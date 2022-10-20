ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

famunews.com

FAMU SJGC Celebrates “40 Years Leading the Way” During Grads Are Back

As Florida A&M University hosts homecoming festivities, the FAMU School of Journalism & Graphic Communication (SJGC) returns with its annual hallmark event, “Grads are Back” to celebrate its 40th anniversary. This year’s all-day celebration, “40 Years Leading the Way,” will be held 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, October 27.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Fly like a birdie

This Veterans Day, Floridians will remember heroes of war and heroes of science. It’s been 75 years since the one and only Chuck Yeager — the famous test pilot forever immortalized in “The Right Stuff” — became the first human to “punch a hole in the sky” by shattering the sound barrier while flying an experimental Bell X-1 plane that reached Mach 1.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thecharlottepost.com

Florida A&M hires the right woman for its athletics director job

Florida A&M hires the right woman for its athletics director job. Tiffani-Dawn Sykes has the credentials to lead Rattlers. Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, a longtime college athletics administrator with a background that includes the CIAA and SWAC, is Florida A&M's new athletics director. When the list of finalists for Florida A&M’s new...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
shop-eat-surf.com

REI Co-op Opens in Tallahassee on Nov. 11 with a Three-day Celebration

REI Co-op opens its doors of its new Tallahassee store on Friday, November 11 and invites the community to a three-day celebration filled with outdoor brands, nonprofit partners, afternoon social and more. Located at 1415 Timberlane Road at Market Square and just off I-10 & Thomasville Road, the 22,000 square-foot...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

Florida Softball team edges Florida State in fall exhibition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second straight game the Florida softball team won its fall exhibition contest, at home. The Gators defeated Florida State 5-3 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, thanks to a three-run day at the plate by Reagen Walsh. In the bottom of the 1st, with the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Authorities searching for missing woman off St. George Island coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing woman in the waters off the Forgotten Coast Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Staci Peterson is suspected to be in the water. FCSO, Florida Fish & Wildlife, and SGI State Park staff are searching...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Miller County spoils Mitchell County's homecoming

CAMILLA, Ga. (WTXL) — On Saturday afternoon, Miller County spoiled homecoming for the Mitchell County Eagles with a big 22-12 win in Camilla. Behind a couple of big turnovers and a Pirates offense that took control late in the second half, Miller County clinched their first region win and third victory overall.
MILLER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Glass half empty: DPH confirms positive Legionella tests at Autry State Prison for more than a year

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - At WALB, we often get calls and emails from viewers across south Georgia about jail and prison conditions. But these claims are often difficult to prove. However, new information from the Georgia Department of Corrections and Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) confirms a dangerous and hard-to-control bacteria is within the water system at Autry State Prison in Mitchell County.
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA

