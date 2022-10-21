Read full article on original website
Statistics show that average chemical engineers earn a lucrative six-figure salary. And that’s just with an undergraduate degree! An online chemical engineering master’s can unlock even better positions with higher pay and rewarding outcomes. Engineers with advanced technical knowledge in chemical engineering also have better job prospects—for example, engineering management, community college instruction, and chief engineering officer.
The first honeybee vaccine could protect the entire hive, starting with the queen
Scientists are developing vaccines for honeybees to help fight off infections. Courtesy Dalan Animal Health, Inc.Vaccinating the queen bee provides immune protection for all of her offspring.
