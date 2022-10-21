A horse was killed and its jockey injured during a collision with another horse at Santa Anita Park on Friday. During the collision between the two horses, which occurred during a race Friday evening, one of the jockeys was hurled onto the ground and taken to a hospital for evaluation. One of the horses, Mighty Matt, walked away from the incident, but Heaven's Music, a three-year-old gelding, suffered a broken ankle and was euthanized early Saturday. Heaven's Music had 17 career races, including one first place finish. The horse became the 11th to die at Santa Anita in 2022. In June, the facility reportedly underwent major improvements in horse safety, with the California Horse Racing Board records showing nine deaths during the winter-spring racing season. The number is a drastic decrease in the frequency of deaths, with 42 in 2019.

