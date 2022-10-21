ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Related
CBS News

Phillies fans storm the streets to celebrate World Series berth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth and Rhys Hoskins went yard as the Phillies beat the Padres, 4-3, to comeback and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies will play the winner of the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the World Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Houston Chronicle

Astros-Phillies World Series game times announced

MLB announced the start times for the World Series showdown between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies on Monday afternoon, and they should be easy to keep track of. First pitch for all seven games is scheduled for 7:03 p.m. CT. The series is set to get underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, with Games 3 through 5, if necessary, taking place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
HOUSTON, TX
brownsnation.com

Ex Browns Legend Criticizes Team On Twitter

No one can argue with the fact that the Cleveland Browns are struggling. The team went from 2-1 after Week 3 with a lot of potential to 2-5 after Week 7 with many injuries and questions. Fans have been questioning the coaching and personnel decisions for weeks, but it took...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Trade rumors swirling for Browns star

The Cleveland Browns are 2-5 and mired in a season that probably won’t improve much, even after quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension. Given how much that star running back Kareem Hunt has made it clear that he wants either a new contract or trade, the franchise might be inclined to give him the latter soon enough.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Astros-Yankees, Padres-Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are one victory away from advancing to the World Series as the MLB league championship series continues Sunday. The San Diego Padres in the National League and the New York Yankees in the American League look to stay alive by forcing another game with a win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert Sits Courtside at Home-Opener

Gilbert, 60, received a smattering of applause as he made his way from the tunnel and toward his usual spot on the baseline. He continues to recover and make progress from a stroke suffered in May 2019, staying mostly out of the limelight since then. That’s especially the case when it comes to the Cavs, with his team politely turning down an interview request from Hoops Wire within the last year.

