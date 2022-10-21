Read full article on original website
Zach Bryan is on Fire, Lands First Platinum Single & First Gold Record
En fuego! I hope Zach Bryan learned the stop, drop, and roll technique in grade school cause he is on fire. A year ago he was still a sailor in the U.S. Navy, today he has a Platinum single and a Gold album. His trajectory has been unbelievable. Back in...
George Strait Taps Chris Stapleton & More for Six Stadium Shows in ’23
Big news today for George Strait fans as he's announced six stadium shows for 2023, his largest run since "riding away" in 2014. Of course Strait, who turned 70 this year, hasn't been able to completely ride away from the stage. He's picked up stadium and arena shows, and even played a Las Vegas residency, but it looks like next year will see him spend even more time on the road than he has in eight years.
Again? Texas Mom Wanted For Allegedly Selling Jaguar Cub
This story is pretty wild when you consider that this mom has gotten into it with the law before. A Texas mom once arrested for housing three tigers and several “vicious” monkeys under the same roof as her teenage daughter is now facing federal charges after allegedly brokering the sale of an endangered jaguar cub and she's on the run from law enforcement.
These 5 Items are Banned from Landfills in the State of Texas
When I am cleaning out the garage or getting rid of things around the house for the most part I don’t even think about items, I just start throwing things away that I don’t need anymore. And for the most part that is fine but recently I wanted to check on what items cannot just be put into my garbage container to be collected. In the state of Texas there are 5 items that are banned from being thrown away in landfills.
Viral TikTok Shows Bison Charge Woman At Texas State Park
A Texas hiker who was out enjoying the day came across a herd of bison recently and her encounter did not go well as the animal charged her and sent her to the hospital. Luckily, her injuries where not life threatening but it made for one hell of a TikTok video that has since gone viral.
Cooper Reid Benefit Auction and Fish Fry Taking Place in Troup, Texas
Everyone in Texas knows that the game of football is almost like a religion around here. We have Thursday Night Football, Friday Night Lights, College Football on Saturday, NFL all day on Sunday, and Monday Night Football. We all cheer on our favorite teams but when someone gets hurt especially a local high school student, that’s when we all come together to help the person injured and their family.
‘Unsolved Mysteries’: What Happened to Joshua Guimond? This Podcaster Has a Theory
A recent podcast, 'Simply Vanished,' looks at the disappearance of Joshua Guimond, whose case was covered in a recent episode of 'Unsolved Mysteries.'
