Read full article on original website
Related
Your kids deserve affirming and inclusive curricula
Over the past few years, the veil between the “real world” and a safe school space for young people is growing thinner and thinner. More and more, we see parents demanding a hands-on approach in setting educational outcomes. Lately, this has been in the form of protesting at boards of education demanding certain books not […]
dctheaterarts.org
Theater J picks 7 playwrights to diversify portrayal of Jewishness on stage
Theater J, the nation’s largest and most prominent Jewish theater, announces the selection of seven Expanding the Canon commissioned playwrights who over the next two and a half years will create new full-length plays that thematically and visually center ethnically and racially diverse Jewish narratives. The program seeks to correct and broaden the historically limited portrayals of Jewishness on stages in the US and around the world.
Voices: Why are schools teaching French and German – not Arabic or Somali?
Earlier this year, Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch stated that the modern foreign languages (MFL) curriculum currently taught in schools does not need decolonising. This is despite Badenoch having no first-hand experience of studying in a UK secondary school, or of teaching in one.As a 24-year-old French and Spanish teacher who teaches in a secondary school at the heart of a multicultural working-class community in west London, I have to disagree. The current Eurocentric MFL curriculum does not reflect my students, or me, in any manner, and is unrelatable for many of us.Therefore, it is essential that we start decolonising the...
'Everybody Dance' Documentary Hopes to Inspire Dance Educators to Make the Arts More Inclusive
A scene from 'Everybody Dance.'Photo courtesy of Dan Watt. The idea that dance is for everybody and every body is one that is often echoed through the arts, but not every dance educator follows through with that mission unless you're Bonnie Schlachte. She's the founder and director of Ballet For All Kids in Agoura Hills, California, the first ballet studio that offers classical ballet education to children of all abilities.
Maternity consultant turned artist to unveil new works at art fair
A maternity consultant, who uses art to challenge the “huge stigma” and “sexualisation” around breastfeeding, is set to unveil new artworks at an exhibition next month.Afif El-Khuffash, a neonatologist and lactation consultant at Dublin’s Rotunda Hospital, has swapped his stethoscope for a paintbrush in his spare time with the aim of confronting society’s “judgment” of how Irish mothers feed their babies.The father-of-two said he wants to depict the emotions, struggles and elation that comes with the breastfeeding journey.“Women are always judged, no matter what choice they make,” Dr El-Khuffash said.“We should never judge mothers but simply provide the support and...
usatales.com
What career options are available with an Associate of Arts degree?
An Associate of Arts (AA) degree is a program that provides students with an academic grounding in a range of subjects with the aim of them then moving onto a bachelor’s degree in a specialized area or entering the workforce. As associate degrees can be completed within two years, they are a perfect entry point for undergraduates who are unsure of the exact direction they want to take in their careers but have a passion or strong interest in the arts.
Comments / 0