tallahassee Walgreens, Gina Gray took a moment to stop and pray. Gray stood in front of a RedBox rental machine, not far from where 60-year-old Scott Markell was fatally stabbed on Oct. 13. She placed a cross and a bouquet of flowers on the ground.
wtxl.com
Miller County spoils Mitchell County's homecoming
CAMILLA, Ga. (WTXL) — On Saturday afternoon, Miller County spoiled homecoming for the Mitchell County Eagles with a big 22-12 win in Camilla. Behind a couple of big turnovers and a Pirates offense that took control late in the second half, Miller County clinched their first region win and third victory overall.
WALB 10
Glass half empty: DPH confirms positive Legionella tests at Autry State Prison for more than a year
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - At WALB, we often get calls and emails from viewers across south Georgia about jail and prison conditions. But these claims are often difficult to prove. However, new information from the Georgia Department of Corrections and Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) confirms a dangerous and hard-to-control bacteria is within the water system at Autry State Prison in Mitchell County.
wtxl.com
Kia Deavens family speaks out for the first time and is asking for help
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “I would like people to come forth and tell the truth about what happened to Kia so that my family, my sister whose heart broken, can have some closure," Elizabeth Jenkins, the aunt of Kia Deavens said. The family of Kia family is asking...
