Start Halloween early with trunk-or-treat events across West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're counting down the days to Halloween it's nine days away. Many communities are celebrating early, including Kentwood. Kentwood is holding its annual trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 22. There will be more than 40 different people and organizations handing out candy. If you're...
Missing Michigan family found hundreds of miles from home
A family missing from Fremont, Michigan, has been found in Wisconsin, the Fremont Police Department said.
MLive.com
See first-round playoff matchups for 14 Muskegon-area football teams
North Muskegon hosts Ravenna for high school football — MUSKEGON – The stage is set for more than a dozen Muskegon-area high school football teams. The Michigan High School Athletic Association released its official brackets for the 2022 playoffs and the Muskegon area was well-presented with 14 teams qualifying for their respective divisional field.
Two Michigan Restaurant Are Among The Best For Quick Eats In America
It doesn't matter where you go in Michigan from down south in to up north in Hancock you will find some good food to eat. Two Michigan restaurants have just made the list of 25 best restaurants for quick eats in America. To enjoy these restaurants you're going to head...
MLive.com
Twenty Grand Rapids area football teams qualify for state playoffs
Football teams across Grand Rapids learned their fate Sunday night. The Michigan High School Athletic Association released the playoff field for all eight divisions, and in all, 20 Grand Rapids area teams have qualified for the postseason. Check out those teams along with their first-round matchups below.
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Lottery: Kalamazoo man claims $733K Fantasy 5 jackpot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo County man was the lucky winner of a $733,362 jackpot from a Michigan State Lottery (MSL) Fantasy 5 ticket and recently claimed his prize. According to MSL, a 62-year-old man made a last-minute decision to purchase a Fantasy 5 ticket and was able to match the five winning numbers in the June 19 drawing.
Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Confirmed sighting of missing Michigan family at U.P. gas station
FREMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Fremont Police Department says the missing Cirigliano family was last spotted in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Officials confirmed a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 17 between 10:40 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. Police said surveillance video captured Anthony, Suzette, and...
MLive.com
Muskegon celebrates coach’s birthday with emphatic win over Mona Shores
Muskegon football defeats Mona Shores 55-35 MUSKEGON – The Muskegon Big Reds didn’t need any extra motivation ahead of their OK Green Conference showdown with Mona Shores on Friday night, but when you add a little extra gasoline to a heated rivalry, you’re bound to see some fireworks.
athleticbusiness.com
Grand Rapids Investigating Reports of Possible Food Contamination at Arena
The Kent County (Mich.) Health Department is investigating three reports of people who say they became sick after attending a Grand Rapids Griffins game at Van Andel Arena on Sunday. "We all split two things; it was a hamburger basket so it was hamburger and fries and then chicken strips...
West Michigan children’s hospitals see surge in RSV
Children's hospitals across the country, including West Michigan, are dealing with an unexpected surge of patients diagnosed with RSV.
fox2detroit.com
These 3 Michigan cities have some of the worst rat problems in the U.S., Orkin says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities have some of the worst rat problems in the country, according to Orkin. The pest control company looked at its new rodent treatments from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022, to determine the rattiest cities in the United States. Detroit made it...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Northern Michigan Man Wins $325,000 On Michigan Lottery
A Grand Traverse County man was mind-boggled when he saw his special set of Fantasy 5 numbers come up on TV and realized he’d won the game’s $325,211 jackpot. The lucky 66-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Sept. 23 drawing to win the big prize: 07-14-22-34-38. He bought his winning ticket at Shady Lane Market, located at 5981 South West Bay Shore Drive in Suttons Bay.
WOOD
Fresh Thyme opens newly remodeled location
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fresh Thyme Market is showing off it’s newly remodeled Grand Rapids location after undergoing a big renovation. Spanning to be 30,000 square feet, the Grand Rapids store will provide the community with a one-stop shop destination and over 4,000 new items store wide including sushi offerings, beer, wine and liquor products, and an abundance of vibrant blooms!
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school football highlights and reactions to Week 9
--- Hudsonville 56, Grand Haven 30. The Buccaneers battled to a 14-14 tie after the first quarter of play but the Eagles eventually pulled away from that point on as they lead 35-21 at halftime and tacked on 21 more points in the second half to secure an OK Red Conference win.
AG: Forest Hills Financial founder stole $260,000, gambled in 3 states
The founder of a West Michigan financial services firm is facing charges he embezzled client funds and used the cash to gamble in three states, among other spending.
No one hurt in large Grand Rapids storage facility fire
No one is hurt after a Friday morning fire at a Grand Rapids storage facility.
GR community mourns loss of man killed outside former church
Family, friends and community members gathered on the West Side of Grand Rapids Friday evening to remember the life of 46-year-old Santino Ysasi.
Boxing Scene
Joseph Hicks Not Fully Satisfied With Knockout Win in Atlantic City
Undefeated middleweight prospect Joseph “Sug” Hicks of Grand Rapids, MI, moved to 4-0, 4 KOs with a second-round KO of Mexico’s Luis Solis (25-15-4, 21 KOs) to highlight the untelevised undercard of Salita Promotions’ SHOBOX: The New Generation event at Bally’s Atlantic City Casino and Resort this past Friday.
