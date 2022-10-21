Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
If you’re bad at reading greens, try this legendary putter's clever 'line' trick
Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon has made a lot of putts over the course of his career. Now in retirement, he’s helping golfers make more themselves. Faxon is a putting instructor at Jupiter Hills Club, and is often sought out by PGA Tour players for putting advice—most notably Rory McIlroy, a student of Faxon’s since 2018.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour Champions winner drops glass trophy, nearly gives tournament executive a heart attack
The rise of Steven Alker has been nothing short of a fairytale. Last August, the journeyman was still Monday qualifying for PGA Tour Champions events, and now after his latest victory on Sunday, he's in the driver's seat to win the senior circuit's season-long Schwab Cup. But it turns out he still needs work on hoisting trophies.
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Callaway’s new Great Big Bertha line offers premium distance
The Great Big Bertha name is back and it’s bringing with it a line of clubs packed with ultra-premium materials, premium construction and easy distance. Beyond aiming for cart paths and playing golf on the moon, the easiest way to create more distance is to create more club head speed — but that’s easier said than done for a lot of golfers in the moderate swing speed category. To help these golfers gain speed, Callaway has engineered the new Great Big Bertha line to create an ultra-lightweight package to promote greater returns through the bag.
Golf.com
4 keys for booking the perfect golf trip with your buddies
Welcome to GOLF’s Travel Mailbag, a series in which members of our staff field your course- and travel-related queries. Have a question for a future mailbag? Tweet us at @golf_com. When’s the best time to book a buddies trip for 2023?. There are two kinds of golfers: those...
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson’s new Callaway 2+ Tour mini driver on USGA conforming list?
One of the best ways to cure a classic “case of the Mondays” beyond going to Chotchkie’s to grab a coffee (is anyone getting this reference or am I wasting my time?) is to run a search on the USGA conforming list, and the standout today is a new 2+ Tour wood from Callaway.
Golf.com
Why Anthony Kim’s name appears in LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour court filings
The ghost of Anthony Kim cannot rest in peace. His name is back in the public sphere this week, this time in court documents. Kim’s name appeared on a list of 71 players who LIV Golf alleges communicated with various PGA Tour officials in regards to alternative tours/leagues in the last three years. The list of players includes current and former pros such as Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Rory McIlroy, all the way down to Andy Ogletree, who competed in just one LIV event.
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: The Origin of Bob Does Sports
— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. As we always say, Rokform is the #1 speaker in the game today. Visit http://rokform.com and use promo code SUBROK25 at checkout for 25% off your entire order. This week’s episode...
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Ping’s rebranded iCrossover targets accomplished golfers
The “i” situated next to the Crossover name is a new addition to Ping’s 2022 iCrossover. No longer is Ping’s long-iron alternative reserved solely for the G-Series lineup. For the first time ever, Ping is rolling out an iCrossover geared for the better player who still...
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Ping’s i230 irons are four-plus years in the making
With more than 70 wins worldwide, finding a suitable replacement for Ping’s most successful i-Series irons was always going to be a tall task. The i210 was reliable, consistent and slotted in perfectly between the better-player Blueprint and game-improvement i525, allowing it to capture a wide range of handicaps. Not wanting to lose any of the traits that made i210 great, Ping spent four-plus years researching and gathering feedback on what golfers wanted to see from the next iteration.
Golf.com
Buyers Guide: Best Golf Bags of 2022
Buying a new golf bag can be a complicated process. A seemingly endless array of options await, each with its pros and cons. And much like you get fit for your golf clubs, it’s equally as important to “fit” your golf bag to your style of play. Are you a walker or a rider? Do you prefer form or function?
Golf.com
Best of Everything: Here are the 5 best travel bags for your next golf trip
Welcome to GOLF’s 2022-23 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well … best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. Traveling with golf clubs is STRESSFUL. A good travel bag can really help...
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Rory McIlroy’s TaylorMade gear at the 2022 CJ Cup
Rory McIlroy returned to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since July 2020 with a one-shot win at the CJ Cup. Take a closer look at the TaylorMade equipment setup he used in his title defense. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (Fujikura Ventus Black...
Golf.com
Add power to your game with this position at the top of your backswing
I played in six LPGA majors as a club pro, but there were areas of my game that I knew I needed to improve. That prompted me to ask my friend GOLF Top 100 Teacher Dana Dahlquist to take a look at my swing so I could better understand why I couldn’t hit the ball as far as my peers — and why I kept missing shots to the left.
Golf.com
This perfect hoodie is destined to be your fall-golf staple
Hoodies are an admittedly divisive topic. Ever since Tyrrell Hatton donned one for his win at the 2021 BMW PGA Championship, it seems like everyone has an opinion on whether or not hoodies are golf-course appropriate. Beloved for their coziness and ease of wear, hoodies are a cold-weather staple pretty...
Golf.com
Spotted on Tour: Collin Morikawa’s Adidas quarter-zip is perfect for fall golf
Welcome to Spotted on Tour, where we’ll highlight buzzy apparel, gear, gadgets, and more that caught our eye over the weekend. Better yet, we’ll help you get your hands on your own. Of course, everyone remembers Collin Morikawa‘s win at the 2021 Open Championship. The man is a...
Golf.com
This clever handicapping app predicts whether you’ll win any given golf match
I have a couple of friends with whom I’ve played golf regularly over the years. Unfortunately, we don’t get to peg it together often — I live in Boston and they live back in my hometown of Fort Wayne, Ind. — but whenever I’m back home, the three of us try to play as much as we can.
Golf.com
In 2022, Rory McIlroy gave golf fans everything they wanted
In a world where seemingly everything deemed important is posted, analyzed and streamed through cameras, two pivotal moments of Rory McIlroy’s dominant 2022 are left strictly to the imagination. No one saw the first. It came in San Antonio, at the Valero Texas Open, where McIlroy played for the...
