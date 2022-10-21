Read full article on original website
Related
Exposing the Financial Costs of Climate Change—and Denial of the Climate Crisis
This piece was published originally by Capital & Main. It hasn’t been the best season for the invisible hand, the 18th century principle that the market be left to its own devices free of government intervention.In August, President Biden took his right hand and applied his signature to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) — signaling that the government would be tipping scales in the economy toward renewable energy. While unanimous opposition from Republicans signaled their continuing lip service to that free market ideology, in truth they — along with some Democrats — have long manipulated the economics of energy by steering billions of dollars in public funds toward the fossil fuel industry.
The Guardian
Climate crisis poses ‘growing threat’ to health in UK, says expert
The climate crisis poses a “significant and growing threat” to health in the UK, the country’s most senior public health expert has warned. Speaking to the Guardian, Prof Dame Jenny Harries, the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said there was a common misconception that a warmer climate would bring net health benefits due to milder winters. But the climate emergency would bring far wider-reaching health impacts, she said, with food security, flooding and mosquito-borne diseases posing threats.
Agriculture Online
Report: Biodiversity loss, climate change driving an ‘escalating nature crisis’
Wildlife populations plummeted 69% worldwide between 1970 and 2018, according to a report released Wednesday by the World Wildlife Fund. Food systems were a key driver of this biodiversity loss, responsible for 70% of the population decline of land animals and half of the decline in freshwater species monitored for the report. Conservation alone will not be enough to halt these declines, wrote the authors, who said that scaling up sustainable food production is crucial.
Science Friday
Climate Change’s Toll On Our Social Fabric
Climate change is already driving many visible effects in our world, from extreme flooding to the extinction of species. It threatens agriculture and life on coastal lands. But researchers predict a changing climate can also affect humans in other, more nuanced ways, including changes in human behavior and mental health.
Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate
WASHINGTON — As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a hearing last week came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last week announcing 70 pilot projects to support climate-friendly food production.
HuffPost
Biden’s Climate Law Solved A Major Problem With A Polarizing Fossil Fuel Technology
The vast majority of captured carbon dioxide is used to drill more oil. That’s about to change.
Trees Help Protect the Planet From Climate Change. But The World Isn’t Doing Enough to Protect Forests
The planet’s 4 billion hectares of forest absorb a net 7.6 billion metric tons of carbon each year—about 30% of what the world emits.
myscience.org
The University of Valencia leads a study to find out the role of wetlands in the face of climate change
Antonio Camacho, professor at the Department of Microbiology and Ecology at the University of Valencia (UV), leads the European LIFE Wetlands4Climate project in Spain, together with the Global Nature Foundation (FGN). This proposal works so that the management of Mediterranean wetlands generates multiple alliances and creates opportunities for socioeconomic development in rural areas and represents an important advance in understanding the carbon balances of Mediterranean wetlands. Today, Monday the 24th, is World Climate Change Day.
Business groups block action that could help tackle biodiversity crisis, report finds
Industry associations for sectors from oil to agriculture in the US and Europe found resisting wildlife-friendly laws, say researchers
Phys.org
Plastic recycling remains a 'myth': Greenpeace study
Plastic recycling rates are declining even as production shoots up, according to a Greenpeace U.S. report out Monday that blasted industry claims of creating an efficient, circular economy as "fiction." Titled "Circular Claims Fall Flat Again," the study found that of 51 million tons of plastic waste generated by US...
China economy grows in quarter, continues COVID-19 struggles
China's economy grew faster than expected over the September quarter but was well short of the official target as the country struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the virus.
Opinion: As America grapples with the climate crisis, 9 experts weigh in with solutions
In our ongoing series "America's Future Starts Now," CNN Opinion asked 8 environmental experts to weigh in with solutions to the climate crisis in order to help our nation reach its climate goals.
waste360.com
History of Climate Change Science
Discussions around climate change and the need to address the increase in greenhouse gas emissions globally have recently grown. What is interesting is the importance of maintaining the temperature of the earth’s surface is not a new observation but was first identified in 1827 by Fourier. Followed by Tyndale...
foodsafetynews.com
Safety of cell-based — lab-grown — food on FAO and WHO agenda
Experts are to meet in Singapore next month to talk about the safety of cell-based food. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) will organize the event from Nov. 1 to 4. The aim is to develop a document with up-to-date technical...
beefmagazine.com
Sustainable beef systems can achieve climate neutrality
The state of the beef industry is tied to the climate. There is no doubt about that. Dr, Jason Sawyer says sustainable beef systems can achieve climate nuetrality. Sawyer should know what he's talking about since he is the East Foundation Chief Science officer for the King Ranch Instutate for ranch management.
Missouri Independent
Big Ag has misled the public when it comes to fighting climate change
This commentary was originally published by Investigate Midwest. For the last several years Big Agriculture has tried, with some degree of success, to bamboozle the public into believing it’s all in when it comes to combating climate change when in fact it ain’t. It’s nothing new. Big corporations...
ffnews.com
Financial Sector Performs Poorly in EcoAct Climate Report
EcoAct, an Atos company, has today released its 12th Annual Corporate Climate Reporting Performance Report. Despite rapid progress in 2021 during the lead up to COP26, the 2022 report, which assesses how international businesses across the FTSE, DOW, DAX, CAC, FTSE MIB and IBEX are tackling climate-related sustainability challenges, found that less than half (48%) of FTSE 100 businesses achieved Scope 1 & 2 emissions reductions in line with 1.5°C, in comparison to 72% in 2021.
POLITICO
Biden cements climate manufacturing deal
One of the great climate ironies is that more extreme weather necessitates more resilient infrastructure. More resilient infrastructure requires more concrete, and concrete releases a lot of planet-warming carbon into the atmosphere. That means one of the most resilient and cost-effective ways to adapt developed areas to extreme weather and...
Bees face many challenges – and climate change is ratcheting up the pressure
The extreme weather that has battered much of the U.S. in 2022 doesn’t just affect humans. Heat waves, wildfires, droughts, and storms also threaten many wild species – including some that already face other stresses. I’ve been researching bee health for over 10 years, with a focus on honey bees. In 2021, I began hearing […] The post Bees face many challenges – and climate change is ratcheting up the pressure appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
KTVU FOX 2
California legislators move to give state more federal resources for wildfires
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A new bill in congress, spearheaded by California legislators, aims to put the destruction from forest fires on the same footing as other national disasters. The CZU Lightning Complex fires in August and Sept. of 2020 cut a path of destruction across San Mateo and Santa...
