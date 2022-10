Tuesday's test turned out to be an opportunity to show some mettle after getting into trouble. The Detroit Red Wings had a tough outing against the New Jersey Devils, faced with a deficit that stood at multiple goals after 25 minutes. That still left more than half the game for the Wings to give fans at Little Caesars Arena something to cheer, but instead they looked more like last season's leftovers.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO