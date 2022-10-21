ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sources: Sparks reach agreement to hire two-time Coach of Year Curt Miller from WNBA finalist Sun

By Cassandra Negley, Yahoo Sports
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago

The Los Angeles Sparks are signing two-time Coach of the Year Curt Miller as their next head coach, sources told Yahoo Sports on Friday. The multi-year deal has been finalized, sources told Yahoo Sports.

Miller led the Connecticut Sun to the 2022 WNBA Finals, where they lost in four games to the Las Vegas Aces. As general manager and head coach, Miller shaped the Sun into title contenders over the past handful of seasons. But they have yet to break through for the franchise's first championship.

The Sparks are in a rebuilding phase after Candace Parker and Chelsea Gray left in free agency the past few offseason. Each won WNBA titles elsewhere as the Sparks struggled. They fired former NBA star Derek Fisher during the regular season and are entering.

This post will be updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Whose value is rising and falling after the first full week of NBA action?

The first week of the NBA season is in the rearview and now it's time to reflect, overreact and assess the fantasy basketball landscape. There are some real overachievers in the market, while some other players are slumping — or just being flat-out duds — to start the year. It's still very, very early in the season so it begs the question: Are these first couple of weeks sustainable or merely a flash in the pan?
WDBO

Kawhi Leonard out at least 2 games with stiffness in surgically repaired knee

The Los Angeles Clippers have been trying to bring back Kawhi Leonard as slowly as possible, but even that process can see some delays. Leonard was ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as a game against the same team on Thursday, after feeling stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee at pregame shootaround, per ESPN.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDBO

AP source: Schumaker hired as manager of Miami Marlins

MIAMI — (AP) — Skip Schumaker has been hired as manager of the Miami Marlins, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the team had yet to announce the deal. Schumaker comes to the...
MIAMI, FL
WDBO

Knights' Phil Kessel sets NHL ironman record

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel isn’t a fan of attention. Regardless, the 17-year veteran found himself in the NHL spotlight on Tuesday night. After matching defenseman Keith Yandle’s record for consecutive games played on Monday against Toronto, Kessel broke the mark...
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
93K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy