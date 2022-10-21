Read full article on original website
CBS News
Phillies fans storm the streets to celebrate World Series berth
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth and Rhys Hoskins went yard as the Phillies beat the Padres, 4-3, to comeback and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies will play the winner of the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the World Series.
NLCS MVP Bryce Harper predicts World Series victory: 'We're gonna bring this s--t home'
Bryce Harper sent the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series and won the NLCS MVP. Now, he's predicting a victory in the Fall Classic.
Houston Chronicle
Astros-Phillies World Series game times announced
MLB announced the start times for the World Series showdown between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies on Monday afternoon, and they should be easy to keep track of. First pitch for all seven games is scheduled for 7:03 p.m. CT. The series is set to get underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, with Games 3 through 5, if necessary, taking place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
Seranthony Dominguez implodes in Game 5, and so do Phillies fans on Twitter
The Philadelphia Phillies are one win away from reaching the World Series, but blew a late-inning lead in Game 5 against the Padres. A Rhys Hoskins home run was the only offense Philadelphia could muster against Padres starter Yu Darvish. Meanwhile, Zack Wheeler provided the Phillies exactly what they asked of him — over six innings of two-run ball. It’s what aces do.
NLCS Odds: Padres vs. Phillies Game 5 prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to seal their ticket to the World Series as they face the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. It’s time to look at our MLB odds series and deliver a Padres-Phillies Game 5 prediction and pick. The Phillies...
brownsnation.com
Ex Browns Legend Criticizes Team On Twitter
No one can argue with the fact that the Cleveland Browns are struggling. The team went from 2-1 after Week 3 with a lot of potential to 2-5 after Week 7 with many injuries and questions. Fans have been questioning the coaching and personnel decisions for weeks, but it took...
thecomeback.com
Trade rumors swirling for Browns star
The Cleveland Browns are 2-5 and mired in a season that probably won’t improve much, even after quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension. Given how much that star running back Kareem Hunt has made it clear that he wants either a new contract or trade, the franchise might be inclined to give him the latter soon enough.
News 8 KFMB
Season over. The 4-3 loss Sunday sends Padres home, Phillies head to World Series
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres amazing 2022 season has come to an end. The Padres fell to the Philadelphia Phillies Sunday afternoon, 4-3, crowning the Phillies as the National League Champions and sending them to the World Series. After exciting playoff victories over the NY Mets (101...
FOX Sports
MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Astros-Yankees, Padres-Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are one victory away from advancing to the World Series as the MLB league championship series continues Sunday. The San Diego Padres in the National League and the New York Yankees in the American League look to stay alive by forcing another game with a win.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: World Series Set After Astros Sweep Yankees, Phillies Oust Padres
The Houston Astros overpowered the New York Yankees throughout the American League Championship Series. With a 6-5 win at Yankee Stadium, the Astros swept the Bronx Bombers and advanced to their fourth World Series in six years. Adding to the impressive run for the Astros, who won 106 games before...
Mitchell breaks Cavs franchise record with 100 points in three games
With the Cavaliers coming off of a 117-107 overtime win against the Washington Wizards, Donovan Mitchell had a personal win as well.
Yardbarker
Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert Sits Courtside at Home-Opener
Gilbert, 60, received a smattering of applause as he made his way from the tunnel and toward his usual spot on the baseline. He continues to recover and make progress from a stroke suffered in May 2019, staying mostly out of the limelight since then. That’s especially the case when it comes to the Cavs, with his team politely turning down an interview request from Hoops Wire within the last year.
