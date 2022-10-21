Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Wind fuels bean field fire in northern Buffalo County
SHELTON — Firefighters from 10 agencies are battling a field fire southeast of Ravenna in northern Buffalo County. At 2:45 p.m., the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was call to a bean field fire near at 27760 Sodtown Road. Shortly after, Gibbon and Ravenna fire departments were called for mutual aid.
Kearney Hub
New Kearney Area Animal Shelter director is happily settling in
KEARNEY — Braden Wilkes knelt down on the floor inside the Kearney Area Animal Shelter to coax Pee Wee, her 2-week-old pygmy goat, to follow her into her office. “Come,” she said gently. Soon, Pee Wee scampered into Wilkes’ office, nosed around a bit and settled down on a soft pad Wilkes keeps for Pee Wee on the floor.
KETV.com
Nebraska, Platte River facing worst drought in a decade
Neb. — New video shows the extent of the drought on the Platte River. The National Drought Center says the river is almost entirely dry downstream of Kearney. Jeremy Gehle, the division head of water planning at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, briefed KETV on the situation.
Sand Hills Express
NSAA State Football Playoff Bracket and Pairings Released
Broken Bow will travel to McCook for the opening round of the Class C1 state football playoffs on Friday. Broken Bow qualified for the playoffs as the C1-6 district champion. The Indians finished the regular season 5-4 and have battled through injuries the last two weeks of the season. Broken Bow and McCook met back in week three of the season. McCook won 34-20 but statistically Broken Bow had 389 yards rushing in the game and held McCook to just 170 total yards.
News Channel Nebraska
Whippets punch their ticket to the playoffs with 34-18 win; Haymakers fail to play spoiler
COZAD, Neb. -- The Minden Whippets controlled their destiny heading into Friday night’s matchup with the Cozad Haymakers. The Whippets needed a win to secure a spot in the District C1 playoffs while the eliminated Haymakers looked to play spoiler. Minden got to work early, scoring on their first...
