ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Taylor Swift goes political with ‘Midnights’

By Judy Kurtz
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28I2xL_0ii3VX4900

Taylor Swift describes lawmakers as narcissists who hide their true intentions behind good deeds, in the first single from her new album, “Midnights.”

The 32-year-old singing star released her highly-anticipated new music on Friday.

In “Anti-Hero,” the first single off the album, Swift included a political dig in a pair of lines.

“Did you hear my covert narcissism I disguised as altruism,” Swift sings in the tune. “Like some kind of congressman,” Swift says in the next line of the song.

In a music video for “Anti-Hero” released Friday, written and directed by Swift, the Grammy Award winner is seen solemnly sticking a political pin on her chest with a message reading, “Vote for me for everything” on it.

After mostly remaining mum on politics, Swift broke her silence in 2018 to endorse former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) over Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R) in the state’s Senate race. She’s since been outspoken in her criticism of former President Trump and has advocated for LGBTQ+ rights.

Earlier this week, Swift urged her fans to vote early in the 2022 midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 16 News

Police: Viral Facebook kidnapping post a hoax, man charged

UPDATE, 9 p.m.: Police in Helena-West Helena say Fredrick Gamble was found at his girlfriend’s house on 10th Street in West Helena. Investigators determined that the kidnapping was a hoax. Gamble was arrested and charged with filing a false report, felony possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged […]
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR
buzzfeednews.com

Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online

Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy