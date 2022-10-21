Read full article on original website
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Getting Help, Kessel to Tie Record
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins were short one forward on Saturday night. That shouldn’t happen on Monday, as GM Ron Hextall recalled a pair of players and put Teddy Blueger on LTIR. Help is on the way. There is a long list of teams still engaged in NHL trade talks for Jakob Chychrun. The Canadiens’ wheel of RHD trade targets has a new name, John Tortorella benched a pair of the Flyers stars, and Owen Krepps pays tribute to Phil Kessel as he’s set to tie the NHL’s ironman record.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Senators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Ottawa on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre:. Game 6: Dallas Stars (4-0-1, 9 points) vs. Ottawa Senators (3-2-0, 6 points) When:...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Blues
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets close out a two-game home stand tonight with the St. Louis Blues in town. Check back later today for all the line-up updates from the morning skate, and tonight's Three Storylines. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. Winnipeg's five-game home winning streak dating back to...
NHL
Penguins Recall Drake Caggiula and Sam Poulin from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forwards Drake Caggiula and Sam Poulin from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Forward Teddy Blueger has been placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to October 11. Caggiula, 28, began the season in WBS...
IceHogs fall to Wolves at home; Reichel gets the fans rowdy
ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Rockford IceHogs (1-2-0-0) fell 4-1 to the Chicago Wolves (1-2-0-0) Saturday evening at the BMO Center. Forward Lukas Reichel riled up the crowd with his second goal of the season on the power play in the second period. The IceHogs clashed with the Wolves in a fast-paced first stanza. After two successful IceHogs […]
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (2-2-2) at Blackhawks (2-2-0)
Burakovsky-Wennberg-Bjorkstrand is creating and preventing scoring chances in all zones, will likely face Chicago's top line. Plus, updates on Kraken goalies. Time: 11 a.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Alex Wennberg's Two-Way Game. When asked post-game Friday night after the thrilling road 3-2 win over...
FOX Sports
Ducks take losing streak into game against the Red Wings
Anaheim Ducks (1-3-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks head into the matchup against the Detroit Red Wings as losers of four straight games. Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an 18-16-7 record at home...
NHL
Game Preview: 10.24.22 at EDM
PIT: 4-0-1 (9 points) | EDM: 2-3-0 (4 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), NHLN (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place for their first of two meetings in the 2022-23 season. The Penguins continue along their season-long five-game, eight-day road trip through Columbus, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Seattle. Thus far Pittsburgh is 1-0. Pittsburgh has points in 19 of its last 21 games versus the Oilers (15-2-4) dating back to December 5, 2007. In their last 10 games at Edmonton, the Penguins have gone 7-1-2.
NHL
Preview: Blues at Jets
BLUES The St. Louis Blues wrap up a three-game road trip on Monday night when they visit the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. The Blues enter Monday's game with a perfect 3-0 record on the season and are the only team in the League to still be undefeated. The team has remained perfect on the penalty kill, too, going 4-for-4 when the opponent has the man-advantage.
NHL
Kaut Looking to Make the Most of Opportunity with Avs
Martin Kaut is looking to make the most of his opportunity. For the 23-year-old winger, who was drafted in the first round by the Colorado Avalanche (16th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, his mindset after being called up by the club on Tuesday is simple. "I need to...
NHL
Lawless: Observations on Season's Start for Golden Knights
Four and two after six games and second spot in the Pacific Division makes for a successful first two weeks of Bruce Cassidy's reign in Vegas. The Golden Knights have lost games to the division-leading Calgary Flames and defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. Vegas is winning the games it should and while the loss to Calgary was clearcut the VGKers came very close to getting the Colorado game to OT.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. HURRICANES
FLAMES (3-1-0) vs. HURRICANES (3-1-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Goals - Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane (2) Hurricanes:. Points - Andrei Svechnikov (6) Goals - Svechnikov...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers – 10/22/22
The St. Louis Blues continued their winning ways on Wednesday, Oct. 19, defeating the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in overtime. Leading the way was Justin Faulk (two goals), Vladimir Tarasenko (three assists), Robert Thomas (two assists), and Jordan Binnington (stopping 32 of 35 shots). The Blues led 3-1 after the first period, but gave up two fluky goals in the second period that tied the game at 3-3. Fast forward to overtime and Faulk scored on the team’s lone shot in the period for the game-winner. The Blues’ record now stands at 2-0-0 while the Kraken fall to 1-2-2.
NHL
NHL, Jagermeister extend U.S. partnership
NEW YORK -- Today, Jägermeister and the National Hockey League (NHL®) announced a multiyear renewal to their U.S. partnership, which will continue to name Jägermeister as the "Official Shot of the NHL." The new agreement arrives as the 2022-2023 season kicks off, allowing Jägermeister to continue bringing...
NHL
Point scores twice for Lightning in OT victory against Panthers
Forward wins it on power play at 2:08; Stamkos extends goal streak to five. Steven Stamkos extended his goal streak to five games while Brayden Point tallied twice, including the winner in overtime, in the Lightning win. 05:04 •. Brayden Point scored his second goal of the game at 2:08...
NHL
Projected Lineup: October 22 at Calgary
CALGARY, AB. - The Carolina Hurricanes may turn to Antti Raanta in net Saturday as they take on the Calgary Flames. Through four games this season Rod Brind'Amour and staff have gone with Frederik Andersen in three of the outings, but Raanta was the first goalie off the ice at today's morning skate. The 33-year-old stopped 18 out of 19 to earn a win over the San Jose Sharks last Friday, his lone outing of the season thus far.
NHL
Tavares scores twice, Maple Leafs spoil Bowness' debut as Jets coach
WINNIPEG -- John Tavares scored two power-play goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 to spoil the debut of coach Rick Bowness at Canada Life Center on Saturday. "I'm just trying to be myself, I think," Tavares said. "Be productive and consistently continue to evolve my...
NHL
Blues shut out Oilers to remain undefeated
EDMONTON -- Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for the St. Louis Blues in a 2-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. Torey Krug and Justin Faulk scored for the Blues (3-0-0), who are the only undefeated team in the NHL. Binnington got his 11th NHL shutout and first of the season.
NHL
New coaching systems bring changes to Stars' play
While it was pretty rare for the team to get whistled for eight penalties Thursday in Toronto, players and coaches were philosophical ahead of Saturday's game against Montreal. As the Stars transition to a new coaching staff and a new way of playing hockey, there will be bumps in the road.
NHL
Pavelski scores hat trick in Stars win against Canadiens
MONTREAL -- Joe Pavelski had three goals and an assist for the Dallas Stars in a 5-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday. It was the 38-year-old's sixth hat trick in the NHL and first since Feb. 24, 2019, when he scored a natural hat trick for the San Jose Sharks in a 5-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings.
