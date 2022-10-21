Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Albuquerque church awarded special funding to keep grounds ‘historic’
Immanuel Presbyterian Church, in the heart of Albuquerque's Nob Hill, has stood tall since 1956.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 21 – 27
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico. Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.
Student robbed at University of New Mexico
Details are limited about the incident as of Sunday evening.
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KOAT 7
Wings For LIFE founder believes in miracles
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ann Edenfield Sweet is well into her third decade of helping the families of incarcerated people, and also doing all she can to help those released from prison change their lives for the better. As founder and executive director of Wings For LIFE International, a faith-based...
Rio Rancho neighborhood confused after city removes crosswalks
"There's no crosswalk there anymore," said one protestor at Saturday's Loma Colorado neighborhood protest.
pinonpost.com
ABQ Journal endorses Ronchetti, snubbing MLG and her ‘sketchy’ record
On Sunday, The Albuquerque Journal, a left-leaning paper, refused to endorse Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for re-election, instead endorsing Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti. The news comes as a major snub to Lujan Grisham, who is the only top Democrat on the ticket not to earn the Journal’s endorsement. Democrats, including Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, Second Congressional District candidate Gabe Vasquez, Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez of the Third District, and Rep. Melanie Stansbury of the First District, among others, all have the stamp of approval from the paper. The Journal has the largest circulation of any other print paper in the state.
New Mexico has 28 school districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
School districts are ranked by internet speed in Mbps.
Book published by City of Albuquerque is causing controversy
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A book meant to document life in Albuquerque during the pandemic, is causing controversy. The City spent nearly $45,000 on the book. Now, some city councilors are calling for an investigation into the use of those funds. “It’s absolutely inappropriate,” said Albuquerque City Councilor, Dan Lewis. “It’s absolutely a misuse of taxpayer dollars,” […]
Albuquerque looking for ways to reimagine the Bricklight District to be more pedestrian-friendly
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a popular spot across from the University of New Mexico, full of small businesses. Now the city wants to reimagine a key street with ideas that could make it easier to host car-free block parties. Councilor Pat Davis said the city is considering making Harvard a more pedestrian-centric place after a […]
Bookings fill up fast at Albuquerque ‘Stranger Things’ Airbnb
"The house is really fun; we left it as much like the film as possible," the owners of the home said.
losalamosreporter.com
Sad Moment In Time For Some…
Los Alamos resident Sharon Allen took several photos Sunday morning of what remains of the former Hilltop House structure. ‘The sun was coming up and it hit me that this view would never happen again. I knew today the structure so familiar to all of us when we enter Los Alamos would be gone for good,’ Allen said. Photo by Sharon Allen.
KRQE News 13
Another storm system impacts New Mexico this weekend
Warm and dry weather will continue through Saturday, but the winds will be picking up. Our next storm moves in Sunday and Monday, bringing widespread windy weather, colder temperatures, and rain and snow. Warmer weather continues to return to New Mexico Thursday. Temperatures will keep climbing into Saturday ahead of...
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
KOAT 7
Deadly crash closes roads in Nob Hill area of Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in the Nob Hill area. Around 9:30, officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Coal Avenue southeast and Vassar Drive southeast. According to APD, a passenger was taken to the hospital and the driver...
KRQE News 13
Warm, windy Saturday before the storm
Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to a some relatively milder temps this morning especially where we have some breezes and clouds over New Mexico. Ruidoso is already seeing gusts over 30 mph. Very windy weather will keep increasing this afternoon with peak wind gusts 40-50 mph east of the mountains. These winds will come from the west to southwesterly direction bringing downsloping warmth for one more day. Enjoy these balmy temps in the lower to middle 80s for Roswell, Tucumcari, and Santa Rosa because big changes are coming!
Woman celebrates 100th birthday with balloon ride in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gerrie Calhoun is celebrating her 100th birthday in true Albuquerque fashion. Calhoun and her two daughters traveled to Albuquerque from San Diego, California to cross an item off her bucket list; riding in a hot hair balloon. The family took off at sunrise Friday morning. “She has a history of doing adventures […]
KOAT 7
Expanded early voting begins in New Mexico
Saturday, Oct. 22, was the first day of expanded early voting in New Mexico. Voting centers are open again for the 2022 midterm elections. There are 20 locations throughout Bernalillo County where people can submit their ballots. KOAT spoke with the deputy clerk for Bernalillo County, Michelle Kavanaugh, about what...
fox10phoenix.com
What will winter look like in Arizona this year?
PHOENIX - A "triple dip La Niña" is what is predicted for this upcoming winter, which means drier conditions at a time when Arizona could use rain the most. The Climate Prediction Center in Washington, D.C. released their Winter Outlook report for December through February on Oct. 21, and their predictions indicate that the ongoing drought in the Southwest could get worse.
Comments / 0