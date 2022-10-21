ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Law & Crime

SCOTUS Lets Dr. Oz Weigh in Before Shredding Appeals Court’s Decision to Allow Pa. Officials to Count Undated Mail-in Ballots

The U.S. Supreme Court has rubbished as moot a lawsuit from a former Republican candidate for judicial office in Pennsylvania. The legal process attached to the case has wiped away a Third Circuit Court of Appeals decision that allowed local elections boards to count vote-by-mail ballots that did not contain voter-provided dates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Supreme Court strikes down vote-by-mail, same-day registration

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court of Delaware has ruled the state’s mail-in voting and same-day voter registration statutes unconstitutional. Neither will be allowed in the Nov. 8 general election. The ruling, which came just one day after oral arguments, is a major defeat for Gov. John Carney and Delaware Democrats. In an abbreviated order, the court said the ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot

The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied. A 4-3 majority, comprised of the court’s three liberals and its conservative chief justice, ordered LaRose to place Athens County Democrat Tanya Conrath on […] The post Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's How Mail-In and Absentee Ballots Are Verified

Whether a state requires voters to request an absentee ballot or participates in universal mail-in voting, all ballots cast by mail or dropped off at a drop box are vetted to ensure their legitimacy. Election officials log every mail ballot so voters cannot request more than one. Those ballots also...
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Democrats Seek to Block Part of Elections Law

TALLAHASSEE — A federal judge will hear arguments next week in a challenge by the Florida Democratic Party to part of a new elections law dealing with canvassing boards. The Democratic Party and two Miami-Dade County attorneys filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to block a change that they say could prevent volunteers from sharing information from canvassing-board meetings.
FLORIDA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Election-denying Secretary of State candidate asks state supreme court to allow ‘election observers’

An Ohio Secretary of State candidate who denied the validity of the 2020 election has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to compel the use of election observers in the November election. Terpsehore Maras, a podcaster who has also espoused QAnon conspiracy theories, filed a lawsuit against incumbent Secretary of State Frank LaRose, hoping to compel […] The post Election-denying Secretary of State candidate asks state supreme court to allow ‘election observers’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

EXPLAINER: What to expect at polling places this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — This year's midterms are playing out against the backdrop of former President Donald Trump's persistent falsehoods about losing the 2020 election, a relentless campaign that will have implications for voters across the country as they cast their ballots. The baseless claims and conspiracy...
COLORADO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

The important role of secs. of state in administering fair elections is changing. Not in a good way

By Thom Reilly, Arizona State University The state officials who administer fair, accessible and secure elections have historically operated quietly without garnering much public attention. Elections happen, votes are counted, the winners are declared and democracy moves on. But since 2020, secretaries of state and other state officials who oversee elections have come under increasing […] The post The important role of secs. of state in administering fair elections is changing. Not in a good way appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ARIZONA STATE
Nymag.com

6 Suspenseful Factors Clouding the Midterms

We’re entering that final phase of the 2022 midterm election cycle in which we know a lot about the candidates, the parties, the campaigns, and the trajectory of polls and other indicators. Forecasts are in the air, some empirically based, some just partisan spin. But there are some things...
GEORGIA STATE

