ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Civic Clubs, Community Residents, Combine Efforts for Successful Shepherd's Corner Food Drive

By 10 a.m. Saturday, members of Bridgeport GFWC Woman's Club of Bridgeport and Bridgeport Lions Club, as well as Bridgeport High School students and other volunteers were traveling through neighborhoods to pick up donations for Shepherd's Corner. Notices had been distributed through City of Bridgeport water bills, as well as shared through Connect-Bridgeport and other media outlets to inform residents that the annual food drive would take place. Volunteers packed their vehicles with boxes and bags of canned food, pasta, peanut butter and jelly, and many other food items. As vehicles pulled into Shepherd's Corner, volunteers for the service facility unloaded, sorted and stocked the shelves. Shepherd's Corner is open Tuesday through Thursday, offering free food, clothing and other everyday items to those in need.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
heystamford.com

Halloween Events Around Stamford in 2022

If you’re looking for the best Halloween events in Stamford, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites from costume contests and themed parties to pumpkin decorating, drag brunches and more!. Oh, and if you need a little more spending money,...
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

Stratford’s Shakespeare Renaissance Festival takes attendees back in time

Hundreds took a step back in time at the annual Shakespeare Renaissance Festival in Stratford, where attendees were decked out in old-fashioned costumes. "If you haven’t been to a renaissance festival, it’s like going back into time," says Tom Dillon, one of the festival’s organizers. "It’s like going back to the old days of Europe where you get to see people dressed up in age-old costumes and garb."
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

Danbury Fair to host free career fair

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fall 2022 Greater Danbury Job Fair is coming up on Oct. 26 from 3-6 p.m. at the Danbury Fair Center Court. The career fair is free to job-seekers, who are encouraged to dress for success and bring multiple copies of their resume. Employers interested should email the Greater Danbury Chamber […]
DANBURY, CT
06880danwoog.com

Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford

Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
WESTPORT, CT
ctbites.com

Connecticut Halloween Events for 2022: Parties, Bars, Farms +

Witches, adjust your hats and ready your brooms. Mummies, fix those wraps and vampires, sharpen those fangs, ok? Halloween is here, people! Some might even consider this to be the most wonderful time of the year. If you are one of them, then we’ve got a fang-tanstic list of parties and events for you and your family to enjoy. Let your spooky shine!
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Seymour News: Large Brush Fire

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
SEYMOUR, CT
stamfordplus.com

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons announces new leadership within city’s Operations Department

STAMFORD, CT – This week, Mayor Caroline Simmons and the City of Stamford’s Director of Operations, Matthew Quinones, announced the hiring of its new Director of Facilities and Sustainability, James Montgomery. This newly created leadership position will oversee the management and maintenance of City facilities and identify and implement sustainability initiatives.
STAMFORD, CT
recordpatriot.com

West Haven officials clash on why sites aren't maintained

WEST HAVEN — The chairman of the committee tasked with overseeing the city's expenditure of $29 million in federal pandemic recovery funding made a proposition to the City Council: some of that funding could be used to support city public works employees to complete special projects to address flooding.
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport native struck by vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Walk to end domestic violence today in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Interval House will be hosting the Jennifer Farber Dulos Walk to End Domestic Violence at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford on Sunday morning. Registration for the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. at the stadium and the walk begins at 9 a.m. Registration costs $25 and proceeds go to the Interval House […]
HARTFORD, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Glasses Found Saturday Evening by Lakes Pavilion

A local resident has found a pair of prescritpion glassed at Deegan and Hinkle Lakes on Saturday evening, the night of Bridgeport Homecoming . The glasses were found at the pavilion on the backside of the lake and were found by an individual taking photos of their child involved in Homecoming activities. If they are yours, call 304-641-3478.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Stabbing

2022-10-23@1:46am–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a number of calls about a street fight at Madison Avenue and Federal Street at Club Azul. Moments later police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a stabbing victim came to the Emergency Department by private vehicle with non-life-threatening stab wounds. Police are investigating.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy