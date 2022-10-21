3 Reasons You Must Visit Jacquemin Farms This Season

Read full article on original website
That’s a wrap on this year's Circleville Pumpkin Show
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The “Greatest Free Show on Earth,” is wrapping up Saturday night after bringing hundreds of thousands of people to the city of Circleville for the annual pumpkin show. Local business owners shared that the Circleville Pumpkin Show, which lasts for five days every year,...
columbusunderground.com
Fox in the Snow Announces Plans for Dublin
Thanks to a signage application submitted to the city’s Architectural Review Board, rumors of a Fox in the Snow location in Dublin have been swirling for some time. Today the rumors are confirmed as the cafe and bakery announced on its social media accounts it will open in Dublin next year.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Brittany's Bites: Butter board
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. Using stand mixer, whip butter until light and fluffy. Spread a thin layer of the butter on a cutting board or serving dish. Top with a few red onion slices, lemon zest, pistachios, pomegranate seeds and rosemary. Drizzle with honey. Serve with crusty bread. Enjoy!
columbusnavigator.com
This Century Old Mausoleum Is One Of The Most Beautiful Buildings In Columbus
Over the years, Columbus has been home to some truly impressive architecture. Nearly 100 years ago, the Columbus Mausoleum Company set out to build our city’s most iconic mausoleum. Green Lawn Abbey opened for business in 1929 and unlike so many other incredible old buildings, it’s still standing today.
Highball Halloween returns in person to Columbus’ Short North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Highball Halloween, one of the nation’s most elaborate costume parties, is back in the Short North for its 15th anniversary Saturday, and this year’s party is for people of all ages. The event is being held in person for the first time in two years and also marks the first time […]
sciotopost.com
Circleville Pumpkin Show Foodies Fully Loaded 614
Next up: I’d heard of 614 Fully Loaded and was excited to try, but afraid I might not find their location. Luckily, a dancing potato on Franklin St was hard to miss, and I had the privilege of tasting these amazing gourmet fries!. You actually have a variety of...
columbusunderground.com
Hotel Planned for Casino Site
Penn Entertainment, the operator of Hollywood Casino Columbus, announced earlier this month that it plans to build a 180-room hotel on the site. The hotel would cost about $100 million to build, would add about 100 permanent jobs, and would be attached to the casino, according to a press release.
WTOL-TV
Haunting in Ohio? The story of the Ceely Rose murders at Malabar Farm
LUCAS, Ohio — I am, at times, a traveler often with no specific destination in mind. So I drove that day unaware my route would take me through a picturesque area called Pleasant Valley. A tranquil drive until …. Trouble. But maybe help is across the way. That...
stljewishlight.org
A bitter battle between two bagel shops boils over
(JTA) — A feud between two Jewish bagel shop owners in Columbus, Ohio, has spilled out of the oven and into full public view, resulting in a lawsuit and restraining order. The Columbus Jewish News reports that the owner of Block’s Bagels, a local Jewish deli mainstay since 1967, last week sued former business partner Jeremy Fox, owner of the Fox’s Bagels & Deli chain, after the latter moved to rebrand two shops the parties had been operating jointly.
fb101.com
Cameron Mitchell Restaurants Hires First Director of Design and Architecture
Randy Roberty has joined Cameron Mitchell Restaurants (CMR) in Columbus, OH as the company’s first Director of Design and Architecture. In his new position, Roberty will be involved in the architecture and design of all CMR projects, including those for its national Ocean Prime brand. His position is ideally timed to CMR’s expansive growth, with their first Ocean Prime location opening in Las Vegas and a new The Pearl restaurant opening in the Water Street development in Tampa, both in spring 2023, as well as several new specialty concepts in Columbus, OH.
columbusunderground.com
New Retail Experiences Popping Up in Dublin
An old house is home to some new experiences for Dublin residents and visitors. Back in the 1800s, the Richards family built their house at 63 S. High St. That structure would shelter that same family for years as generations came and went until reaching the point of its final family member. After Polly Richards passed away a few years ago, her California-based nephew leased the property to the City of Dublin.
cuchimes.com
Meet five adoptable Franklin County shelter dogs in need of a home
Choosing to adopt gives an animal a second chance in life, helps prevent overpopulation and stands against unethical puppy mills and backyard breeding. Hannah Henschen, an animal care manager, has been working at the Franklin County Dog Shelter for nine years. She oversees adoption, rescue, behavior and foster programs. “I...
adventuremomblog.com
Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus
Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus Area
If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're on the west side, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. People love their wings, which you can dip in sauces like buffalo, teriyaki, garlic BBQ, lemon pepper, and/or sweet BBQ. They also have delicious tenders, boneless chicken, gizzards, and livers. If you have room for dessert, try some of the sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or Oreo cake.
ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning October 23
This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on October 23.
tiremeetsroad.com
Major oil leak at this Columbus, Ohio Jiffy Lube immortalized by Google Maps satellite view
One look at this Google Maps satellite view and it’s easy to work out what probably happened. If you need yet another reminder to think twice before taking your car to a quick oil change place, head over to Google Maps, specifically 3550 N High St, Columbus Ohio 43214 to see a trail of oil that looks a lot like a Jiffy Lube employee forgot to tighten a drain plug or oil filter.
Central Ohio sees uptick in RSV cases in children
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Across Central Ohio the cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are up. “There have been more cases lately,” Dr. Shane Jeffers said. “This has mostly been reported over at Children’s [Nationwide Hospital].”. Dr. Jeffers is a general primary care doctor with Mount...
Tanger Outlets Columbus to Host Second Annual Barktober, Oct. 29
Tanger Outlets Columbus will celebrate the spooky season with its annual Barktober event on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The open-air outlet destination has lined up a variety of pet-friendly festivities for Halloween, including an artisan market, food trucks, a howl-o-ween pet parade and more. Visitors can enter their furry friends in the annual costume contest for a chance to win a $100 Tanger Outlets gift card. Proceeds from Barktober will benefit the Humane Society of Delaware County.
What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
