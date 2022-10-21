Homemade country-style cream-filled eclairs and cream puffs/Gin Lee. Homemade country-style cream-filled eclairs and cream puffs. Today, I want to share two of my favorite pastries with you guys. Country-style cream filled eclairs and cream puffs. Both are created with the same pastry dough and filling, so that simplifies the process of preparing them both at the same time (if you desire to do so). The only big difference between the two pastry desserts is that the eclairs have chocolate icing on top. Whereas the cream puffs do not. For the eclairs, you can use store purchased chocolate frosting, or make homemade. Today, I made a homemade warm chocolate sauce to use on top of my eclairs. I will walk you through each step either way.

17 DAYS AGO