Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Related
connect-bridgeport.com
Civic Clubs, Community Residents, Combine Efforts for Successful Shepherd's Corner Food Drive
By 10 a.m. Saturday, members of Bridgeport GFWC Woman's Club of Bridgeport and Bridgeport Lions Club, as well as Bridgeport High School students and other volunteers were traveling through neighborhoods to pick up donations for Shepherd's Corner. Notices had been distributed through City of Bridgeport water bills, as well as shared through Connect-Bridgeport and other media outlets to inform residents that the annual food drive would take place. Volunteers packed their vehicles with boxes and bags of canned food, pasta, peanut butter and jelly, and many other food items. As vehicles pulled into Shepherd's Corner, volunteers for the service facility unloaded, sorted and stocked the shelves. Shepherd's Corner is open Tuesday through Thursday, offering free food, clothing and other everyday items to those in need.
Bridgeport's Building Neighborhoods Together holds annual fundraiser
The head of Building Neighborhoods Together says the event will take place Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Great River Golf Club in Milford.
heystamford.com
Halloween Events Around Stamford in 2022
If you’re looking for the best Halloween events in Stamford, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites from costume contests and themed parties to pumpkin decorating, drag brunches and more!. Oh, and if you need a little more spending money,...
Cheshire nonprofit seeking volunteers to serve food at Bristol officers’ funeral
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Cheshire nonprofit organization is looking for volunteers to serve food Friday at a joint funeral for two Bristol officers who died in the line of duty. As many as 50,000 people are expected to fill Rentschler Field for the services for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy after they […]
Hundreds of students attend STEM event at Bridgeport Central High School
Hundreds of students took part in a STEM event at Central High School in Bridgeport Saturday.
News 12
Stratford’s Shakespeare Renaissance Festival takes attendees back in time
Hundreds took a step back in time at the annual Shakespeare Renaissance Festival in Stratford, where attendees were decked out in old-fashioned costumes. "If you haven’t been to a renaissance festival, it’s like going back into time," says Tom Dillon, one of the festival’s organizers. "It’s like going back to the old days of Europe where you get to see people dressed up in age-old costumes and garb."
Danbury Fair to host free career fair
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fall 2022 Greater Danbury Job Fair is coming up on Oct. 26 from 3-6 p.m. at the Danbury Fair Center Court. The career fair is free to job-seekers, who are encouraged to dress for success and bring multiple copies of their resume. Employers interested should email the Greater Danbury Chamber […]
Bridgeport nonprofit Helping Hands Outreach rallies to help mother of 5 with cancer
A Bridgeport nonprofit, Helping Hands Outreach, is heading up an effort to support a local mother of five who is battling an aggressive form of cancer.
06880danwoog.com
Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford
Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
ctbites.com
Connecticut Halloween Events for 2022: Parties, Bars, Farms +
Witches, adjust your hats and ready your brooms. Mummies, fix those wraps and vampires, sharpen those fangs, ok? Halloween is here, people! Some might even consider this to be the most wonderful time of the year. If you are one of them, then we’ve got a fang-tanstic list of parties and events for you and your family to enjoy. Let your spooky shine!
connect-bridgeport.com
Long-Time Bridgeport High Coach, Teacher for Nearly 40 Years, John Christopher Colombo, Passes Away
John Christopher Colombo of Clarksburg died unexpectedly at his home on October 19, 2022. Born in Clarksburg on August 2, 1955, Chris was the son of the late Orlando and Elizabeth “Libby” Buzzard Colombo. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, M. Elizabeth “Liz” Lockard Colombo;...
DoingItLocal
Seymour News: Large Brush Fire
DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
stamfordplus.com
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons announces new leadership within city’s Operations Department
STAMFORD, CT – This week, Mayor Caroline Simmons and the City of Stamford’s Director of Operations, Matthew Quinones, announced the hiring of its new Director of Facilities and Sustainability, James Montgomery. This newly created leadership position will oversee the management and maintenance of City facilities and identify and implement sustainability initiatives.
Our Lives: Grace Baptist Church in Norwalk shares legacy of African American leadership
The Grace Baptist Church in Norwalk was established by individuals migrating from the south in 1893.
recordpatriot.com
West Haven officials clash on why sites aren't maintained
WEST HAVEN — The chairman of the committee tasked with overseeing the city's expenditure of $29 million in federal pandemic recovery funding made a proposition to the City Council: some of that funding could be used to support city public works employees to complete special projects to address flooding.
connect-bridgeport.com
VIDEO: BHS Drumline Rocks Gymnasium at Homecoming Assembly
It was a rocking performance - and a very well-received one. The Bridgeport High School Drumline delivered Thursday morning at the BHS Homecoming assembly. See a portion of the performance at the YouTube video below.
Bridgeport native struck by vehicle
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
Walk to end domestic violence today in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Interval House will be hosting the Jennifer Farber Dulos Walk to End Domestic Violence at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford on Sunday morning. Registration for the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. at the stadium and the walk begins at 9 a.m. Registration costs $25 and proceeds go to the Interval House […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Glasses Found Saturday Evening by Lakes Pavilion
A local resident has found a pair of prescritpion glassed at Deegan and Hinkle Lakes on Saturday evening, the night of Bridgeport Homecoming . The glasses were found at the pavilion on the backside of the lake and were found by an individual taking photos of their child involved in Homecoming activities. If they are yours, call 304-641-3478.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Stabbing
2022-10-23@1:46am–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a number of calls about a street fight at Madison Avenue and Federal Street at Club Azul. Moments later police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a stabbing victim came to the Emergency Department by private vehicle with non-life-threatening stab wounds. Police are investigating.
Comments / 0