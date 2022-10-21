ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

See first-round playoff matchups for 14 Muskegon-area football teams

North Muskegon hosts Ravenna for high school football — MUSKEGON – The stage is set for more than a dozen Muskegon-area high school football teams. The Michigan High School Athletic Association released its official brackets for the 2022 playoffs and the Muskegon area was well-presented with 14 teams qualifying for their respective divisional field.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Twenty Grand Rapids area football teams qualify for state playoffs

Football teams across Grand Rapids learned their fate Sunday night. The Michigan High School Athletic Association released the playoff field for all eight divisions, and in all, 20 Grand Rapids area teams have qualified for the postseason. Check out those teams along with their first-round matchups below.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan State Lottery: Kalamazoo man claims $733K Fantasy 5 jackpot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo County man was the lucky winner of a $733,362 jackpot from a Michigan State Lottery (MSL) Fantasy 5 ticket and recently claimed his prize. According to MSL, a 62-year-old man made a last-minute decision to purchase a Fantasy 5 ticket and was able to match the five winning numbers in the June 19 drawing.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
FREMONT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Confirmed sighting of missing Michigan family at U.P. gas station

FREMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Fremont Police Department says the missing Cirigliano family was last spotted in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Officials confirmed a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 17 between 10:40 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. Police said surveillance video captured Anthony, Suzette, and...
GULLIVER, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Northern Michigan Man Wins $325,000 On Michigan Lottery

A Grand Traverse County man was mind-boggled when he saw his special set of Fantasy 5 numbers come up on TV and realized he’d won the game’s $325,211 jackpot. The lucky 66-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Sept. 23 drawing to win the big prize: 07-14-22-34-38. He bought his winning ticket at Shady Lane Market, located at 5981 South West Bay Shore Drive in Suttons Bay.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Fresh Thyme opens newly remodeled location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fresh Thyme Market is showing off it’s newly remodeled Grand Rapids location after undergoing a big renovation. Spanning to be 30,000 square feet, the Grand Rapids store will provide the community with a one-stop shop destination and over 4,000 new items store wide including sushi offerings, beer, wine and liquor products, and an abundance of vibrant blooms!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Boxing Scene

Joseph Hicks Not Fully Satisfied With Knockout Win in Atlantic City

Undefeated middleweight prospect Joseph “Sug” Hicks of Grand Rapids, MI, moved to 4-0, 4 KOs with a second-round KO of Mexico’s Luis Solis (25-15-4, 21 KOs) to highlight the untelevised undercard of Salita Promotions’ SHOBOX: The New Generation event at Bally’s Atlantic City Casino and Resort this past Friday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy