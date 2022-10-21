Read full article on original website
HALLOWEEN SEASON: More West Seattle decorations. Plus, another multi-night light show
Thanks to Jerry Simmons for tonight’s Halloween-decorations photos – he says these sightings are from the Fairmount neighborhood:. Also of note tonight, the people who created the West Seattle Yuletide music-synched light show in years past have announced that they are doing a Halloween show this year! It will be nightly from next Thursday (October 27th) through Halloween, 6-9:30 pm, on 38th SW between Genesee and Dakota – more info in our calendar listing. This is in the event list of our West Seattle Halloween Guide, too. We have several more to add tonight – not too late to send additions if you have a Halloween/Dia de Muertos event – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!
HALLOWEEN SEASON: ‘Frights’ in Delridge yard
Ten nights until Halloween, and we’re back to showcasing West Seattle decorations. The photo above is perhaps the least scary scene in David‘s Delridge yard, judging by the video he sent with this announcement:. Halloween frights return for 2022 at 5206 23rd Ave SW. We are one block...
West Seattle Ski Swap, day 1
By the time this weekend’s West Seattle Ski Swap opened this morning at the VFW Post 2713 Hall in The Triangle, more than 700 people had consigned 2,500+ items for sale. Many were skis, of course – somebody even brought in brand-new K2s – but, as Riley from Ski Swap-presenting Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) showed us, some are one of a kind:
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 23 events and notes
From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, our Halloween Guide, and other previews, here are events and notes for your Saturday:. HOLY ROSARY SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 9:30-11:30 am, “join us for an informative event and get to know Holy Rosary.” The school is at 42nd/Genesee. (Update: Registration not required for the open house day-of, just show up!)
UPDATE: Bus crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge
Allison October 22, 2022 (9:32 am) Just drove by this – hoping everyone is ok (especially the driver!). The front of the bust was completely crushed 😢. NW October 22, 2022 (9:34 am) Reaching out and posting a question. Do you know why the roads are especially hazardous right...
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USNS Grasp
Imagine, a photo of Puget Sound in which the water and islands are visible, finally! The focus of this photo, sent by Danny McMillin, is the USNS Grasp (T-ARS 51) as it passed West Seattle, headed northbound. It’s a 37-year-old Safeguard-class rescue and salvage ship operated by the Military Sealift Command. According to the MSC website, USNS Grasp is used for “salvage, diving, towing, off-shore firefighting, heavy lift operations, and theater security cooperation missions.” It’s homeported in San Diego.
West Seattle man on long road to recovery from serious injuries suffered in crash
Was out celebrating the Mariners‘ comeback playoff victory when something happened while he was riding an electric scooter. He was found seriously injured in the Jefferson Square area around quarter till six and rushed to the hospital. There, he was diagnosed with injuries including 8 broken ribs, a punctured lung, and head injuries. He has been in the hospital ever since, and facing a long road to recovery. Bill is a longtime custom furniture designer and craftsman who had recently moved to West Seattle with his wife Sarah More. Friends have been crowdfunding for them; one of those friends, Casey, contacted us, and says, “Anyone who knows Bill knows that he is a hilarious, intelligent, and fun guy who has a great love for his wife and nieces and nephews. Bill loves living in Seattle and exploring the city and the outdoors including hiking and kayaking. We are hoping and praying that he will recover and be able to return to doing the things he loves.” Casey says that after two weeks, Bill was moved today from the ICU and into Critical Care – “his brain injury has been classified as severe. He remains confused about what is going on and what happened to him. He has regained movement on his left side, which is really fortunate.” What exactly happened that night, she says, they’re not sure – “It only adds to the tragedy to not know exactly what happened” – but they do know Bill and his wife need help with expenses as he heals; anyone interested in helping can go here.
