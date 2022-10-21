Read full article on original website
recipesgram.com
Key Lime Pie Bars (Quick Recipe)
These key lime pie bars look and taste amazing! Zesty, crunchy, and creamy at the same time – simply delicious! They are very easy to prepare and so delicious – perfect spring-summer dessert! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 30 squares or 15 graham cracker sheets.
Only you will know that this shockingly sophisticated cake began with a box of pancake mix
On a week-to-week basis, Thursday night dinner tends to be one of my favorite meals. It's my "TBD day," which separates my meticulously meal-planned start to the week from my more laissez-faire weekend dining. It's also an opportunity to use whatever leftover ingredients remain — a half-full box of pasta,...
Homemade country-style cream-filled eclairs and cream puffs
Homemade country-style cream-filled eclairs and cream puffs/Gin Lee. Homemade country-style cream-filled eclairs and cream puffs. Today, I want to share two of my favorite pastries with you guys. Country-style cream filled eclairs and cream puffs. Both are created with the same pastry dough and filling, so that simplifies the process of preparing them both at the same time (if you desire to do so). The only big difference between the two pastry desserts is that the eclairs have chocolate icing on top. Whereas the cream puffs do not. For the eclairs, you can use store purchased chocolate frosting, or make homemade. Today, I made a homemade warm chocolate sauce to use on top of my eclairs. I will walk you through each step either way.
southparkmagazine.com
Sweet wedding cake alternatives
From cake pops and crepes to doughnut walls and brownie bars, couples are breaking from traditional wedding cake and treating their guests to a variety of confections. Many couples are embracing alternative dessert offerings in addition to — and in some cases, in lieu of — a multitiered cake. This isn’t to say the traditional wedding cake is a thing of the past. But for those who want something a little less conventional on the dessert table, there are plenty of treats to satisfy any craving.
Delish
24 Cookie Bar Recipes
It’s no secret we LOVE chocolate chip cookies. We’ve got all the classics, from Toll House to Mrs. Fields, and love baking them and sharing them with everyone that we can. To make that even easier on ourselves, we’ve come up with a number of cookie bar recipes that bake all at once in one pan—there's no rolling or scooping dough, no juggling multiple sheet pans, and they can stay in the pan they were baked in for easy transport. 😍 We’re in love with these 24 cookie bar recipes and think you will be too. Make them for everything from bake sales to cookie exchanges and every occasion in between.
princesspinkygirl.com
Marshmallow Fudge
This easy Marshmallow Fudge recipe requires only 4 ingredients and a microwave and can be made in 8 fast minutes from start to finish. With a smooth, creamy chocolate base and soft, chewy mini marshmallows mixed in, a fuss-free and foolproof fudge is just as delicious as any long-cooked candy; no cooking on the stovetop or candy thermometer needed.
msn.com
A molten lava cake recipe that's simple, and gluten-free
Baking gluten-free doesn’t have to break the bank. This simple molten lava cake offers a light and fluffy exterior with a deeply rich, fudge-y interior. Paired with whipped or ice cream, the dessert feels fancy without the work of delicate pastry. And the best part, it is best eaten warm from the oven — no need to wait.
Punch
There’s No Escaping the Popcorn Cocktail
Equal parts impractical and comical, the low-effort snack-as-garnish shows no signs of slowing. Like the loaded Bloody Mary, the popcorn garnish feels calibrated to be seen; if a Martini appears sleek and unassuming, the popcorn-dressed drink arrives ready for an audience. In its most restrained form, a few kernels sit on a skewer or rest on an elegant layer of dark chocolate, to be eaten quickly lest they go soggy. But in its more showy versions, the popcorn-garnished cocktail appears like Santa at the start of his route: burdened with a cup of popcorn so large or so heaping that it looks comical next to the glass to which it’s affixed.
Chocolate chip cannoli dip, popular anytime especially during the holidays
The holidays are just around the corner which means it is almost time to break out the special recipe books and start thinking about all the delicious desserts that you can make. Being Italian, I had the wonderful opportunity of getting to try so many different types of recipes from family and friends. One of my personal favorites, is a chocolate chip cannoli dip. It is a sweet treat that is just perfect for the holidays, or any get together.
I tried 4 store-bought pumpkin-bread mixes and the tastiest loaf was worth the extra step
An Insider reporter taste-tested pumpkin-bread mixes from four different brands: Libby's, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and Pillsbury.
iheart.com
Rita is making leather
Apple spice or cinnamon to taste - start with 1-2 teaspoons (optional but good) Sugar or honey or preferred sweetener to taste - start with 4 tablespoons and go from there (again, optional) Instructions. Wash, peel, and chop apples and place them in a saucepan. Add 1/2 cup water and...
recipesgram.com
Stuffed Brownie and Peanut Butter Frosting
This stuffed brownie and peanut butter frosting recipe are so chocolatey, rich and creamy! Plus, the preparation method is so easy and simple. Surprise your family or friends with this delicious dessert – they will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 package (19.5 ounces) brownie mix.
msn.com
Peanut butter milkshakes are easy-to-swallow choice for seniors
For seniors with chewing, swallowing or appetite problems, milkshakes can be an excellent vehicle to encourage food consumption. This peanut butter milkshake is a great option for most seniors and can be easily adapted to their taste preferences and nutrient needs. While still a sweet delight, this milkshake uses a...
princesspinkygirl.com
Mexican Ice Cream
This homemade Mexican Ice Cream recipe is made without frying and is so fast and easy to prepare with vanilla ice cream, crushed Frosted Flakes cereal, and cinnamon plus your preferred garnish. This creamy, crunchy treat is a twist on the traditional deep-fried dessert, served ice cream sundae-style with honey,...
