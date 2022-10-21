On AMC's Interview With the Vampire, Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) is in many ways a man caught between different worlds. Not only are there the issues of race and status in the series' turn of the 20th century New Orleans setting, but he also has the challenge of being pulled between his new life as a vampire and his still-living human family. As is the case with many families, the Pointe du Lac's have their own complicated relationships — particularly between Louis and his mother, Florence. Played by Rae Dawn Chong, Florence de Pointe du Lac has something of a difficult relationship with her son from the moment we meet the family in the series premiere and it's a relationship that only continues to become more difficult as Louis falls in with Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and the tragic death of her son, Paul. Speaking with ComicBook.com about this week's episode, "The Ruthless Pursuit of Blood With All a Child's Demanding", Chong talks about Florence's relationship with her son and how this week's episode changes everything for Louis.

7 HOURS AGO